Krimml Waterfalls
The highest waterfalls in Europe in the Hohe Tauern National Park

What a natural spectacle! From a height of 380 metres, water thunders down into the valley. It’s nature at close quarters – and it even comes with health benefits.

The Krimml Waterfalls are the highest in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world. Breathtaking, your brain might say – but holding your breath is exactly what you shouldn’t do.

Many visitors come for the fine mist, to breathe more freely.

The waterfalls are like a vast natural therapy room – surrounded by forest, rock and a never-ending cascade of water in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park.

Facts & Figures
Height:380 m (1,250 ft)
Location:Krimml in SalzburgerLand
National Park:Hohe Tauern
Waterfall trail:4 km
Accessibility:Lowest waterfall in 10-15 min, highest waterfall in 1,15 h

Activities around the Krimml waterfalls

Waterfall trail

The waterfall trail leads in serpentines along the Krimml waterfalls and offers spectacular views over a length of 4.15 km with a difference in altitude of 431 m.

Krimml Water Worlds

The Krimml WaterWorlds offer an interactive experience centred around the element of water, located right next to the Krimml Waterfalls.

Hohe Tauern Health

Recreation for people with allergies and asthma: The initiative offers allergy-friendly accommodation, therapies, guided mountain tours and health programmes.

The Krimml waterfalls - a highlight on the Tauern Cycle Path

Biking has become one of the most popular ways to experience Austria's countryside, small towns & cities. We compiled a list of the best biking trails.

Torchlight hike in winter to the illuminated waterfalls

In the winter months, the waterfalls are illuminated until 9.30 pm, with a romantic torchlight walk and a drink. Booking required for groups of 20 people or more.

Quick info about the Krimml waterfalls

Location and mobility

Route planner by car, with the Pinzgauer Lokalbahn, with the nostalgic steam train and with the ÖBB.

Opening hours

The Krimml Waterfall Trail is open every day from mid-April to the end of October (admission fee applies).

Infrastructure and accessibility

The barrier-free path leads from the car parks to the lowest waterfall, including wheelchair-accessible toilets.

Tickets and prices

Trail user fee and combined ticket Krimml WaterWorlds and Waterfall Trail.

Water and nature - sources of joy

Hiking along wild waters

Austria - A Land of Water

Bathing in the River

Rafting in Austria

National Parks and Biosphere Reserves in Austria

The Alps

Environment and nature - our future

How can children be inspired by nature?

Outdoor experiences are a playful and effective way to spark children’s interest in the environment – helping them quickly understand why nature is worth protecting.

Nature as an adventure: Nature is a giant adventure playground full of exciting discoveries – from plants and animals to the world of water – and something we need to take care of.

The environment as a learning tool: Outdoor activities are a great opportunity to talk about environmental protection and responsibility in a fun and age-appropriate way.

Resources: Help children understand how important it is to protect resources – from saving water and separating waste to making conscious choices when shopping.

Personal responsibility: Pick up litter together, take on small “environmental missions” and explain how even small actions can make a difference.

Fun and creativity: Get creative – make nature-inspired artworks or keep an environmental journal. It’s a playful way to build environmental awareness that stays with them.

Sustainable travel

