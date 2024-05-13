Vorarlberg
Summer holidays between mountains, Lake Constance and architecture
Introduction
As Austria's westernmost province, Vorarlberg is a dream destination for summer lovers. Between its peaks and valleys lies a region that invites you to relax and enjoy. The warm season brings out the best of Vorarlberg’s scenic and culinary treasures. A cultural highlight is the Bregenz Festival, with its spectacular opera performances on the floating stage at Lake Constance, creating magical summer evenings.
Lake Constance
Lake Constance stretches out like a sparkling jewel against the backdrop of the Vorarlberg Alps. Its shores buzz with summer activity and joy for life: Sailing boats glide across the water while cyclists explore the lakeside paths. For those who prefer a quieter pace, the clear lake air is best enjoyed on a peaceful stroll or by taking a refreshing dip in the water. Bregenz itself offers a wealth of culture and exciting sights to discover.
Active and Sustainable
In summer, Vorarlberg is a paradise for active holidaymakers. Dense forests, alpine meadows, and crystal-clear mountain lakes offer the perfect backdrop to experience nature in all its glory. At the same time, protecting this unique environment is a key priority: The "Nature Diversity Vorarlberg" initiative ensures that sustainable tourism and environmental preservation go hand in hand, safeguarding the region’s beauty for future generations.
Fresh and Local
Summer in Vorarlberg also brings the finest local produce to the table. Sun-kissed alpine pastures provide fresh ingredients for culinary delights. Cheese, particularly from the mountains of Bregenzerwald, is still traditionally made in numerous dairies and is of the highest quality. Along the Bregenzerwald Cheese Route, farms and guesthouses offer culinary adventures where you can truly taste the region’s distinctive flavours.
All of Vorarlberg's holiday regions offer an Inclusive Card, valid for public transport, cable cars, museums, and much more - depending on the region.
Meet Vorarlberg
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투어
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Alpine Region Vorarlberg
Family-friendly region between Brandnertal, Bludenz, Klostertal and the Großes Walsertal. Wonderful for hiking and biking.
Lake Constance-Vorarlberg
Enjoy art, dance, music and vibrancy on Lake Constance in Bregenz, Dornbirn, Hohenems and Feldkirch. Cultural highlight: the Bregenz Festival.
Bregenzerwald
Wooden architecture and craftsmanship blend with culinary creativity, while abundant forests offer ample opportunities for hiking and other outdoor activities.
Kleinwalsertal
An Alpine hiking paradise, only accessible from Germany, known for its wide range of sporting activities.
Montafon
The valley is surrounded by high mountains, offering charming mountain villages and Alpine pastures for relaxation, plus skiing, snowboarding, and mountaineering.
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Living Customs in Vorarlberg
On the first Sunday after Ash Wednesday, an ancient tradition ignites each year in many places across Vorarlberg: the traditional burning of sparks. This custom is intended to drive away winter and bring good luck to the people. Artfully stacked wooden towers are set ablaze, culminating in the explosion of the powder-filled "spark witch" at the top.
In Montafon, "Scheibenschlagen" is also celebrated on Spark Sunday. Discs made from alder and birch wood are placed on hazel sticks, ignited, and struck against a disc stick. The glowing discs create arcs of light in the darkness. This fiery spectacle is accompanied by music, along with delicious food and drink - especially the "Funkaküachli," a traditional yeast cake.
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Bregenz Festival
For the first time in its history, the Bregenz Festival presents Carl Maria von Weber's opera "Der Freischütz" on the spectacularly designed stage in Lake Constance.
Schubertiade Schwarzenberg Hohenems
To this day, the intimacy of the originally private house concerts is preserved.
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특별한 숙소
Monument Protection: A Synonym for Sustainability
The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative in Austria for climate protection. Why is this important?
Monument preservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.
It also plays a significant socio-cultural role: preserving these structures benefits the entire region and inspires guests with its historic architecture.
Many historic buildings are constructed from natural materials sourced locally. When repaired professionally, these regional materials are preferred to maintain their originality.
Additionally, the existence of various animal and plant species is protected. Monument preservation is a crucial step for ecological sustainability.