Schönbrunn Palace
Step into history
Humble beginnings as a hunting lodge
The roots of Schönbrunn date back to the 14th century, when the estate was still known as "Katterburg". It was not until 1569 that the Habsburgs became involved: Emperor Maximilian II acquired the property, including the main house, its stables and gardens.
Legend has it that during a hunting trip in 1612, Maximilian's successor Emperor Matthias discovered a water spring and exclaimed: "Welch schöner Brunn!" ("What a beautiful fount!") The name Schönbrunn was born. At the time, the property served as a hunting lodge and retreat for the Habsburgs, before it was extended over the centuries to become a magnificent palace.
Baroque visions and imperial splendour
After its destruction during the Turkish siege in 1683, Emperor Leopold I commissioned the architect Johann Bernhard Fischer von Erlach to build a prestigious new residence for his son Joseph I. The original plans envisaged a second Versailles, but due to financial constraints, this vision never came to fruition.
It was only under Maria Theresa, who made Schönbrunn her summer residence in 1743, that the palace took on the splendour we know today. Architect Nicolaus Pacassi designed the rooms in the Rococo style - perfect for the courtly festivities and state affairs of the time.
Grandeur wherever you look
Schönbrunn is more than just a palace, it is a total work of art: the extensive baroque gardens with the Gloriette, the Neptune Fountain and the Roman ruins make for impressive features. Another highlight is the Palm House conservatory, an architectural marvel which is home to exotic plants from all over the world. Schönbrunn Zoo, founded in 1752, is the world's oldest zoo and combines baroque charm with modern animal enclosures.
Historical events at Schönbrunn
The palace was not only the Habsburgs' main residence, but also the setting of important historical moments. The Congress of Vienna took place here in 1814/15; and Emperor Franz Joseph I received Napoleon III. Today, the magnificent apartments still stand testament to past power, diplomacy and everyday imperial life.
Schönbrunn in the modern age
After the monarchy was abolished 1918, Schönbrunn Palace was opened to the public and is now one of the most important museums in Austria. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996 and is one of the most important baroque properties in Europe.
For over 250 years, the art of puppet theatre has been kept alive at Schönbrunn Palace - a tradition that goes back to Empress Maria Theresa. With a repertoire ranging from opera and operetta to musicals and fairy tales, performances once staged for the imperial court now delight an international audience.
Meet Schönbrunn Palace
Experience imperial elegance
Schönbrunn Palace fascinates visitors with its magnificent rooms that bring the glorious history of the Habsburgs to life. From the lavish Great Gallery with its impressive ceiling frescoes to the Red Salon, the elegant reception room with its red velvet upholstery and golden decorations, the rooms exude imperial splendour. Emperor Franz Joseph's bedroom, decorated in a simple bourgeois style and the personal salon of Empress Elisabeth featuring portraits of her children illustrate the private side of the monarchy.
With 45 rooms open to the public and a variety of guided tours, there is something for everyone. The Grand Tour offers a comprehensive insight into the Beletage and the apartments of Franz Joseph and Elisabeth. The shorter Imperial Tour focuses on the southern reception rooms and private apartments, while the State Apartments tour showcases the representative rooms of Maria Theresa's time in just 25 minutes.
If you want to delve deeper, choose the Maria Theresa tour, which also includes the ornate Bergl Room. Children and families can interactively discover the life of the imperial children in the Children's Museum, and the Schönbrunn Wild Herbs tour combines nature and history in the Palace Park.
A special highlight is the opportunity to relive the palace's past using virtual reality.
Things to see at Schönbrunn
Children's Museum
History with a difference! Children can immerse themselves in the past with historical costumes, toys, and food.
Orangery
The 189-metre-long gallery was built as a conservatory for citrus plants. Today, concerts are held here daily.
Imperial Carriage Museum
The former winter riding school houses parts of the imperial carriage fleet as well as a ceremonial dress worn by Empress Sisi.
Splendour in stone and water
Where it all started: "Schöner Brunnen"
Schönbrunn probably owes its name to a coincidence. Emperor Matthias is said to have discovered a spring during a 17th-century hunting trip and exclaimed: "What a beautiful fount!" ("Welch schöner Brunn!").
Detour to Egypt: Obelisk Fountain
The Obelisk Fountain was built in 1777 in the style of an Egyptian obelisk. However, the hieroglyphs on it are unintelligible and purely ornamental.
Meet the sea gods: Neptune Fountain
The Neptune Fountain, whose construction began in 1776, acts as an impressive boundary to the "Great Parterre" garden area of the palace park. The figures depict the sea gods Neptune and Thetis with their entourage.
The glory of days gone by
The Gloriette, majestically enthroned on Schönbrunn Hill, is a central eye-catcher within the grounds and completes the harmonious interplay of palace and park.
Originally, the entire palace complex was to be built on the hill. Built in 1775 as an open arcade, the building commemorates Austria's victory over Prussia at the Battle of Kolin in 1757. The depictions of trophies and symbols of power underline the Habsburgs' imperial aspirations and Maria Theresa's visionary creative drive.
The view from the Gloriette over Vienna is particularly impressive and continues to fascinate visitors to this day. Maria Theresa had the glazed central section of the Gloriette designed as a banqueting hall - a place for prestigious celebrations.
Today the Panoramabahn train takes you to the top of the hill, where you can enjoy the views, plus coffee and cake, in a historic ambience.
Schönbrunn Swimming Pool
A modern outdoor pool in historic surroundings, perfect for an active day out or lounging by the water.
Schönbrunn Maze
Discover winding paths and playful surprises for young and old in the Palace Park's maze.
Palm House
In this 28-metre-high architectural masterpiece made of glass and steel, exotic plants from all over the world thrive in three climate zones.
Experience nature up close
The largest attraction within the Palace Park is Schönbrunn Zoo, the world's oldest zoo. Its central facility, the menagerie, was built back in 1752 on the initiative of Franz I Stephan, Maria Theresa's husband.
The emperor wanted to literally capture the magic of the place and had an alchemist's laboratory set up under the central pavilion. In addition, dowsers and diviners were hired to trace the area's energetic flow.
Today, the zoo enchants visitors with its animals. Despite its urban location, it is home to lions, tigers, and leopards as well as elephants, polar bears, and pandas. The zoo also does important work relating to research, breeding programmes, and the protection of endangered species.
In the midst of the baroque park at Schönbrunn - right between the palace and the Gloriette - the Vienna Philharmonic's Summer Night Concert takes place every year.
Both Schönbrunn Palace and its park have been UNESCO World Heritage Sites since 1996, and the splendour of the location makes the Summer Night Concert a unique experience. Admission is free; those who aren't able to snag one of the coveted tickets can still enjoy the music, as the concert is broadcast internationally on television.
From savoury meals to apple strudel
The cafés and restaurants on the grounds of Schönbrunn Palace invite you to enjoy culinary delights in an imperial ambience. Whether in the palace park or near historical sights, the restaurants on site combine Viennese tradition with modern hospitality.
Don't miss the "Apple Strudel Show" at Café Gerstner, where the art of strudel baking comes to life. Not only will you learn the secrets of the perfect apple strudel, you can also enjoy it fresh from the oven.
Light dishes, Viennese classics, and delicious pastries await you in the restaurants around Schönbrunn Palace, perfect for a break after a walk in the park or a visit to the zoo.
Spend the night at Schönbrunn Palace
Schönbrunn Palace in winter & spring
Schönbrunn Christmas Market
Mulled wine, chestnuts, twinkling lights, and traditional handicrafts such as wood carvings make for a special kind of Christmas magic.
FAQs
관련 기사
Empress Sisi
Of all the Habsburgs, none is as famous as Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Even 125 years after her death, the fascination with Sisi’s life remains undiminished.
Vienna in Summer
Vienna combines architecture, music, and charm - a city that inspires. Here are our top highlights.
Sights in Vienna
Vienna is imperial, Vienna is modern! If you visit the city, you will discover culture in many facets: History lives here, and traditions are appreciated.
Castles & Palaces in Austria
Experience a Fairy Tale: Austria's castles and palaces transport you to the Middle Ages, Renaissance, or Baroque era, providing a wealth of cultural experiences.
Sleeping in a castle
Slumber in the midst of magnificent halls and mysterious vaults as the nobility once did.