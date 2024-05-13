Artist and personality

Gustav Klimt was born on 14 July 1862 in Baumgarten, now part of Vienna’s 14th district. He became one of Austria’s most renowned painters and the leading figure of the Viennese Art Nouveau (Jugendstil) movement.

In 1897, Klimt left the Künstlerhaus association and co-founded the Vienna Secession, serving as its first president. This was a bold challenge to the state’s rigid control over the arts.

Speculation about his many relationships with women of high society continues to this day. In his later years, Klimt became particularly drawn to the sensual power of nature, painting serene, unpopulated landscapes where time appears to stand still—visions of an earthly paradise bathed in eternal summer.

Klimt’s indulgent lifestyle is also legendary, often marked by lavish evening meals. He passed away on 6 February 1918 in Vienna.