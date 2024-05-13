Culinary Delights in Upper Austria
Experience real indulgence: from Linzer Torte and regional specialities to Michelin-star cuisine
Introduction
Good things can only be prepared with good ingredients. That's why the farmers and creative chefs from Upper Austria place particular value on top quality and short transport routes. Upper Austria is the land of beer, bread and craftsmanship. It is typical of Upper Austria to toast with a regionally brewed beer at the pub table, to go on a herb hike together and to invite guests to enjoy Stanglfisch (fish on a stick) by the lakeshore.
From the granite highlands of the Bohemian Massif, across the Danube and the urban area of Linz, to the mountains and lakes of the Salzkammergut to the high alpine landscapes - being close here is a promise worth exploring.
From the world's oldest salt mine to fly-fishing - Upper Austria’s culinary scene is something you can not only taste, but experience as well. And the best part? There’s no need for filters here, neither for holiday pictures nor the cuisine. That’s because Upper Austria’s chefs stick to what’s real. The region and its flavours are so diverse already, no extras are needed.
Foodie favourites in Upper Austria
Culinary Experiences in Upper Austria
Baking an original Linzer Torte
Bake your own original Linzer Torte in the Jindrak demonstration bakery – with tips, recipe, baking diploma and a torte to take home.
Hoch.Genuss in the Mühlviertel
Discover the Mühlviertel at its most delicious – take a look behind the scenes, sample regional specialities and bring the taste of the region home with you.
Precious as gold: Products from Upper Austria
Organic herbs
Magdalena Steinbauer invites you to explore her wild, medicinal, and aromatic herbs during a walk or a stay at Mathiasnhof.
Fruits
You can taste the essence of nature in the fruit juices, wines and brandies at the Gustergut run by the Wurm siblings in St. Florian.
Organic vegetables
From field to plate: freshly harvested spring onions at the organic vegetable farm Wild-Obermayr in Upper Austria.
Hops and malt
Brewery master Helmut Satzinger is all about genuine craftsmanship. The architecture and design of the Braucommune turn the brewery into a great spot for meeting up.
Riedling
Once a year, restaurants around Lake Traunsee serve Riedling. Riedling is the true Stanglfisch, a fish species found only in the Traunsee.
Sweet specialties from Upper Austria
Zaunerstollen from Bad Ischl
The Zauner confectionery in Bad Ischl, Salzkammergut, is a former imperial and royal court supplier and court confectioner.
"Schaumrollen" from Gmunden
At the Grellinger café-confectionery in Gmunden on Lake Traun, the fresh cream rolls are a favourite with guests.
Experience originals from Upper Austria!
Legendary tableware: Philip Rachinger, top chef at the Mühltalhof and its restaurant OIS, and his team (pictured: chef Sarah Stöffl) draw inspiration from regional table culture to create dishes designed specifically for individual plates, glasses and bowls.
Sweet Linzer Torte revolution: The 100-year-old recipe of the original Linzer Torte is being reinterpreted – sweet and savoury – by Restaurant Rossbarth in Linz. For Marco Barth and Sebastian Rossbach, many Austrian classics are already close to perfect, which makes it especially exciting for them to play creatively with a “Linzer original”.
Culinary art: Julia Presslauer illustrates a five-course menu by Michelin-starred chef Lukas Nagl. He oversees the kitchens of the renowned Bootshaus restaurant at Hotel Das Traunsee, as well as the Poststube 1327 and the Belétage at Hotel Post am See.