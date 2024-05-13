Christmas markets in Austria 2026
Christmas and Advent markets in cities, castles and villages
Introduction
At Christmas time, Austria immerses you in a truly unique atmosphere, with Christmas markets bringing festive spirit to all 9 provinces. In the cities, lights twinkle while the scent of mulled wine and roasted almonds drifts through beautifully decorated lanes.
At a Christmas market in front of a magnificent palace such as Schönbrunn or Grafenegg, you'll find fine craftsmanship, regional delicacies and festive music. In rural areas, atmospheric Advent markets offer authentic specialities and a real sense of local warmth.
These Christmas markets are places for connection and special moments. Browsing handcrafted gifts and discovering traditional decorations, while music plays or the snow crunches softly underfoot. Away from the hustle and bustle, especially in small villages, you can feel the true magic of Advent, set against a beautiful winter landscape.
Tips for Christmas markets in Austria’s cities
This Christkindlmarkt in the heart of Vienna sits right on the Rathausplatz, in front of the beautifully lit town hall. Countless stalls selling handicrafts and culinary delights, a tree covered in hearts, and a dedicated children's programme make this market a highlight in the city centre. Those who aren’t out strolling or enjoying the Viennese conviviality at the mulled wine stalls can skate a few laps on the ice rink or follow the trail of artistically crafted nativity scenes.
Equally rich in history is the Salzburg Christkindlmarkt on Domplatz and Residenzplatz. The traditional huts in the heart of the Baroque old town create a special festive setting.
No less impressive is the Christkindlmarkt in Innsbruck's old town. Accompanied by the sound of the tower trumpeters at the Golden Roof, and with the spiced scent of mulled wine and roasted chestnuts drifting through the medieval lanes, a particularly cosy mood takes hold.
At the Advent market at Schlossberg in Graz, high above the rooftops of the city, you can look forward to atmospheric lighting, regional specialities and sweeping views.
Tips for Christmas markets in Austria’s regions
The Wolfgangseer Advent in the Salzkammergut is themed "Advent as it used to be". Here you'll experience traditions and craftsmanship up close with the people of the region. Always in view: the floating red Advent candle on Lake Wolfgang.
By torchlight and candlelight, the Salzburg Mountain Advent in the Großarltal showcases a variety of nativity scenes, handcrafted over months by the locals.
The Katschberg Advent Trail in Carinthia follows an illuminated winter path between snow-covered huts, passing regional specialities, music and readings.
The scent of gingerbread and beeswax fills the lanes around the basilica in Mariazell in Styria. Here, pilgrimage tradition and a festive atmosphere shape the Advent season.
At the Rattenberg Advent in Tyrol, candles, torches and open fires replace electric light in the medieval town, creating a particularly festive mood.
Tips for Christmas markets at Austria’s castles
Where emperors and princes once resided, Advent comes to life in a truly special way. At Hellbrunn's Advent Magic in Salzburg, a fairytale forest of 700 fir trees awaits, decorated with 10,000 red baubles and fairy lights.
The Culture and Christmas Market at Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna exudes imperial flair. Set against the palace's festive illumination, traditional craftsmanship is on offer – from wood carvings and nostalgic toys to lovingly designed decorative pieces.
In front of Vienna's Belvedere Palace, a Christmas market unfolds amid baroque surroundings, offering creative gift ideas and culinary delights.
In the beautifully illuminated palace park, the Advent Market in Grafenegg in Lower Austria awaits with handcrafted goods, regional specialities and a supporting programme full of music and readings.
Note:
Our list provides an overview of the Advent markets by province but does not claim to be complete. Please note that not all dates for 2026 are available yet. We are continuously working to add and update the information. As changes to dates may occur at short notice, please also check the website of the respective region or contact the local tourism board directly.
Vienna
Advent market in the Hirschstetten flower gardens
12 Nov - 20 Dec 2026
Altwiener Christkindlmarkt Freyung (Link in German only)
14 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Am Hof Advent Market (Link in German only)
13 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Art Advent: arts and crafts on Karlsplatz
Dates tbc
Museums Quartier Winter garden at MQ
Dates tbc
Belvedere Palace K&K Christmas market
20 Nov - 31 Dec 2026
Christmas Village on Maria-Theresia Square
20 Nov - 26 Dec 2026
Vienna
Christmas market on Stephansplatz
6 Nov - 26 Dec 2026
Weihnachtsdorf Uni Campus Wien
13 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Christmas Market Schönbrunn Palace
6 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Christmas market on Spittelberg
13 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Christmas market in Türkenschanzpark (Link in German only) 14 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Christmas Magic at Schwarzenbergplatz
13 Nov - 26 Dec 2026
Vienna Christmas Market in front of the City Hall - Rathausplatz 13 Nov - 26 Dec 2026
Winter market at Riesenradplatz - Prater
20 Nov 2026 - 6 Jan 2027
Burgenland
Eisenstadt:
Advent Market at Esterházy Palace
11 – 13 Dec 2026
Eisenstadt Christkindlmarkt (Link in German only)
20 Nov – 24 Dec 2026
Forchtenstein: Advent Market at Forchtenstein Castle
27 – 29 Nov 2026
Mörbisch: Winter Wonder Mörbisch
20 Nov – 30 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday + additional dates
Rust: Ruster Adventmeile (Link in German only)
20 Nov – 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday + 7 - 8 Dec
St. Margarethen: Christmas Market (Link in German only)
6 Dec 2026
Carinthia
Bad Kleinkirchheim: Kirchheimer Advent
27 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday + 7 and 8 Dec
Feistritz ob Bleiburg: Petzen Christmas market at 1,700m
5 - 13 Dec, Saturday to Sunday + 19 Dec 2026
Katschberg: Katschberg Advent Trail
25 Nov - 23 Dec 2026; Wed, Fri, Sat and Sun + 8 and 25 Dec
Klagenfurt: Klagenfurt Christmas market on Neuer Platz 14 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Launsdorf: Advent market at Hochosterwitz Castle (Link in German only) 4 - 8 Dec 2026
Mallnitz: Mallnitz Mountain Advent (Link in German only)
27 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Saturday + 7 and 8 Dec
Lake Millstätter See: Millstätter Lichtweg
29 Nov 2026 - 3 Jan 2027
Carinthia
Villach / Villach region: Advent in Villach
20 Nov - 31 Dec 2026 (some huts until 6 Jan 2027)
Wörthersee: Advent on Lake Wörthersee
21 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday + 8 Dec
Maria Wörth: Romantic Church Advent Maria Wörth
21 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Saturday and Sunday + 8 Dec
Pörtschach: Silent Advent on the lake
20 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday
Pyramidenkogel: Advent above the clouds on the Pyramidenkogel
20 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday + 8 Dec
Velden: Velden Advent
20 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday + 8 Dec
Lower Austria
Aggsbach Dorf: Arts and crafts market at the Aggstein castle ruins
6 - 22 Nov 2026, Friday to Sunday
Baden bei Wien: Advent in the park - Baden FAIRzaubert (Link in German only)
20 Nov - 23 Dec 2026, Wednesday to Sunday + 8 Dec
Dürnstein: Wachau Advent Dürnstein Castle (Link in German only) 20 Nov - 13 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday + 8 Dec
Eggenburg: Eggenburger Adventzauber (Link in German only) 15 Dec 2026
Ebreichsdorf: Advent magic in Ebreichsdorf Castle Park
(Link in German only) 28 Nov - 13 Dec 2026, Saturday to Sunday
Grafenegg: Grafenegg Advent at Grafenegg Castle
5 - 8 Dec 2026
Krems: Kremser Adventzauber (Link in German only)
19 Nov - 20 Dec 2026
Lower Austria
Litschau: Litschau Advent "From house to house"
(Link in German only) 28 - 29 Nov 2026
Mostviertel: Advent on the Cider and Iron Road (Link in German only)
28 Nov - 13 Dec 2026, Flaming Christmas
21 Nov - 6 Dec 2026, Sparkling Village Christmas
Perchtoldsdorf: Christmas market at Kirchenbergl (Link in German only)
Dates tbc
Rosenburg: Waldviertler Christkindlmarkt at Rosenburg Castle
21 - 29 Nov 2026, Friday to Sunday
Schallaburg: Schallaburg Christmas Market
11 - 13 Dec 2026
Schiltern: Kittenberger's Advent magic in the garden
(Link in German only) 2 Nov 2026 - 6 Jan 2027
Lower Austria
Schloss Hof: Christmas market at Schloss Hof
14 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Saturday to Sunday + 7 and 8 Dec
Seebenstein: Advent mile in Seebenstein Park (Link in German only)
28 - 29 Nov 2026
Tulln an der Donau: Winter Enchantment Market at the Minorite Monastery) (Link in German only) 21 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Weitra: Weitraer Adventtage (Link in German only)
28 - 29 Nov 2026
Wiener Neustadt: The "New Advent" (Link in German only)
27 - 29 Nov 2026, Advent in Beethovenallee
4 - 6 Dec 2026, Advent at the cathedral
11 - 13 Dec 2026, Advent in the Mayor's Garden
Zwettl: Golden Zwettl Advent (Link in German only)
5 – 8 December 2026
Upper Austria
Bad Ischl: Christmas Market
7 - 8 Dec 2026
Garsten: Garstner Advent (Link in German only)
28 Nov – 8 Dec 2026, Saturday and Sunday + 08 Dec
Kirchdorf am Inn: Christmas market Schloss Katzenberg
(Link in German only) 4 - 13 Dec 2026, Saturday and Sunday
Kirchdorf an der Krems: Kirchdorfer Adventzauber
(Link in German only) Dates tbc
Linz:
Christmas market on Linz's main square
21 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Christmas market in the Volksgarten in Linz
21 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Advent at the cathedral
21 Nov - 23 Dec 2026, Tuesday to Sunday
Mondsee: Advent in Mondsee
20 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Thursday to Sunday
Pettenbach im Almtal: Christmas market in Pettenbach (Link in German only) 8 Dec 2026
Upper Austria
Steinbach an der Steyr: Steinbach Advent Market
28 November – 20 December 2026,
Saturdays and Sundays + 8 December
Steyr:
Advent in the 'Christkindl' Region of Steyr
Dates tbc
Advent Village on the Town Square
13 November – 23 December 2026
Steyr Christmas Market Promenade
13 November – 21 December 2026, Friday to Sunday
Traunsee: Gmunden Advent (Link in German only)
21 Nov - 13 Dec 2026, Saturday to Sunday + 7 and 8 Dec
Traunkirchen: Christmas Market
5, 6 and 8 December 2026
Wels: Wels Christmas World (Link in German only)
Dates tbc
Wolfgangsee Advent
20 November – 20 December 2026, Wednesday to Sunday + 7 and 8 December
SalzburgerLand
Altenmarkt-Zauchensee Advent.Moments:
21 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Saturday to Sunday + 8 Dec
Gasteinertal: Advent markets in Gasteinertal
Bad Hofgastein: Advent market
27 Nov – 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday + 7 and 8 Dec
Fuschl am See: Advent in the villages of the Fuschlsee region Dates tbc
Goldegg: Goldegg Advent (Link in German only)
20 Dec 2026
Grossarl: Salzburg Mountain Advent
20 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday + 7 and 8 Dec
SalzburgerLand
Grödig-St. Leonhard: Advent market St. Leonhard 28 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Sundays + 8 Dec
Hallein: Halleiner Weihnachtsmarkt (Link in German only) 13 Nov - 20 Dec, Friday to Sunday + 7 and 8 Dec
Hochkönig: Advent in the Alps of Salzburg
Pilgrimage Advent Maria Alm
27 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday
Advent in Dienten 12 - 14 Dec 2026
Mauterndorf: Advent market at Mauterndorf Castle
5 - 13 Dec 2026, Saturday to Sunday + 7 and 8 Dec
Obertauern: Tauernadvent
Dates tbc
Radstadt: Radstadt Mountain Advent on the town square
28 Nov - 27 Dec 2026, Saturday to Sunday
SalzburgerLand
Salzburg City: Advent in Salzburg
Christkindlmarkt on Dom- and Residenzplatz Square
19 Nov 2026 - 1 Jan 2027
Advent market in the courtyard of Hohensalzburg Fortress
27 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday + 7 - 8 December
Hellbrunn Advent Magic at Hellbrunn Palace
19 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Christmas Market on Mirabellplatz
19 Nov - 31 Dec 2026
Sternadvent with winter market
19 Nov 2026 - 6 Jan 2027
Salzburger Saalachtal: Mountain Christmas in Maria Kirchental 5 - 13 Dec 2026, Saturday and Sunday
SalzburgerLand
Henndorf am Wallersee: Christmas market at Gut Aiderbichl 13 Nov 2026 - 6 Jan 2027
Mattsee: Advent market on the lake
28 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday
Oberndorf: Silent Night Advent Market
Dates tbc
Werfen: Advent market at Hohenwerfen Castle
28 - 29 Nov | 5 - 8 Dec 2026
Wolfgangsee: Wolfgangsee Advent
20 Nov – 20 Dec 2026, Wednesday to Sunday + 7 and 8 Dec
Zell am See: Star Advent Markt
Dates tbc
Styria
Admont: Admont Advent Market
4 - 13 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday
Gesäuse: Advent in Gesäuse National Park
(Link in German only) 29 Nov 2026
Bad Gleichenberg: Advent market
29 Nov - 20 Dec 2026
Bruck an der Mur: Christkindlmarkt at Bruck's Schlossberg
26 – 29 Nov 2026
Fürstenfeld: Fürstenfeld Christmas market
Dates tbc
Gleisdorf: Gleisdorfer Advent market
27 Nov - 23 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday + 8 Dec
Graz: Advent in Graz
Aufsteiern Christmas market on the Schlossberg
20 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday - Sunday
Christmas market on the main square
20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Advent market in the Joanneum quarter
20 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Christmas market in the Franciscan quarter
20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Styria
Hartberg: Hartberg Christmas Magic
20 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Leoben: Leoben Christmas Market
27 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Mariazell: Mariazell Advent (Link in German only)
19 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Thursday to Sunday + 7 and 8 Dec
Pöllau Castle Advent (Link in German only)
12 - 20 Dec 2026, Thursday to Sunday + 8 Dec
Schladming:
Advent am Talbach 27 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday
Advent Magic in the Talbachklamm 28 Nov + 19 Dec
Zeltweg: Farracher Advent (Link in German only)
4 - 8 Dec 2026
Tirol
Lake Achensee: AchenSee Christmas
Dates tbc
Tirolean mountain Christmas in Sixenhof
(Link in German only) Dates tbc
Hall in Tirol: Hall Advent market
20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Innsbruck Christmas Markets:
In the old town - the traditional market
15 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Hungerburg - the panorama market
20 Nov 2026 - 6 Jan 2027
Maria-Theresien- Straße - the modern market
25 Nov 2026 - 6 Jan 2027
Am Marktplatz - the family market
15 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
St. Nikolaus - the contemplative market
20 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Wilten - the artistic market
20 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Tirol
Kufstein: Christmas magic 20 Nov - 20 Dec 2026
Lienz: Lienz Advent 20 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Olympiaregion Seefeld: Romantic Christmas market in Seefeld 20 Nov 2026 - 6 Jan 2027
Leutasch: Leutascher Chapel Advent
27 Nov - 19 Dec 2026, Friday and Saturday
PillerseeTal: Magical Advent - Christmas village by the lake
28 - 29 Nov and 12 - 13 Dec 2026
Tirol
Rattenberg: Rattenberg Advent
20 Nov - 20 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday
Schwaz: Schwaz Advent (Link in German only)
21 Nov - 23 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday + 8 Dec
St. Johann in Tirol: St. Johann Christmas market
27 Nov - 24 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday
Zillertal:
Mayrhofen: Mayrhofen Advent at the Waldfestplatz
28 Nov - 19 Dec 2026, Friday to Sunday
Tux-Finkenberg: Tux Advent for families
29 Nov 2026
Zell-Gerlos: Zell Christmas market
12 - 13 Dec 2026
Vorarlberg
Bludenz: Bludenzer Christkindlemarkt (Link in German only)
26 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Bregenz: Bregenz Christmas
15 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Dornbirn: Christmas market Dornbirn
20 Nov - 23 Dec 2026
Feldkirch: Feldkirch Christmas market
26 Nov - 24 Dec 2026
Kleinwalsertal Valley: Walser Advent Magic
Dates tbc
Lech Zürs: Advent am Arlberg 3 - 24 Dec 2026
Montafon: Christmas Markets in Montafon
27 Nov - 20 Dec 2026
Schwarzenberg: Schwarzenberg Advent market (Link in German only)
27 - 28 Nov 2026