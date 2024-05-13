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The Most Beautiful Sights in Vorarlberg

Uitzicht op het Bregenzerwald vanuit Bödele
Relax and explore: from Lake Constance to Alpine panoramas, Vorarlberg offers forests, museums, contemporary timber architecture and family-friendly attractions.

Vorarlberg is full of surprises. On the shores of Lake Constance, nature and urban flair come together – from relaxed walks along the waterfront to cultural highlights such as the Bregenz Festival. In the Bregenzerwald region, contemporary timber architecture, design and craftsmanship connect entire villages, creating striking contrasts with historic centres and traditional buildings.

In Alpine valleys such as the Großes Walsertal, wide views of the mountains and surrounding Alpine scenery await. Mountain lakes and quiet trails in the nature park offer peaceful moments, while gorges, waterfalls and mountain passes shape the landscape. Museums and contemporary architecture open up new perspectives, and families can enjoy memorable days out at wildlife parks, forest slide parks and Alpine animal parks. In Vorarlberg, culture and nature combine to create a wide variety of experiences.

Art and culture in Vorarlberg

Festival Hall & Skyspace between Lake Constance & mountains

Vorarlberg brings together some of the finest aspects of art, music and architecture. On the shores of Lake Constance, striking buildings, performances and productions capture attention. The Festspielhaus Bregenz and its floating lake stage combine spectacular set designs with urban flair, while Kunsthaus Bregenz showcases international contemporary art. The vorarlberg museum links regional history with panoramic lake views.

Historic landmarks such as the Martinsturm tower and Schattenburg Castle offer insights into life in past centuries. In the Werkraum Bregenzerwald, tradition and innovation come together through craftsmanship, design and architecture. The Skyspace Lech creates a unique light-filled space where the meeting of sky and earth can be experienced from a new perspective in the high Alpine landscape. At the Frauenmuseum Hittisau, artistic projects explore socially relevant themes.

Art, culture and architecture

Festival house and lake stage Bregenz

The festival house with its striking glass architecture is situated on the lake. In summer, the lake stage becomes a spectacular setting for opera performances.

Festival house & lake stage

St. Martin's Tower in Bregenz

The Martinsturm, Bregenz’s 14th-century landmark, showcases the town’s history in its museum and offers sweeping views of Lake Constance from the top.

St. Martin's Tower

Werkraum Bregenzerwald in Andelsbuch

A collaboration of regional craft businesses that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design innovations. It features regular exhibitions and events.

Werkraum Bregenzerwald

Kunsthaus Bregenz

This state-of-the-art exhibition centre, featuring a wealth of technical ingenuity, is situated directly on the lake promenade, showcasing international contemporary art.

Kunsthaus Bregenz

Skyspace Lech

Inspired by the mountains, world-renowned American artist James Turrell created Skyspace Lech. This unique space offers visitors a new way to experience light.

Skyspace Lech

Vorarlberg Museum in Bregenz

Here you can find out everything about the region’s history. Take a moment to look outside: the lake lies right at your feet.

Vorarlberg Museum

Schattenburg Castle

Schattenburg Castle, the iconic landmark of Feldkirch, offers visitors a journey back to the Middle Ages.

Schattenburg Castle

Women's museum Hittisau

Austria’s first and only women’s museum hosts exhibitions on women’s issues and social history.

Women's museum
Nature experiences in Vorarlberg

Valleys, mountains, forests and lakes

Landscapes between Lake Constance and the Alps are shaped by meadows, dense forests and rivers, best explored on foot, by bike or on boat trips.

Viewpoints such as the Kanisfluh mountain at 2,044 metres and the Pfänder peak above Bregenz offer impressive panoramas. Mountain lakes including the Lünersee at 1,970 metres and the Formarinsee reflect the surrounding peaks. Narrow rocky valleys such as the Bürs Gorge, with its almost primeval forest, have been shaped by water over centuries. Clear lakes, forests and mountains come together here to create varied experiences, peaceful moments and striking Alpine scenery.

World Cultural Heritage and spectacular views

UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Großes Walsertal

The valley proudly holds the title of a "UNESCO Biosphere Reserve," a distinction awarded for its commitment to particularly sustainable development.

Großes Walsertal

Pfänderbahn in Bregenz

The best view of city and lake is from the Pfänder, Bregenz’s local mountain. The cable car takes just 6min to climb from the old town to an altitude of over 1,000m.

Pfänderbahn

Lake Lünersee in Brandnertal

The surrounding peaks are reflected in Lünersee, a mountain lake at an altitude of 1,970 metres. There are walking trails all the way round the lake.

Lake Lünersee

Kanisfluh in the Bregenz Forest

The Kanisfluh is a striking mountain offering panoramic views, standing at 2,044m. The summit is characterised by steep slopes and alpine meadows.

Kanisfluh

Lake Formarin in the Großes Walsertal

Lake Formarin is situated in the Lech Valley and fed by meltwater. The almost circular lake lies at the foot of the Rotwand, with hiking trails running along its shores.

Lake Formarin

Bürser gorge in the Brandner Valley

One of the most scenic gorges in the Alps features primeval-like woodland nestled between steep cliffs. Footpaths wind their way along the stream through the gorge.

Bürser gorge
Family highlights in Vorarlberg

Animals, nature, summer tobogganing and hiking

Vorarlberg is a place where children can discover nature through play. Along trails and in parks, families encounter native animals, learn about plants and experience the Alpine world first-hand.

In the Brandnertal and Montafon valleys, interactive wildlife experiences invite visitors to explore local nature, while forest slides and summer toboggan runs provide fun and adventure. Attractions such as inatura in Dornbirn make science accessible and engaging, offering insights into animals, plants and geology. At the Alpine Wildlife Park on the Pfänder mountain, children can observe native wildlife while enjoying views across the mountains and Lake Constance from a new perspective. In Vorarlberg, culture, nature and adventure come together in a playful way – ideal for families who want to combine learning with memorable experiences.

Discover Vorarlberg's Alps and have fun

inatura – Nature exhibition in Dornbirn

inatura is a nature exhibition showcasing local animals, plants and geological features. Interactive displays bring nature to life.

inatura

Experiences with animals

Experience cows and goats on the farm. Get to know deer, ibex and marmots in the wildlife park, and marvel at exotic animals such as coatis and kangaroos at the zoo.

Animal experiences

Nova Alpine World Montafon

In Alpenwelt Nova, everything revolves around regional products and crafts. At various adventure stations, you can learn all about milk, cheese, wool, and herbs.

Nova Alpine World

Forest Slide Park-Golm

Great fun in any weather for kids aged 4 and up: 7 slides totalling 380 m / 1,247 ft and a 2.4 km / 1.5 mi hiking trail await the little adventurers.

Forest Slide Park-Golm

Alpine wildlife park Pfänder near Bregenz

At the Alpine Wildlife Park, native wild animals live in enclosures. The highlight is the giant forest slide, winding its way down through the forest from the Pfänder.

Alpine wildlife park Pfänder

Summer toboggan run in Laterns-Gapfohl in the Lanser valley

Laterns-Gapfohl is home to Vorarlberg's only classic summer toboggan run. The run winds its way downhill through bends and slopes, starting at the top station.

Summer toboggan run

FAQs

Vorarlberg, Austria’s westernmost province, offers a wide range of cultural activities and nature experiences.

  • Hiking and mountaineering:
    Set in the Alps, Vorarlberg is ideal for hiking, with routes ranging from gentle walks to demanding mountain tours in regions such as the Bregenzerwald and Montafon.

  • Cycling and mountain biking:
    Well-marked cycling routes and mountain bike trails lead through valleys, forests and Alpine landscapes.

  • Bregenz Festival:
    This internationally renowned festival is famous for its spectacular performances on the floating lake stage on Lake Constance.

  • Schubertiade in Schwarzenberg and Hohenems:
    A classical music festival dedicated to composer Franz Schubert, known for its intimate concert atmosphere.

  • Kunsthaus Bregenz:
    A museum for contemporary art housed in striking modern architecture.

  • Timber architecture:
    Vorarlberg is known for contemporary architecture and innovative timber construction, which can be explored on guided tours and architectural routes.

Vorarlberg stands out for its combination of culture, nature and architecture.

  • Landscape and nature:
    Located in the Alps, Vorarlberg offers mountain scenery, valleys and lakes. Regions such as the Arlberg, Montafon and Bregenzerwald are popular for skiing, hiking and cycling.

  • Architecture and design:
    The province is internationally recognised for contemporary architecture, timber construction and energy-efficient building concepts.

  • Cultural diversity:
    Traditional and modern influences come together in Vorarlberg. Events such as the Bregenz Festival and the Schubertiade reflect the region’s varied cultural scene.

  • Animal experiences:
    Children can meet cows and goats on farms, observe deer, ibex and marmots in wildlife parks, and even discover exotic animals such as coatis and kangaroos in zoos. These experiences are both fun and educational.

  • Museums for children:
    Several museums offer family-friendly exhibitions and interactive programmes focused on art, science and history.

  • Swimming in Lake Constance:
    Warm summer temperatures, excellent water quality, lidos and natural bathing spots make Lake Constance ideal for a family day by the water.

  • Alpenwelt Nova:
    At Alpenwelt Nova, everything revolves around regional products and traditional craftsmanship. Interactive stations introduce visitors to milk, cheese, wool and Alpine herbs in an engaging way.

Highlights include Kunsthaus Bregenz, the Festspielhaus with its floating lake stage, and the contemporary architecture of the Bregenzerwald region. Historic landmarks such as Schattenburg Castle in Feldkirch also reflect Vorarlberg’s cultural diversity.

Lake Constance, the Lünersee lake and the Silvretta High Alpine Road showcase Vorarlberg’s impressive landscapes. Nature parks, mountain lakes and dramatic gorges add to the Alpine scenery in the west of Austria.

Families can visit inatura Dornbirn, the Alpine Wildlife Park on the Pfänder mountain and adventure mountains such as Golm. Interactive themed trails and summer toboggan runs provide varied experiences for children and adults alike.

Climate, resources and mobility

Sustainability in Vorarlberg

In Vorarlberg, a range of initiatives focus on climate action, resource management and sustainable mobility for both visitors and residents:

  • Austrian Ecolabel: A national certification awarded to businesses in hospitality, gastronomy, culture and events that meet defined environmental standards.

  • e5 Programme: Municipalities implement measures in areas such as energy, mobility and construction, while continuously developing their climate protection activities.

  • Ökoprofit certification: Businesses work on environmental management measures aimed at using resources more efficiently and reducing emissions.

  • Local mobility: Rail and bus connections, along with regional travel cards, support the use of public transport throughout the province.

  • ‘Bergliebe’ project and energy initiatives: Mountain railways and tourism regions introduce measures focused on energy efficiency, e-mobility and responsible resource use.

Sustainability in VorarlbergSustainable travel

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