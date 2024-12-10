The province famous for its summer retreats reveals its special charm in the Salzkammergut: sparkling lakes, striking mountains and a summer that feels effortlessly light

Edgy, curved, rounded – and undeniably beautiful: Upper Austria tells its story through shape and form. In the clean lines of the Vierkanthöfe farmsteads in the rolling Mühlviertel, in the dramatic Schlögener Schlinge where the Danube finds its own rhythm, and in Bad Ischl in the Salzkammergut, where cultural history still resonates today. Together, these elements create a harmonious whole.

Linz, the progressive provincial capital on the Danube, has evolved from a steel city into a vibrant cultural hub. As a UNESCO City of Media Arts and home to Ars Electronica – the Museum of the Future – the city continues to push digital culture forward. Its culinary icon, the Linzer Torte, provides a sweet counterpoint: made with redcurrant jam and its signature lattice pattern, it represents heritage and flavour, with the world’s oldest known cake recipe dating back to 1653.

Jump in, dive deep, switch off – in the Salzkammergut, work-life balance comes surprisingly easily. More than 70 lakes invite you to glide across the water on a SUP, set off by kayak, hoist the sails or simply drift. Summer retreat at its best.

Upper Austria combines ease with ambition: from relaxed hut-to-hut walks to demanding alpine tours, across wide plains and powerful river valleys. On two wheels, you will find your rhythm – along quiet cycle paths, challenging trails and through encounters with landscapes and people that never need to shout. Find your work-bike balance in Upper Austria.