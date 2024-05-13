Upper Austria in Winter
Skiing, Winter Hiking and Enjoyment in Ski Lodges
Introduction
One last turn on the piste, the bindings snap open - it's time to stop for a meal. Whether it's savoury dumplings, aromatic Käsespätzle, a crispy Wiener Schnitzel or fluffy Kaiserschmarren - after a long and exhilarating day on the slopes, Austrian treats taste particularly good.
From rustic huts with low ceilings to modern mountain inns, wooden interiors and snowy mountain views make for ultimate cosiness. Those who love winter come together at ski huts - children and their ski instructors, families, couples, friends. And when eating and drinking together, everyday worries are forgotten and we remember what really matters.
Meet Upper Austria in winter
Top hoogtepunten
Winter activities in Upper Austria
Tours
Regio's
Steden en plaatsen
Traditional events in Upper Austria
The Christmas markets throughout Upper Austria have made a name for themselves for their festive, cosy atmosphere.
Did you know that Franz Xaver Gruber, the composer of the Christmas carol "Silent Night, Holy Night", was born in Upper Austria? Visit locations steeped in festive history.
On January 5, "Glöckler" runs take place throughout the Salzkammergut region, where people carry brightly illuminated headgear, whilst locals in elaborate "Schönperchten" costumes intend to drive away evil spirits.
Since 1604, Carnival (or "Fasching") in Ebensee has been celebrated with colourful parades at the end of February.
In Gmunden, people gift each other gingerbread hearts on the fourth Sunday in Lent, or "Liebstatt" Sunday, a custom dating back to 1641.
In late summer, colourfully decorated cows return from the Alpine pastures and are celebrated with local festivals.
Top evenementen
Beroemde personen
Recepten
Unieke plekken om te verblijven
Kalkalpen National Park
Nature reigns supreme in this World Heritage Site with its lush biodiversity. Discovering it is an overwhelming experience.
What can we do to protect biodiversity?
Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your rubbish with you.
Use sustainable transport. Discover public transport or simply hop on your bike.
Be considerate of wildlife. Observe animals from a safe distance.
Enjoy consciously (and organically). Choose local and sustainable food and products.
Protect biodiversity. Protecting and preserving biodiversity is crucial for ecological balance.