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Carinthia in Summer
Holidays filled with lakes, slow-food and culture

Visit Carinthia in Winter
Enjoy the "Lebensgefühl" in the sunny south of Austria: Crystal-clear bathing lakes, hiking in the Hohe Tauern National Park, cycling and strolling in cities and by lakes

Carinthia, Austria's southernmost province, offers a refreshing summer mix of water, mountains, city flair and great food. Lake Wörthersee – the most elegant of the region’s bathing lakes – shimmers in turquoise as sailing boats glide across the water and stand-up paddlers move quietly along the shore.

Hiking and cycling routes wind between Carinthia's many lakes, passing bays, meadows and forests. Lakes such as Millstätter See, Ossiacher See and Klopeiner See are ideal for family holidays, while towns like Klagenfurt and Villach offer cultural and culinary highlights – from Carinthian Kasnudeln to regional Slow Food products.

In Hohe Tauern National Park and the Nockberge Biosphere Park, trails and cycling routes lead through forests and alpine landscapes. Discover quiet mountain lakes, climb via ferratas or stop at traditional alpine huts – Carinthia combines activity, nature and enjoyment into a summer full of Alpine lifestyle.

Info about Carinthia
Capital city:Klagenfurt am Wörthersee
Area:9.538 km² / 2356 ac
Population:approx. 570,000 (as of 2025)
National parks:1
Nature parks:2
Wellness spas:3

Traditional and contemporary highlights can be found in the calendar of events.

Meet Carinthia

Top hoogtepunten

Bathing lakes: Each one a unique gem

Grossglockner High Alpine Road: The panoramic route

Pyramidenkogel: The most beautiful views in Carinthia

Hiking: from down by the lakes up high into the mountains

Hohe Tauern National Park: Alpine nature

Family holiday: Bathing, fun, and lots of sunshine

Cycling: Leisurely routes and alpine sections

UNESCO Biosphere Park Nockberge: Gentle peaks, wide pastures

Castles and palaces: History, viewpoints, family fun

Activities in Carinthia

Tours

Boat tours: Welcome on board

Guided tour of the old town: Discover Villach

Guided tour of the old town: Explore Klagenfurt

Night watchman tour: Experience history up close

Tour through the Hohe Tauern National Park: Book a ranger

Astronomy tour: Stargazing at Lake Weissensee

Excursion destinations in Carinthia

Regio's

Steden en plaatsen

Top evenementen

Recepten

Unieke plekken om te verblijven

daberer.the biohotel: 4* in the Gailtal valley

Genießerhotel Die Forelle: 4* on Lake Weissensee

Trattlers Hof-Chalets: 4* in Bad Kleinkirchheim

The Small Hotel: 4* on Lake Faak

Werzers Hotel: 4* on Lake Wörthersee

Mountain Resort Feuerberg: 4* on the Gerlitzen

Hotel Hochschober: 4* on the Turracher Höhe

Alpine Wellness Resort Tuffbad: 4*s in the Lesach valley

Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden: 5* on Lake Wörthersee

Sustainability Tips

How to behave responsibly at the lake:

  • Use eco-friendly sunscreen: Biodegradable sunscreen protects water quality and the wildlife that depends on it.

  • Reduce and properly dispose of waste: Take your rubbish with you and dispose of it correctly to keep the lakes and shores clean.

  • Respect nature: Stick to marked paths and designated swimming areas to avoid disturbing the shoreline vegetation and the habitats of local wildlife.

  • Make water sports eco-friendly: Choose paddling or sailing over motorboats to maintain water quality and keep noise levels low.

  • Consume local and seasonal products: Support local producers and enjoy regional specialities to reduce transport emissions and promote sustainable farming.

Travelling sustainably

Slow food: The flavours of southern Austria

Carinthian slow food puts local producers, culinary experiences, and the diversity of the region at its heart—and you can taste it! Carinthian cuisine blends the richness of the Alpine-Adriatic region, from hearty home-cooked meals to gourmet dishes. Think fish from crystal-clear waters, asparagus from the Lavant Valley, or the UNESCO-listed Lesach Valley bread.

Typical of the province is the Reindling, a succulent ring cake with finely chopped nuts and a good shot of rum. Whether with or without raisins is a matter of taste. The Carinthian noodles with their "crinkled" edges and sweet or savoury fillings also characterise Carinthian cuisine.

Culinary delights in Carinthia

FAQs

Carinthia is known as the province of lakes and mountains. And rightly so: After all, the south of Austria has more than 200 bathing lakes with drinking water quality, which are among the warmest in the Alps.

Carinthia, Austria's southernmost province, is characterised by its variety of mountains and idyllic lakes with drinking water quality, such as the Wörthersee and Millstätter See. The region offers ideal conditions for hikers, cyclists and winter sports enthusiasts. The Hohe Tauern National Park protects an impressive high mountain landscape. In culinary terms, Carinthia is characterised by the slow food philosophy and regional specialities such as Carinthian cheese noodles carinthian cheese noodles. Culturally, the Carinthian Summer Music Festival and historic cities such as Klagenfurt and Villach are particularly noteworthy.

The Carinthia Card offers access to over 100 excursion destinations in the province. These destinations include nature experiences, leisure and adventure activities, zoos, museums, panoramic roads, boat trips and mountain railways. The card offers free admission and discounts at around 50 bonus partners.

The Kärnten Card is available in different versions: as a 1, 2 or 5-week card. Prices vary depending on the season and duration. The card is free for children up to the age of six and from the third child per family. It can be purchased at numerous points of sale and online.

These attractions offer a variety of experiences and are specially tailored to the interests and needs of children.

  • Affenberg Landskron: In the monkey park, children can experience Japanese macaques in a natural environment.

  • Drautal Perle Water Park: A fun pool with various slides and a large wave pool.

  • Pressegger See Adventure Park: A leisure park with adventure playgrounds right by the lake.

  • Minimundus: A miniature world where children can explore famous buildings from all over the world in miniature.

  • Pyramidenkogel observation tower: The highest wooden observation tower in the world with an impressively loooong slide.

  • Happ Reptile Zoo: A zoo where children can experience a variety of reptiles and exotic animals up close.

  • Terra Mystica: An exciting guided tour through old mines that offers children an insight into the world of mining.

  • Klopeiner See forest adventure world: An adventure park in the forest with tree houses, suspension bridges and numerous play options.

In Carinthia you can go hiking, cycling or mountain biking – from relaxed routes to more challenging tours. The lakes also offer plenty of water sports such as stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking and sailing, along with many routes for running and trail running.

You can easily reach Carinthia by train via Klagenfurt or Villach – and since the opening of the Koralmbahn, the journey is even faster. Once there, it is easy to get around sustainably: depending on the region, the guest card allows free use of S-Bahn services as well as local and regional trains.

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