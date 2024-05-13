Four people in white aprons making cheese, fresh cheese wheels on racks, bright kitchen.
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Culinary Delights in Carinthia
Experience slow food: From Gailtal bacon to Carinthian Kasnudeln and Lesachtal bread

In Carinthia's Slow Food Travel region, you can look over producers’ shoulders – where craftsmanship, flavour and origin come together as one.

Travelling through Carinthia, along the sunny southern side of the Alps with its numerous lakes and valleys, you'll encounter people who have realised that true enjoyment requires one thing above all: Time.

This time isn't just needed for savouring the local specialities, but also for their production. A journey to the Slow Food Travel region, including the Gailtal, Lesachtal, Gitschtal, and Weissensee, is therefore a voyage into traditional craftsmanship – and to producers who are full of dedication.

Farmers, chefs, and artisans work together, focusing on sustainable and organic methods for grain cultivation, fish farming, alpine pasture management, and cheese-making. With great care and passion, they create products that have often been cultivated in the region for centuries. They not only preserve this traditional knowledge but also aim to share the process with guests. Whether it's crimping Carinthian Kasnudeln (the intricate sealing of pasta pockets), baking natural sourdough bread, or making butter on the alpine pastures, the experience is immersive.

Chefs bring a modern twist to seemingly familiar ingredients, crafting creative dishes that give these products a new dimension. Their extraordinary interpretations delight those who want to taste authenticity.

Culinary tips in Carinthia

Slow Food Villages: Places of good living

Slow Food chefs: Gailtal, Lesachtal and Weissensee

Slow Food Carinthia: 10 restaurants with really good food

For gourmets: The best restaurants in Carinthia

Regional shopping: culinary specialties

Carinthian dishes: Reindling, Kirchtag soup and Kasnudeln

Slow food events: looking over the shoulder of professionals

A trip to the Slow Food Travel Region in Carinthia is a journey to regional producers who let you look over their shoulders as they practise their traditional craft.

Genießerhotel "Die Forelle" on Lake Weissensee

Wild fish from Lake Weissensee are something special because they are in limited supply. Marinating these fish with award-winning chef Hannes Müller is an experience.

Cooking classes at Koch.Werk.Statt

Gasthof Grünwald in Dellach in the Gailtal valley

Homemade Carinthian pasta with various fillings, and learning the art of "Nudlkrendel" (closing the pasta pockets) from master chefs.

Crimping Kärntner Nudln

Bärenwirt in Hermagor

Award-winning chef Manuel Ressi reveals tips and tricks from his creative vegetable cuisine. Vegetarian dishes are prepared and tasted together in a workshop.

Slow food workshop

Hotel Schloss Lerchenhof in Hermagor

Bacon master and castle owner Hans Steinwender introduces his guests to the world of real Gailtal Valley bacon: From animal husbandry to air-drying and tasting

Gailtal Valley Bacon

Lissi's cool farm ice cream in the Gailtal valley

Ice cream made from farm milk that is creamy and cool melting and tastes fruity or chocolaty? That's Lissi's farmhouse ice cream.

Workshop farmer's ice cream

Lichtengraben Castle in Bad St. Leonhard

Explore the estate with the lord of the castle: Smoke fish, visit the castle and finish off with smoked fish warm from the oven or cheese noodles in the castle.

Event: A castle to bite into

Bischof farm in Würmlach

In the small alpine dairy on the Bischofalm, Gailtal cheese and butter is made throughout the summer. Guests can learn about butter-making from the farming family.

Event: Making butter on a pasture

Precious as gold: Products from Carinthia

Gailtal Bacon

Produced in the Kärntner Gailtal according to old tradition, lightly salted, cold-smoked over beechwood and slowly matured – delicate in flavour.

Gailtal Bacon

Gailtal Alpine Cheese

On 13 Carinthian Alpine pastures, Gailtaler Almkäse is made from flavoursome raw milk and Alpine herbs – a true piece of authentic mountain tradition.

Gailtal Alpine Cheese

Black Garlic

Black garlic is fermented, naturally aged garlic without the typical smell. Its flavour is mildly sweet, with notes of vanilla, caramel, balsamic and tamarind.

Black Garlic

Citrus Garden

More than 280 varieties of citrus plants, including historical ones, can be found in this Mediterranean show garden in Carinthia – the only one of its kind in Austria.

Yellow Lemon Tree
UNESCO cultural heritage

The Lesachtal bread

The Lesach Valley bread making has been declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO; the grain for the bread is still ground in old mills. Who wants to taste the Lesachtal bread and "taste" its ingredients with every bite, your palate goes on a journey: Up to altitudes of up to 1,427 meters, where the grain grows and is harvested in pure nature, and then down to Maria Luggau, where the five water mills are located at 1,179 meters, where the grain is ground for the bakers in the valley. The rich, fruity, valuable and award-winning bread is made in their ovens.

There are also special Slow Food Travel experiences around Lesachtal bread:

#eatAUT

Experience Carinthian originals!

Bread art: Art and food both reflect culture, tradition and identity through their style and ingredients. A loaf of bread is already a work of art in itself. We take it one step further and ask artist Katya Frei to work not on canvas, but on the loaves baked by master baker Veronika Dörfler at hefehaus. Carinthian hornwort, lakes and mountains, water and mist – these motifs were chosen because they capture Carinthia’s unique landscape and the spirit of the region.

Fishing for compliments: Chefs Christine Schwarzenbach from Lake Weissensee, Florian Satran from the Stiftsschmiede on Lake Ossiach, and Roman Pichler from Restaurant Moritz in Grafenstein create refined dishes from more than 15 different types of fish, including a fish Brettljause, wood-oven-baked Amur carp and braised pike-perch cheeks.

Bread ArtFishing for compliments

Recipes from Carinthia

Culinary events

FAQS

Producers, farmers, and chefs in the Slow Food Travel region of Gailtal, Lesachtal, Gitschtal, and Weissensee introduce their guests to the significance of high-quality, sustainably, and fairly produced food. But it’s also a deeply sensory culinary experience. Guests leave with memorable encounters and a profound understanding of how enriching a mindful approach to food and nature can be.

Fresh fish from crystal-clear waters, asparagus from Lavanttal, the UNESCO-listed Lesachtaler bread, and Gailtaler speck are just a few of Carinthia’s typical specialities. Reindling is a yeast dough pastry—served with or without raisins—that pairs perfectly with Carinthian Kirchtagssuppe. Carinthian noodles, with their “gekrendelt” (crimped) edges and sweet or savoury fillings, are another hallmark of Carinthian cuisine. The ideal accompaniment is a cold, freshly brewed beer from a Carinthian brewery.

Learn more about typical Carinthian specialities here.

Carinthia's top restaurants combine the richness of the Alps-Adriatic region to offer everything from hearty traditional fare to gourmet cuisine.

In the Lesachtal, bread is still baked the way it has been for centuries: by hand, with heart, and using regional ingredients. The grain – mostly rye and spelt – comes from the surrounding fields, is milled in old watermills, and shaped into a fragrant loaf with spring water and natural sourdough. It is baked in a wood-fired oven, whose heat gives the crust its dark, aromatic character. The result is a bread that tastes of landscape, time and tradition – the true Lesachtal bread.

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