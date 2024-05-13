Tirol knows how to do it: Skilfully and over many generations, the province combines classic specialties with new, innovative creations, creating a new taste experience.

Cheese, butter and speck from Tirol are not only staples of an Alpine Brettljause. The region’s cuisine is built on clear, honest flavours and ingredients sourced directly from the surrounding landscape – whether on Alpine pastures and in mountain huts, in traditional inns or in refined restaurants. Along the way, you’ll come across Gröstl with a fried egg, Kaspressknödel in a hearty broth or Zillertaler Krapfen. In small dairies, on fruit farms or in village bakeries, locals create with great care the moments you’ll remember as true Tirolean flavour.

You can sense the quality of these local products with all your senses: on mountain dairies, you experience warm Alpine hospitality and see how Tiroler Almkäse is made. And in the distillery village of Stanz, you can taste fine brandies right in the highest fruit-growing area in Europe.