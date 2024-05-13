Off the beaten track in Austria, enchanting hidden gems are waiting to be discovered. Embark on a journey to destinations that are sure to amaze.

Set off on a journey through Austria, and you’ll uncover a side of the country you never knew existed. From the majestic Alpine peaks of Vorarlberg to the rolling hills of Burgenland, surprising discoveries are waiting for those who crave something beyond the usual holiday hotspots.

We’ve found eleven hidden gems, each with its own unique story – authentic, unspoiled, and often a well-kept local secret. These special places are perfect for anyone who wants to experience Austria at its most genuine.