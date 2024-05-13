The Most Beautiful Sights in Vorarlberg
Introduction
Vorarlberg is full of surprises. On the shores of Lake Constance, nature and urban flair come together – from relaxed walks along the waterfront to cultural highlights such as the Bregenz Festival. In the Bregenzerwald region, contemporary timber architecture, design and craftsmanship connect entire villages, creating striking contrasts with historic centres and traditional buildings.
In Alpine valleys such as the Großes Walsertal, wide views of the mountains and surrounding Alpine scenery await. Mountain lakes and quiet trails in the nature park offer peaceful moments, while gorges, waterfalls and mountain passes shape the landscape. Museums and contemporary architecture open up new perspectives, and families can enjoy memorable days out at wildlife parks, forest slide parks and Alpine animal parks. In Vorarlberg, culture and nature combine to create a wide variety of experiences.
Festival Hall & Skyspace between Lake Constance & mountains
Vorarlberg brings together some of the finest aspects of art, music and architecture. On the shores of Lake Constance, striking buildings, performances and productions capture attention. The Festspielhaus Bregenz and its floating lake stage combine spectacular set designs with urban flair, while Kunsthaus Bregenz showcases international contemporary art. The vorarlberg museum links regional history with panoramic lake views.
Historic landmarks such as the Martinsturm tower and Schattenburg Castle offer insights into life in past centuries. In the Werkraum Bregenzerwald, tradition and innovation come together through craftsmanship, design and architecture. The Skyspace Lech creates a unique light-filled space where the meeting of sky and earth can be experienced from a new perspective in the high Alpine landscape. At the Frauenmuseum Hittisau, artistic projects explore socially relevant themes.
Art, culture and architecture
Festival house and lake stage Bregenz
The festival house with its striking glass architecture is situated on the lake. In summer, the lake stage becomes a spectacular setting for opera performances.
St. Martin's Tower in Bregenz
The Martinsturm, Bregenz’s 14th-century landmark, showcases the town’s history in its museum and offers sweeping views of Lake Constance from the top.
Werkraum Bregenzerwald in Andelsbuch
A collaboration of regional craft businesses that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design innovations. It features regular exhibitions and events.
Kunsthaus Bregenz
This state-of-the-art exhibition centre, featuring a wealth of technical ingenuity, is situated directly on the lake promenade, showcasing international contemporary art.
Skyspace Lech
Inspired by the mountains, world-renowned American artist James Turrell created Skyspace Lech. This unique space offers visitors a new way to experience light.
Vorarlberg Museum in Bregenz
Here you can find out everything about the region’s history. Take a moment to look outside: the lake lies right at your feet.
Schattenburg Castle
Schattenburg Castle, the iconic landmark of Feldkirch, offers visitors a journey back to the Middle Ages.
Valleys, mountains, forests and lakes
Landscapes between Lake Constance and the Alps are shaped by meadows, dense forests and rivers, best explored on foot, by bike or on boat trips.
Viewpoints such as the Kanisfluh mountain at 2,044 metres and the Pfänder peak above Bregenz offer impressive panoramas. Mountain lakes including the Lünersee at 1,970 metres and the Formarinsee reflect the surrounding peaks. Narrow rocky valleys such as the Bürs Gorge, with its almost primeval forest, have been shaped by water over centuries. Clear lakes, forests and mountains come together here to create varied experiences, peaceful moments and striking Alpine scenery.
World Cultural Heritage and spectacular views
UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Großes Walsertal
The valley proudly holds the title of a "UNESCO Biosphere Reserve," a distinction awarded for its commitment to particularly sustainable development.
Pfänderbahn in Bregenz
The best view of city and lake is from the Pfänder, Bregenz’s local mountain. The cable car takes just 6min to climb from the old town to an altitude of over 1,000m.
Lake Lünersee in Brandnertal
The surrounding peaks are reflected in Lünersee, a mountain lake at an altitude of 1,970 metres. There are walking trails all the way round the lake.
Kanisfluh in the Bregenz Forest
The Kanisfluh is a striking mountain offering panoramic views, standing at 2,044m. The summit is characterised by steep slopes and alpine meadows.
Lake Formarin in the Großes Walsertal
Lake Formarin is situated in the Lech Valley and fed by meltwater. The almost circular lake lies at the foot of the Rotwand, with hiking trails running along its shores.
Animals, nature, summer tobogganing and hiking
Vorarlberg is a place where children can discover nature through play. Along trails and in parks, families encounter native animals, learn about plants and experience the Alpine world first-hand.
In the Brandnertal and Montafon valleys, interactive wildlife experiences invite visitors to explore local nature, while forest slides and summer toboggan runs provide fun and adventure. Attractions such as inatura in Dornbirn make science accessible and engaging, offering insights into animals, plants and geology. At the Alpine Wildlife Park on the Pfänder mountain, children can observe native wildlife while enjoying views across the mountains and Lake Constance from a new perspective. In Vorarlberg, culture, nature and adventure come together in a playful way – ideal for families who want to combine learning with memorable experiences.
Discover Vorarlberg's Alps and have fun
inatura – Nature exhibition in Dornbirn
inatura is a nature exhibition showcasing local animals, plants and geological features. Interactive displays bring nature to life.
Experiences with animals
Experience cows and goats on the farm. Get to know deer, ibex and marmots in the wildlife park, and marvel at exotic animals such as coatis and kangaroos at the zoo.
Nova Alpine World Montafon
In Alpenwelt Nova, everything revolves around regional products and crafts. At various adventure stations, you can learn all about milk, cheese, wool, and herbs.
Forest Slide Park-Golm
Great fun in any weather for kids aged 4 and up: 7 slides totalling 380 m / 1,247 ft and a 2.4 km / 1.5 mi hiking trail await the little adventurers.
Alpine wildlife park Pfänder near Bregenz
At the Alpine Wildlife Park, native wild animals live in enclosures. The highlight is the giant forest slide, winding its way down through the forest from the Pfänder.
FAQs
Sustainability in Vorarlberg
In Vorarlberg, a range of initiatives focus on climate action, resource management and sustainable mobility for both visitors and residents:
Austrian Ecolabel: A national certification awarded to businesses in hospitality, gastronomy, culture and events that meet defined environmental standards.
e5 Programme: Municipalities implement measures in areas such as energy, mobility and construction, while continuously developing their climate protection activities.
Ökoprofit certification: Businesses work on environmental management measures aimed at using resources more efficiently and reducing emissions.
Local mobility: Rail and bus connections, along with regional travel cards, support the use of public transport throughout the province.
‘Bergliebe’ project and energy initiatives: Mountain railways and tourism regions introduce measures focused on energy efficiency, e-mobility and responsible resource use.