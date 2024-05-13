Gustav Klimt
His passion for painting, women and Lake Attersee

He loved art, life and women: The painter Gustav Klimt was one of the most important representatives of Art Nouveau and co-founder of the Vienna Secession.

In addition to establishing his "Golden Period" and the famous decorative-ornamental depictions of women of the Viennese upper middle class, Klimt discovered landscape as another favorite subject of his painting.

At Attersee in the Salzkammergut, Gustav Klimt found the peace and inspiration he was looking for in his work. Impressive landscape paintings, in which his enthusiasm for the floral colourfulness of nature is evident, were created there.

Gustav Klimt
Born:14. July 1862 in Baumgarten near Vienna
Died:6. February 1918 in Vienna
Profession:Painter
Epochs:Art Nouveau, Vienna Secession, Symbolism, Modern Art
Famous work:The Kiss

Meet Gustav Klimt's works

A pioneer of Viennese Art Nouveau

Artist and personality

Gustav Klimt was born on 14 July 1862 in Baumgarten, now part of Vienna’s 14th district. He became one of Austria’s most renowned painters and the leading figure of the Viennese Art Nouveau (Jugendstil) movement.

In 1897, Klimt left the Künstlerhaus association and co-founded the Vienna Secession, serving as its first president. This was a bold challenge to the state’s rigid control over the arts.

Speculation about his many relationships with women of high society continues to this day. In his later years, Klimt became particularly drawn to the sensual power of nature, painting serene, unpopulated landscapes where time appears to stand still—visions of an earthly paradise bathed in eternal summer.

Klimt’s indulgent lifestyle is also legendary, often marked by lavish evening meals. He passed away on 6 February 1918 in Vienna.

Lover and admirer of women

“With a woman in love, you can do anything she wants.” This quote from Gustav Klimt, Austria’s most dazzling Art Nouveau painter, is as intriguing as the man himself.

Klimt had an undeniable ability to captivate, whether through his art, his unique personality, or his savoir-vivre. How the painter, clad in his iconic blue smock, managed to win over so many women remains a mystery. However, it’s easy to imagine that the rose—the queen of flowers—played a role not only in his works but also in his romantic pursuits. A timeless symbol of love and passion, the rose’s allure was surely not lost on the sensual Klimt.

Klimt both loved and revered women. Though he never married, he fathered seven children with various women. His passionate affair with his muse Emilie Flöge is well known, as are his “affaires d’amour” with the 19-year-old Alma Schindler (later Mahler-Werfel) and models like Maria Učická and Marie “Mizzi” Zimmermann. His lifelong relationship with the emancipated fashion designer Emilie Flöge was undoubtedly unique—she was, in many ways, his “soulmate”.

The muses of the painter

Emilie Flöge

Fashion designer and life partner. Experts believe that Klimt's most famous work shows him with his Emilie.

Amalie Zuckerkandl

Doctor's wife and friend. The portrait of Klimt's friend remained unfinished due to the painter's death in 1918.

Sonja Knips

Patron of the fine arts. The commissioned work is considered a breakthrough for the then 27-year-old artist.

Lake Attersee: A source of inspiration

Countless hues and harmonious tones radiate from billions of blossoms, mingling with fragrances that range from gentle to sharp, sweet to tangy.

The Attersee’s villas, steeped in a glorious past, still bear witness to this splendour. These historic retreats were where Gustav Klimt spent his summers. The former Villas Orléans and Ransonnet are now the Villa Weiss and Grafengut hotels, while the Villa Paulick offers guided tours. The Villa Polese, a private residence, occasionally opens its doors for literary readings, keeping the area's cultural heritage alive.

Gustav Klimt and Lake Attersee

Kammer Palace on Lake Attersee

He painted the lakeside façade using a telescope from the opposite shore.

Alley to Kammer Palace

Klimt chose a square section for the avenue of gnarled trees. This deliberately cuts off the treetops.

Klimt - A man of pleasure

Gustav Klimt had a passion for good food—and often indulged to excess. According to his artist colleagues, he “ate his hearty meals with visible delight, always having two to three servings of each dish. When invited to friends’ homes, two extra platters were always prepared just for Klimt.”

The artist frequently enjoyed breakfast at the Meierei Tivoli, near Schönbrunn Palace Park, where he would savour coffee, Gugelhupf, and whipped cream. For dinner, he had a particular fondness for Girardi roast beef or calf’s sweetbreads à la Tegetthoff. Today, visitors to Vienna’s restaurants and cafés can still indulge in these timeless classics and discover why Klimt, the bon vivant, held them in such high regard.

Experience Klimt in Vienna

If you want to admire Klimt's works in Austria, you will also get to see some of the finest architecture - whether in the imperial halls of the Upper Belvedere, the Vienna Secession, or the modern Leopold Museum. The Klimt Villa is a particular gem.

Upper Belvedere: The Kiss

Vienna Secession: Betthoven Frieze

Leopold Museum: Death and Life

Klimt Villa: Studio

FAQs

Gustav Klimt was a renowned Austrian painter, the most prominent figure of Viennese Art Nouveau (Jugendstil), and the founding president of the Vienna Secession.

He was born on 14 July 1862 in Baumgarten, now part of Vienna’s 14th district, and passed away on 6 February 1918 in Vienna’s 9th district.

Gustav Klimt loved painting, women and Lake Attersee. His passions are reflected in his paintings.

  • Lady with a Purple Shawl (1895)

  • Pallas Athene (1898)

  • Portrait of Sonja Knips (1898)

  • Nuda Veritas (1899)

  • Judith I (1901)

  • Beethoven Frieze (1902)

  • Portrait of Emilie Louise Flöge (1902)

  • Portrait of Gertrud Löw (1902)

  • Water Serpents I (1904–1907)

  • Portrait of Margarethe Stonborough-Wittgenstein (1905)

  • The Three Ages of Woman (1905)

  • Adele Bloch-Bauer I (1907)

  • Danae (1907)

  • The Kiss (1908–1909)

  • Judith II (1909)

  • The Embrace (1909)

  • Path in the Park of Schloss Kammer (1912)

  • Apple Tree I (1912)

During his annual summer retreats at Lake Attersee, Klimt painted around 50 landscapes, including:

  • Path in the Park of Schloss Kammer

  • Church in Unterach am Attersee

  • Avenue to Schloss Kammer

  • Forester’s House in Weißenbach am Attersee

From 1900 onwards, Klimt spent about 16 summers at the Villa Paulick in Seewalchen. Named after its builder, imperial cabinetmaker Friedrich Paulick, the villa’s timeless charm still evokes the spirit of the imperial era.

In the summer of 1914, Klimt stayed at the Forester’s House in Weißenbach, at the southern end of the Attersee. He immortalised his holiday retreat in two paintings.

관련 기사

Prince Eugene

Discover the remarkable story of Prince Eugene, a military general who transformed Vienna's cultural landscape and left a legacy that continues to inspire today.

Prince Eugene

Friedensreich Hundertwasser

Ecology meets art: The Viennese artist and architect broke new ground with organic forms and visionary ideas for environmental protection.

Friedensreich Hundertwasser