Along the Saalach and Salzach river Tauern Cycle Path

This may very well be one of the most exciting cycling tours in Europe. Scenic beauty, Krimml: Europe's highest waterfalls, a visit to Salzburg, and countless other attractions are all along the way. Highlights include Liechtenstein gorge and Hohenwerfen castle. The starting point of this bike trip is the small village of Krimml, amidst the Hohe-Tauern National Park region. With its impressive waterfalls and exciting hiking excursions, you might want to schedule in an extra day before you leave Krimml and get started on your journey.



The bike trail follows the Salzach River through little villages to Zell am See, a picturesque summer and winter resort. Here you have two options for your onward journey to Salzburg: Continue along the Salzach River with a chance to visit the world's largest ice caves in Werfen, or the salt mines in Hallein or take the (even more) scenic route along the Saalach River, visiting charming places like Maria Alm and Lofer and taking a short cut through Bavaria into Salzburg.

From Salzburg the bike trail leads north through Oberndorf (with the Silent Night chapel) to the German border town of Passau where you may connect and continue to the Danube bike trail towards Vienna.