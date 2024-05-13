Schönbrunn Palace combines imperial splendour, magnificent gardens, and an enchanting view over Vienna to create a total work of art.

Humble beginnings as a hunting lodge

The roots of Schönbrunn date back to the 14th century, when the estate was still known as "Katterburg". It was not until 1569 that the Habsburgs became involved: Emperor Maximilian II acquired the property, including the main house, its stables and gardens.

Legend has it that during a hunting trip in 1612, Maximilian's successor Emperor Matthias discovered a water spring and exclaimed: "Welch schöner Brunn!" ("What a beautiful fount!") The name Schönbrunn was born. At the time, the property served as a hunting lodge and retreat for the Habsburgs, before it was extended over the centuries to become a magnificent palace.

Baroque visions and imperial splendour

After its destruction during the Turkish siege in 1683, Emperor Leopold I commissioned the architect Johann Bernhard Fischer von Erlach to build a prestigious new residence for his son Joseph I. The original plans envisaged a second Versailles, but due to financial constraints, this vision never came to fruition.

It was only under Maria Theresa, who made Schönbrunn her summer residence in 1743, that the palace took on the splendour we know today. Architect Nicolaus Pacassi designed the rooms in the Rococo style - perfect for the courtly festivities and state affairs of the time.

Grandeur wherever you look

Schönbrunn is more than just a palace, it is a total work of art: the extensive baroque gardens with the Gloriette, the Neptune Fountain and the Roman ruins make for impressive features. Another highlight is the Palm House conservatory, an architectural marvel which is home to exotic plants from all over the world. Schönbrunn Zoo, founded in 1752, is the world's oldest zoo and combines baroque charm with modern animal enclosures.

Historical events at Schönbrunn

The palace was not only the Habsburgs' main residence, but also the setting of important historical moments. The Congress of Vienna took place here in 1814/15; and Emperor Franz Joseph I received Napoleon III. Today, the magnificent apartments still stand testament to past power, diplomacy and everyday imperial life.

Schönbrunn in the modern age

After the monarchy was abolished 1918, Schönbrunn Palace was opened to the public and is now one of the most important museums in Austria. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996 and is one of the most important baroque properties in Europe.