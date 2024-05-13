The Hofburg is a small universe within the city - with magnificent imperial apartments, hidden courtyards, exciting museums and many historical secrets.

For centuries, Vienna’s Imperial Palace was the beating heart of a global empire and showcased the glitz and power of the Habsburgs. Its story kicks off in the 13th century when the Babenbergs built the first fortifications. In 1275, King Ottokar II of Bohemia expanded it, and under Rudolf I, it got its first mention as the "Hofburg." Over time, what started as a medieval castle grew into a stunning architectural gem, blending Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque, and Historicist styles.

The Alte Burg, Schweizerhof, and Leopoldine Wing were hotspots of power, where history was made and arts and culture thrived. Fast forward to Emperor Franz Joseph I, who added the Neue Burg overlooking Heldenplatz – a grand nod to a bygone era.

These days, the Hofburg is buzzing with life, combining tradition with a modern vibe. It is home to Austria’s Federal President, a museum, and a cultural hub in the centre of Vienna.

And here’s a fun fact: The Hofburg is the biggest palace in the world!