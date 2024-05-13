Culinary Delights in Tirol
Experience mountain flavours: from rustic cooking in Alpine huts to bold ideas in Michelin-starred kitchens
Introduction
Cheese, butter and speck from Tirol are not only staples of an Alpine Brettljause. The region’s cuisine is built on clear, honest flavours and ingredients sourced directly from the surrounding landscape – whether on Alpine pastures and in mountain huts, in traditional inns or in refined restaurants. Along the way, you’ll come across Gröstl with a fried egg, Kaspressknödel in a hearty broth or Zillertaler Krapfen. In small dairies, on fruit farms or in village bakeries, locals create with great care the moments you’ll remember as true Tirolean flavour.
You can sense the quality of these local products with all your senses: on mountain dairies, you experience warm Alpine hospitality and see how Tiroler Almkäse is made. And in the distillery village of Stanz, you can taste fine brandies right in the highest fruit-growing area in Europe.
Culinary tips in Tirol
Culinary experiences in Tirol
Hikes with hut stops
Hike, arrive, enjoy: discover routes where the places to stop are just as inspiring as the path itself – ideal for sporty hikers, families and those who love good food.
Eng Alm: Alpine pasture in the Karwendel
Behind the scenes of the "Maple King of Eng": For generations, the Eng Alpine pasture has hosted a dairy farm and show cheese-making amidst 2,000-year-old maple trees.
Scenic cycling tours with mountain views
Cycling and savouring – perfect for those who prefer to take it easy. Here you’ll find gentle, beautifully scenic routes through the valley.
Breakfast gondola
In Fiss, you can enjoy Tyrolean specialities in the Genussgondel – just a few metres above the ground with wide mountain views.
Distillery Village Stanz
This village with its 50 distilleries specialises in fine brandy. Stanz in Tirol is home to around 650 residents and some 150 households, 90 of which produce fine brandies.
At 1,040 metres above sea level, it is Europe’s highest fruit-growing area. Its sunny setting and sophisticated irrigation system give the fruit its aroma and natural sweetness.
Unlike schnaps, fine brandy is made exclusively from fully ripe fruit with a 100% fruit content. This means connoisseurs can both smell and taste the Stanzer plum in the glass – gentle and lingering on the palate.
As precious as gold: products from Tirol
Tiroler Prügeltorte
In Brandenberg in Tirol, this speciality has been baked over an open fire by farming families for generations – a festive treat for weddings and family celebrations.
Fine brandies from Tirol
In autumn, preparations for distilling begin in Tirol, and the actual distilling takes place in winter – while the fine brandies are enjoyed all year round.
Osttiroler mountain lamb
In East Tirol, thousands of sheep spend the summer on Alpine pastures. At up to 3,000 metres, they graze on herb-rich meadows – the basis for flavourful mountain lamb.
Beers from Tirol
Discover Tirol’s beer scene. New start-ups and established breweries are crafting everything from pale ales to bold Bockbier. Top drops from Tirol: Cheers!
Bacon from Tirol
Tiroler Schinkenspeck, Karrespeck and Bauchspeck – this is the true taste of traditional butchery from the Kitzbühel Alps.
Experience true originals in Tirol!
A taste of deep time: Geologist Hannah Pomella and chef Christoph Krabichler explore how Tirol’s geological history – from fossil-rich soils to Alpine terroir – shapes flavours and ingredients.
Alpine essence: Tirol is renowned for its exquisite fine brandies, each a concentrated expression of pure flavour. Chefs Philipp Stohner, Stefanie Rieser and Viktoria Fahringer create three one-bite dishes inspired by three different varieties of Tirol’s fine brandies.
Boards that mean the world: Claudia Kogler, known as Die Wilderin, presents four creative takes on the Tiroler Marend, proving that a Brettljause is far more than just a simple ‘snack’ as it might be translated elsewhere.
Recipes from Tirol
A Tirolean classic from the Kössen kitchen tradition, promising real flavour and a satisfyingly full stomach.
Small Tiroler dumplings are often served in a hearty hot beef broth, while larger ones are typically paired with warm sauerkraut or a fresh salad.
Tiroler Gröstl
A classic of Tirol’s cuisine and simple to prepare. If you like, you can refine the dish by adding a little beef.
Tirolean Kiachl
Kiachl are a true Tirolean delicacy, enjoyed sweet with lingonberry jam or savoury with sauerkraut.