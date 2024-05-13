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Culinary Delights in Upper Austria
Experience real indulgence: from Linzer Torte and regional specialities to Michelin-star cuisine

Creative chefs process hops, apples and vegetables from regional producers into fine dishes in the local inns and gourmet kitchens.

Good things can only be prepared with good ingredients. That's why the farmers and creative chefs from Upper Austria place particular value on top quality and short transport routes. Upper Austria is the land of beer, bread and craftsmanship. It is typical of Upper Austria to toast with a regionally brewed beer at the pub table, to go on a herb hike together and to invite guests to enjoy Stanglfisch (fish on a stick) by the lakeshore. 

From the granite highlands of the Bohemian Massif, across the Danube and the urban area of Linz, to the mountains and lakes of the Salzkammergut to the high alpine landscapes - being close here is a promise worth exploring.

From the world's oldest salt mine to fly-fishing - Upper Austria’s culinary scene is something you can not only taste, but experience as well. And the best part? There’s no need for filters here, neither for holiday pictures nor the cuisine. That’s because Upper Austria’s chefs stick to what’s real. The region and its flavours are so diverse already, no extras are needed.

Foodie favourites in Upper Austria

Savour the flavours of Upper Austria

10 up and coming top chefs

The best restaurants in Upper Austria

13 legendary inns in Upper Austria

9 unique culinary delights to experience in Upper Austria

Culinary Experiences in Upper Austria

Baking an original Linzer Torte

Bake your own original Linzer Torte in the Jindrak demonstration bakery – with tips, recipe, baking diploma and a torte to take home.

Jindrak show bakery

Hoch.Genuss in the Mühlviertel

Discover the Mühlviertel at its most delicious – take a look behind the scenes, sample regional specialities and bring the taste of the region home with you.

Mühlviertel

Beer Experiences

In Upper Austria, liquid gold flows freely: discover 11 special experiences centred around beer – the country’s most enjoyable cultural treasure.

Beer Experiences

Precious as gold: Products from Upper Austria

Organic herbs

Magdalena Steinbauer invites you to explore her wild, medicinal, and aromatic herbs during a walk or a stay at Mathiasnhof.

Biokräuterei Mathiasnhof

Fruits

You can taste the essence of nature in the fruit juices, wines and brandies at the Gustergut run by the Wurm siblings in St. Florian.

Gustergut

Organic vegetables

From field to plate: freshly harvested spring onions at the organic vegetable farm Wild-Obermayr in Upper Austria.

Bio-Gemüsehof Wild-Obermayr

Hops and malt

Brewery master Helmut Satzinger is all about genuine craftsmanship. The architecture and design of the Braucommune turn the brewery into a great spot for meeting up.

Freistädter Brauhaus

Riedling

Once a year, restaurants around Lake Traunsee serve Riedling. Riedling is the true Stanglfisch, a fish species found only in the Traunsee.

Restaurant Bootshaus

Wood-fired bread

“The mill rattles by the rushing stream”: and it has done so for 600 years on the Zeller Ache in Mondsee region. The Erlachmühle is one of the oldest mills in Austria.

Erlachmühle

Sweet specialties from Upper Austria

Zaunerstollen from Bad Ischl

The Zauner confectionery in Bad Ischl, Salzkammergut, is a former imperial and royal court supplier and court confectioner.

Konditorei Zauner

"Schaumrollen" from Gmunden

At the Grellinger café-confectionery in Gmunden on Lake Traun, the fresh cream rolls are a favourite with guests.

Konditorei Grellinger

Gingerbread from Bad Leonfelden

In the Mühlviertel, the Kastner gingerbread bakery invites you to explore its gingerbread experience world.

Kastner Lebzeltarium
#eatAUT

Experience originals from Upper Austria!

Legendary tableware: Philip Rachinger, top chef at the Mühltalhof and its restaurant OIS, and his team (pictured: chef Sarah Stöffl) draw inspiration from regional table culture to create dishes designed specifically for individual plates, glasses and bowls.

Sweet Linzer Torte revolution: The 100-year-old recipe of the original Linzer Torte is being reinterpreted – sweet and savoury – by Restaurant Rossbarth in Linz. For Marco Barth and Sebastian Rossbach, many Austrian classics are already close to perfect, which makes it especially exciting for them to play creatively with a “Linzer original”.

Culinary art: Julia Presslauer illustrates a five-course menu by Michelin-starred chef Lukas Nagl. He oversees the kitchens of the renowned Bootshaus restaurant at Hotel Das Traunsee, as well as the Poststube 1327 and the Belétage at Hotel Post am See.

Recipes from Upper Austria

Culinary Events

The Kasberg Cooks: Cabin Gourmet Tour

7/3/2026
Family ski area Kasberg , Grünau im Almtal

On 7 March 2026, the Kasberg Hüttenwirte and top Almtal chefs host the 9th Hütten-Gourmet-Tour, treating guests to regional flavours, live music and groomed slopes.

Learn more

FAQ

Good things can only be prepared with good ingredients. That's why the farmers and creative chefs from Upper Austria place particular value on top quality and short transport routes. Upper Austria is the land of beer, bread, and Linzer Torte. It is typical in Upper Austria to toast with a regionally brewed beer at the inn, go on a herb hike together, and invite guests to enjoy Stanglfisch (fish on a stick) by the lakeshore in the Salzkammergut.

From the oldest salt mine in the world to fly-fishing - Upper Austria’s culinary scene is something you can taste and experience. That’s because the chefs at Upper Austria’s top restaurants stick to what’s real. The region and its flavours are so diverse already, no extras are needed.

Upper Austria is the land of sophisticated pub culture—down-to-earth, honest, and sociable. Here are the top ten inns with true Upper Austrian charm.

Typical products include Linzer Torte, Most (pear or apple cider), farmhouse bread, Innviertler dumplings, Mühlviertel beer and many seasonal specialities – right through to fish from the lakes of the Salzkammergut.

Whether unique beer experiences, baking an original Linzer Torte or culinary journeys – everywhere you’ll find true moments of enjoyment and encounters with passionate producers and hosts.

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