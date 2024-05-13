Culinary Delights in Carinthia
Experience slow food: From Gailtal bacon to Carinthian Kasnudeln and Lesachtal bread
Introduction
Travelling through Carinthia, along the sunny southern side of the Alps with its numerous lakes and valleys, you'll encounter people who have realised that true enjoyment requires one thing above all: Time.
This time isn't just needed for savouring the local specialities, but also for their production. A journey to the Slow Food Travel region, including the Gailtal, Lesachtal, Gitschtal, and Weissensee, is therefore a voyage into traditional craftsmanship – and to producers who are full of dedication.
Farmers, chefs, and artisans work together, focusing on sustainable and organic methods for grain cultivation, fish farming, alpine pasture management, and cheese-making. With great care and passion, they create products that have often been cultivated in the region for centuries. They not only preserve this traditional knowledge but also aim to share the process with guests. Whether it's crimping Carinthian Kasnudeln (the intricate sealing of pasta pockets), baking natural sourdough bread, or making butter on the alpine pastures, the experience is immersive.
Chefs bring a modern twist to seemingly familiar ingredients, crafting creative dishes that give these products a new dimension. Their extraordinary interpretations delight those who want to taste authenticity.
Culinary tips in Carinthia
Slow food events: looking over the shoulder of professionalsA trip to the Slow Food Travel Region in Carinthia is a journey to regional producers who let you look over their shoulders as they practise their traditional craft.
Genießerhotel "Die Forelle" on Lake Weissensee
Wild fish from Lake Weissensee are something special because they are in limited supply. Marinating these fish with award-winning chef Hannes Müller is an experience.
Gasthof Grünwald in Dellach in the Gailtal valley
Homemade Carinthian pasta with various fillings, and learning the art of "Nudlkrendel" (closing the pasta pockets) from master chefs.
Bärenwirt in Hermagor
Award-winning chef Manuel Ressi reveals tips and tricks from his creative vegetable cuisine. Vegetarian dishes are prepared and tasted together in a workshop.
Hotel Schloss Lerchenhof in Hermagor
Bacon master and castle owner Hans Steinwender introduces his guests to the world of real Gailtal Valley bacon: From animal husbandry to air-drying and tasting
Lissi's cool farm ice cream in the Gailtal valley
Ice cream made from farm milk that is creamy and cool melting and tastes fruity or chocolaty? That's Lissi's farmhouse ice cream.
Lichtengraben Castle in Bad St. Leonhard
Explore the estate with the lord of the castle: Smoke fish, visit the castle and finish off with smoked fish warm from the oven or cheese noodles in the castle.
Precious as gold: Products from Carinthia
Gailtal Bacon
Produced in the Kärntner Gailtal according to old tradition, lightly salted, cold-smoked over beechwood and slowly matured – delicate in flavour.
Gailtal Alpine Cheese
On 13 Carinthian Alpine pastures, Gailtaler Almkäse is made from flavoursome raw milk and Alpine herbs – a true piece of authentic mountain tradition.
Black Garlic
Black garlic is fermented, naturally aged garlic without the typical smell. Its flavour is mildly sweet, with notes of vanilla, caramel, balsamic and tamarind.
The Lesachtal bread
The Lesach Valley bread making has been declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO; the grain for the bread is still ground in old mills. Who wants to taste the Lesachtal bread and "taste" its ingredients with every bite, your palate goes on a journey: Up to altitudes of up to 1,427 meters, where the grain grows and is harvested in pure nature, and then down to Maria Luggau, where the five water mills are located at 1,179 meters, where the grain is ground for the bakers in the valley. The rich, fruity, valuable and award-winning bread is made in their ovens.
There are also special Slow Food Travel experiences around Lesachtal bread:
Experience Carinthian originals!
Bread art: Art and food both reflect culture, tradition and identity through their style and ingredients. A loaf of bread is already a work of art in itself. We take it one step further and ask artist Katya Frei to work not on canvas, but on the loaves baked by master baker Veronika Dörfler at hefehaus. Carinthian hornwort, lakes and mountains, water and mist – these motifs were chosen because they capture Carinthia’s unique landscape and the spirit of the region.
Fishing for compliments: Chefs Christine Schwarzenbach from Lake Weissensee, Florian Satran from the Stiftsschmiede on Lake Ossiach, and Roman Pichler from Restaurant Moritz in Grafenstein create refined dishes from more than 15 different types of fish, including a fish Brettljause, wood-oven-baked Amur carp and braised pike-perch cheeks.