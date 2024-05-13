What a natural spectacle! From a height of 380 metres, water thunders down into the valley. It’s nature at close quarters – and it even comes with health benefits.

The Krimml Waterfalls are the highest in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world. Breathtaking, your brain might say – but holding your breath is exactly what you shouldn’t do.

Many visitors come for the fine mist, to breathe more freely.

The waterfalls are like a vast natural therapy room – surrounded by forest, rock and a never-ending cascade of water in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park.