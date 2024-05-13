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Upper Austria in Winter
Skiing, Winter Hiking and Enjoyment in Ski Lodges

Visit Upper Austria in Summer
Take off your skis, snowboard or snowshoes, stop at a cosy ski hut and enjoy the warm hospitality!

One last turn on the piste, the bindings snap open - it's time to stop for a meal. Whether it's savoury dumplings, aromatic Käsespätzle, a crispy Wiener Schnitzel or fluffy Kaiserschmarren - after a long and exhilarating day on the slopes, Austrian treats taste particularly good.

From rustic huts with low ceilings to modern mountain inns, wooden interiors and snowy mountain views make for ultimate cosiness. Those who love winter come together at ski huts - children and their ski instructors, families, couples, friends. And when eating and drinking together, everyday worries are forgotten and we remember what really matters.

Quick facts about Upper Austria
Capital city:Linz
Area:11,982 km²
Population:approx. 1.53 million (as of 2025)
Forest coverage41.8%
Highest mountain:Dachstein, 2,995 m
Ski areas:7
Nature parks:4
Thermal baths:4

Event recommendations

Find traditional and modern highlights in the events calendar .

Meet Upper Austria in winter

Top hoogtepunten

Advent and Christmas markets steeped in tradition

Bad Ischl Salzkammergut: Vibrant culture

13 things to experience in Kalkalpen National Park

Linz: The City of the future

After skiing: Tips for refreshment stops

Winter activities in Upper Austria

Tours

10 ski tours featuring unforgettable mountain panoramas

Snowshoe hikes for beginners and pros

Kalkalpen National Park: Book your individual tour

Day trips in Upper Austria

Regio's

Steden en plaatsen

For everything, there is a season

Traditional events in Upper Austria

  • The Christmas markets throughout Upper Austria have made a name for themselves for their festive, cosy atmosphere.

  • Did you know that Franz Xaver Gruber, the composer of the Christmas carol "Silent Night, Holy Night", was born in Upper Austria? Visit locations steeped in festive history.

  • On January 5, "Glöckler" runs take place throughout the Salzkammergut region, where people carry brightly illuminated headgear, whilst locals in elaborate "Schönperchten" costumes intend to drive away evil spirits.

  • Since 1604, Carnival (or "Fasching") in Ebensee has been celebrated with colourful parades at the end of February.

  • In Gmunden, people gift each other gingerbread hearts on the fourth Sunday in Lent, or "Liebstatt" Sunday, a custom dating back to 1641.

  • In late summer, colourfully decorated cows return from the Alpine pastures and are celebrated with local festivals.

Top evenementen

Beroemde personen

Recepten

Unieke plekken om te verblijven

Hotel Weisses Rössl 4*sup: On Lake Wolfgang

Dilly National Park Resort 4*sup: Wellness

Baumhotel Kopfing: Spend the night in a tree house

Mühltalhof: Award-winning cuisine in Neufelden

Sommerhof in Gosau 4*: Ski-in-ski-out

Hotel Aviva Mühlviertel 4*sup: Hotel for singles

Best Western Parkhotel Hagenberg 4*sup

A region famous for its biodiversity

Kalkalpen National Park

Nature reigns supreme in this World Heritage Site with its lush biodiversity. Discovering it is an overwhelming experience.

What can we do to protect biodiversity?

  1. Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your rubbish with you.

  2. Use sustainable transport. Discover public transport or simply hop on your bike.

  3. Be considerate of wildlife. Observe animals from a safe distance.

  4. Enjoy consciously (and organically). Choose local and sustainable food and products.

  5. Protect biodiversity. Protecting and preserving biodiversity is crucial for ecological balance.

Kalkalpen National Park

FAQs

The federal state of Upper Austria is known for:

  • Crystal-clear lakes (including Attersee, Traunsee, Mondsee, Irrsee, Wolfgangsee and Hallstätter See) and impressive mountains (e.g., Hoher Dachstein (2,995 m), Torstein (2,948 m), Großer Priel (2,523 m), Traunstein (1,691 m), Hoher Nock (1,961 m) and Schafberg (1,783 m)) in the Salzkammergut region;

  • The European Capital of Culture, Bad Ischl Salzkammergut;

  • The province's capital Linz on the Danube with its eponymous treat, the Linzer Torte;

  • The hilly Mühlviertel region;

  • Its 50 breweries and 100 types of beer.

The region's previous name was "Österreich ob der Enns" ("Austria above the River Enns"), which, over time, became "Oberösterreich" (Upper Austria).

Upper Austria with its capital Linz is the right place for people who are looking for a mix of contemporary art, futuristic technology and experiences in nature.

Top sights in Upper Austria include the Ars Electronica Center, the Lentos Museum, the Linz Castle Museum, the Pöstlingberg hill in Linz, the European Capital of Culture Bad Ischl Salzkammergut and the province's abbeys (located in St. Florian, Schlägl and Schlierbach).

The highest mountain in Upper Austria is the Hohe Dachstein (2,995 m), the highest peak within the Dachstein mountain range.

Our top recommendations for cosy huts and mountain inns:

  • Christophorushütte hut at the Feuerkogel cable car mountain station;

  • Kranabethhütte hut on Feuerkogel mountain;

  • Lodge ski hut on Dachstein Krippenstein mountain;

  • Sonnalm hut in the Kasberg family ski area;

  • Zeishofalm in the Dachstein West ski region.

From the far north at Hochficht in the Bohemian Forest to the World Cup ski area near Hinterstoder and the Dachstein ski region in the south, there are seven ski areas in Upper Austria:

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