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The Roman City of Carnuntum
Experience the past first-hand

In Carnuntum, history comes alive: Here you will encounter Roman city life, impressive buildings, fascinating original finds and surprising cultural moments.

In Lower Austria, between Petronell-Carnuntum and Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, a window opens into another era: Carnuntum – once a flourishing metropolis of the Roman Empire, today a place where history comes alive. What began in 6 AD as a winter camp for Roman troops quickly developed into a centre of political power and cultural diversity – with around 50,000 inhabitants, its own amphitheater, and public thermal baths. Where emperors once ruled, legions marched, and philosophers debated, visitors can now take a stroll through reconstructed town houses.

Carnuntum owed its importance not only to its location on the Danube Limes and the Amber Road, but also to its role as a hub for military, trade, and power. Marcus Aurelius wrote parts of his Meditations here, Septimius Severus was proclaimed emperor, and the Tetrarchs met here for the famous Imperial Conference of 308 AD. The ancient city life was vibrant – with villas, temples, and regular events.

Carnuntum is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Danube Limes – a cross-border cultural heritage site that symbolises cultural exchange and the powerful presence of Rome. As a key settlement along the ancient Danube border, Carnuntum is one of the most important testimonies to Roman history in Europe.

Today, you can immerse yourself in this ancient world at the Carnuntum Archaeological Park. Residential buildings with underfloor heating, workshops, and streets have been reconstructed right at the original site – not as a backdrop, but as a living history book. At the Carnuntinum Museum, artifacts tell of the greatness and change, the splendour and decline of an empire from the Roman heyday.

Added to this is what distinguishes Austria as a cultural land: a combination of depth, accessibility, and charm. In Carnuntum, history is neither preached nor romanticised – it's presented in a surprising and inspiring way. Carnuntum isn't a look into the past; it is a shift in perspective – from the ancient world to the present.

Facts about the Roman City of Carnuntum
Location:Petronell-Carnuntum in Lower Austria
Founded:6 AD as a winter camp
Emperor:Emperor Tiberius
Gate to the East:strategically built at the intersection of the Amber Road and the Danube Limes
Special features:Heathen's Gate, Roman City Quarter, Carnuntinum Museum, Amphitheatre
Arrival
Shuttle
Guided tours
Tickets
Opening times

Unique in Europe: reconstructed Roman buildings at the historic site, accessible and fully functional.

Meet the Roman city of Carnuntum

Between temples, thermal baths and arches

Activities and excursions in the region

FAQs

The Roman city of Carnuntum was founded in 6 AD as a winter camp for Roman troops under Emperor Tiberius.

The Roman city of Carnuntum sits in Lower Austria, between the municipalities of Petronell-Carnuntum and Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, about 40 kilometres east of Vienna.

In the Carnuntum-Marchfeld region, you'll experience a unique blend of history, nature, and enjoyment: from the Roman city to baroque castles to wine tastings right at the winery. Cycling paths such as the Danube Cycle Path, the National Park's floodplains, and various events make the region an interesting region all year round.

Climate protection info

Why are traditions and customs sustainable?

Preserving traditions in Austria is closely linked to sustainability. Cattle drives, festivals and regional crafts like back in the day show a deep respect for nature and its resources. They promote understanding and appreciation for local flora and fauna, as well as environmental awareness.

Customs and traditions also strengthen social sustainability: Maypole raising, Easter celebrations, and Christmas traditions support a sense of community and a shared commitment to caring for the region. The Intangible cultural heritage also honours traditional rituals, customs, and crafts passed down from generation to generation. Those who experience them as guests can quickly immerse themselves in Austrian culture—and this, in turn, again strengthens local identity.

Accessible CarnuntumSustainability in Carnuntum

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