Vorarlberg is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, nestled between Lake Constance and the Alps. Its people add a unique touch to high culture and modern architecture

As Austria's westernmost province, Vorarlberg is a dream destination for summer lovers. Between its peaks and valleys lies a region that invites you to relax and enjoy. The warm season brings out the best of Vorarlberg’s scenic and culinary treasures. A cultural highlight is the Bregenz Festival, with its spectacular opera performances on the floating stage at Lake Constance, creating magical summer evenings.

Lake Constance

Lake Constance stretches out like a sparkling jewel against the backdrop of the Vorarlberg Alps. Its shores buzz with summer activity and joy for life: Sailing boats glide across the water while cyclists explore the lakeside paths. For those who prefer a quieter pace, the clear lake air is best enjoyed on a peaceful stroll or by taking a refreshing dip in the water. Bregenz itself offers a wealth of culture and exciting sights to discover.

Active and Sustainable

In summer, Vorarlberg is a paradise for active holidaymakers. Dense forests, alpine meadows, and crystal-clear mountain lakes offer the perfect backdrop to experience nature in all its glory. At the same time, protecting this unique environment is a key priority: The "Nature Diversity Vorarlberg" initiative ensures that sustainable tourism and environmental preservation go hand in hand, safeguarding the region’s beauty for future generations.

Fresh and Local

Summer in Vorarlberg also brings the finest local produce to the table. Sun-kissed alpine pastures provide fresh ingredients for culinary delights. Cheese, particularly from the mountains of Bregenzerwald, is still traditionally made in numerous dairies and is of the highest quality. Along the Bregenzerwald Cheese Route, farms and guesthouses offer culinary adventures where you can truly taste the region’s distinctive flavours.