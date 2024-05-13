Blooming alpine meadow with white and yellow flowers, two mountain huts, coniferous forests and rocky peaks in the background.
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Vorarlberg
Summer holidays between mountains, Lake Constance and architecture

Vorarlberg is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, nestled between Lake Constance and the Alps. Its people add a unique touch to high culture and modern architecture

As Austria's westernmost province, Vorarlberg is a dream destination for summer lovers. Between its peaks and valleys lies a region that invites you to relax and enjoy. The warm season brings out the best of Vorarlberg’s scenic and culinary treasures. A cultural highlight is the Bregenz Festival, with its spectacular opera performances on the floating stage at Lake Constance, creating magical summer evenings.

Lake Constance

Lake Constance stretches out like a sparkling jewel against the backdrop of the Vorarlberg Alps. Its shores buzz with summer activity and joy for life: Sailing boats glide across the water while cyclists explore the lakeside paths. For those who prefer a quieter pace, the clear lake air is best enjoyed on a peaceful stroll or by taking a refreshing dip in the water. Bregenz itself offers a wealth of culture and exciting sights to discover.

Active and Sustainable

In summer, Vorarlberg is a paradise for active holidaymakers. Dense forests, alpine meadows, and crystal-clear mountain lakes offer the perfect backdrop to experience nature in all its glory. At the same time, protecting this unique environment is a key priority: The "Nature Diversity Vorarlberg" initiative ensures that sustainable tourism and environmental preservation go hand in hand, safeguarding the region’s beauty for future generations.

Fresh and Local

Summer in Vorarlberg also brings the finest local produce to the table. Sun-kissed alpine pastures provide fresh ingredients for culinary delights. Cheese, particularly from the mountains of Bregenzerwald, is still traditionally made in numerous dairies and is of the highest quality. Along the Bregenzerwald Cheese Route, farms and guesthouses offer culinary adventures where you can truly taste the region’s distinctive flavours.

Quick info about Vorarlberg
Capital city:Bregenz
Area:2.600 km²
Population:approx. 394,000 (as of 2024)
Biosphere reserve:1
Nature parks:1
Piz Buin mountain:3.312m

All of Vorarlberg's holiday regions offer an Inclusive Card, valid for public transport, cable cars, museums, and much more - depending on the region.

Events in Vorarlberg
Traditional and modern highlights are shown in the Calendar of events

Meet Vorarlberg

주요 하이라이트

Explore Alpine peaks and enjoy the quiet of the valleys

Sailing, cycling and culture on the shores of Lake Constance

Pfänderbahn cable car for best views of Bregenz and the lake

Modern wooden architecture meets timeless building culture

Traditional cheese, handmade and regionally refined

Adventure, nature and time with the whole family

Bregenz Festival lake stage: Backdrop and event stage

Activities in Vorarlberg

투어

Round trip from Bregenz with Vorarlberg Lines

Architectural tour to modern and traditional buildings

In 31 stages along the "Min Weag" through Vorarlberg

Excursions into the surrounding area

가장 아름다운 지역

Alpine Region Vorarlberg

Family-friendly region between Brandnertal, Bludenz, Klostertal and the Großes Walsertal. Wonderful for hiking and biking.

Alpine Region Vorarlberg

Lake Constance-Vorarlberg

Enjoy art, dance, music and vibrancy on Lake Constance in Bregenz, Dornbirn, Hohenems and Feldkirch. Cultural highlight: the Bregenz Festival.

Lake Constance-Vorarlberg

Bregenzerwald

Wooden architecture and craftsmanship blend with culinary creativity, while abundant forests offer ample opportunities for hiking and other outdoor activities.

Bregenzerwald

Kleinwalsertal

An Alpine hiking paradise, only accessible from Germany, known for its wide range of sporting activities.

Kleinwalsertal

Montafon

The valley is surrounded by high mountains, offering charming mountain villages and Alpine pastures for relaxation, plus skiing, snowboarding, and mountaineering.

Montafon

Lech Zürs am Arlberg

In summer, the well-known ski region is a wonderful place for hiking, golfing and mountain biking between mountain lakes and nature.

Lech Zürs am Arlberg

가장 아름다운 도시와 장소

Bludenz

Historic gem in the south of the country, combining nature, culture and southern flair.

Bludenz

Feldkirch

An enchanting medieval old town with small alleyways and the historic Schattenburg castle.

Feldkirch

Hohenems

The town has a rich history with the ruins of Alt-Ems Castle and the Renaissance palace.

Hohenems

Dornbirn

The Red House from 1639, the market square and St. Martin's Church are historical highlights.

Dornbirn
Intangible UNESCO Cultural Heritage

Living Customs in Vorarlberg

On the first Sunday after Ash Wednesday, an ancient tradition ignites each year in many places across Vorarlberg: the traditional burning of sparks. This custom is intended to drive away winter and bring good luck to the people. Artfully stacked wooden towers are set ablaze, culminating in the explosion of the powder-filled "spark witch" at the top.

In Montafon, "Scheibenschlagen" is also celebrated on Spark Sunday. Discs made from alder and birch wood are placed on hazel sticks, ignited, and struck against a disc stick. The glowing discs create arcs of light in the darkness. This fiery spectacle is accompanied by music, along with delicious food and drink - especially the "Funkaküachli," a traditional yeast cake.

특별 이벤트

Bregenz Festival

2025. 7. 16. – 2025. 8. 17.
Seebühne Bregenz, 6897 Bregenz

For the first time in its history, the Bregenz Festival presents Carl Maria von Weber's opera "Der Freischütz" on the spectacularly designed stage in Lake Constance.

Bregenz Festival

Schubertiade Schwarzenberg Hohenems

2025. 4. 26. – 2025. 10. 5.

To this day, the intimacy of the originally private house concerts is preserved.

Schubertiade Schwarzenberg Hohenems

Bregenz Spring

Festspielhaus Bregenz, 6900 Bregenz

Renowned dance formations with outstanding choreographies lead impulsively into the future of contemporary dance.

Bregenz Spring

레시피

Austrian Cheese Fondue

Create the perfect cheesy feast at home.

Show recipe

Austrian Cheese Noodles

In this variation of "Käsknöpfle", they are made with savoury mountain cheese.

Show recipe

특별한 숙소

Schwanen: Refined Architecture and Sustainable Dining

Hotel Post: Purist Rooms and Holistic Regional Cuisine

Walliserhof: Where Design Meets Sporting Spirit

Krone: Regional Wood Furniture and Gourmet Cuisine

Climate Protection Info

Monument Protection: A Synonym for Sustainability

The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative in Austria for climate protection. Why is this important?

  • Monument preservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.

  • It also plays a significant socio-cultural role: preserving these structures benefits the entire region and inspires guests with its historic architecture.

  • Many historic buildings are constructed from natural materials sourced locally. When repaired professionally, these regional materials are preferred to maintain their originality.

  • Additionally, the existence of various animal and plant species is protected. Monument preservation is a crucial step for ecological sustainability.

Monument Protection in Austria

FAQs

Natural beauty meets cultural wealth in Vorarlberg, offering a wide range of summer activities. There’s something for everyone: nature lovers, culture enthusiasts, and adventure-seeking sportspeople alike.

Vorarlberg's ski resorts are renowned for their snow-sure conditions, with around two-thirds of the region situated above 1,000 m (3,281 ft). Many ski areas range from 1,400 m (4,593 ft) to 2,400 m (7,874 ft) in altitude. Vorarlberg offers numerous activities in winter:

Brandnertal: The valley in Vorarlberg offers impressive mountains, lakes, and Alpine meadows. It is an ideal destination for vacations with children and anyone seeking peace and natural relaxation.

Kleinwalsertal: Although geographically part of Vorarlberg, Kleinwalsertal can only be accessed via Germany. It is known for its Alpine landscape, featuring numerous hiking trails.

Klostertal: This tranquil valley impresses with its rich natural diversity and serves as a gateway to some of Austria's best-known ski resorts. In summer, the valley transforms into a hiking paradise with many routes through the alpine landscape.

Großes Walsertal: In this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, people have lived in harmony with nature for centuries, and the sustainable use of natural resources is a matter of course. The reserve is characterized by alpine meadows, forests, and mountain streams, where tradition and nature conservation complement each other.

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