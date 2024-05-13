Take off your skis, snowboard or snowshoes, stop at a cosy ski hut and enjoy the warm hospitality!

One last turn on the piste, the bindings snap open - it's time to stop for a meal. Whether it's savoury dumplings, aromatic Käsespätzle, a crispy Wiener Schnitzel or fluffy Kaiserschmarren - after a long and exhilarating day on the slopes, Austrian treats taste particularly good.

From rustic huts with low ceilings to modern mountain inns, wooden interiors and snowy mountain views make for ultimate cosiness. Those who love winter come together at ski huts - children and their ski instructors, families, couples, friends. And when eating and drinking together, everyday worries are forgotten and we remember what really matters.