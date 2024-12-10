Panoramic view of Altmünster on Lake Traunsee
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Upper Austria in Summer
Holidays between lakes, mountains and cultural discoveries

Visit Upper Austria in Winter
The province famous for its summer retreats reveals its special charm in the Salzkammergut: sparkling lakes, striking mountains and a summer that feels effortlessly light

Edgy, curved, rounded – and undeniably beautiful: Upper Austria tells its story through shape and form. In the clean lines of the Vierkanthöfe farmsteads in the rolling Mühlviertel, in the dramatic Schlögener Schlinge where the Danube finds its own rhythm, and in Bad Ischl in the Salzkammergut, where cultural history still resonates today. Together, these elements create a harmonious whole.

Linz, the progressive provincial capital on the Danube, has evolved from a steel city into a vibrant cultural hub. As a UNESCO City of Media Arts and home to Ars Electronica – the Museum of the Future – the city continues to push digital culture forward. Its culinary icon, the Linzer Torte, provides a sweet counterpoint: made with redcurrant jam and its signature lattice pattern, it represents heritage and flavour, with the world’s oldest known cake recipe dating back to 1653.

Jump in, dive deep, switch off – in the Salzkammergut, work-life balance comes surprisingly easily. More than 70 lakes invite you to glide across the water on a SUP, set off by kayak, hoist the sails or simply drift. Summer retreat at its best.

Upper Austria combines ease with ambition: from relaxed hut-to-hut walks to demanding alpine tours, across wide plains and powerful river valleys. On two wheels, you will find your rhythm – along quiet cycle paths, challenging trails and through encounters with landscapes and people that never need to shout. Find your work-bike balance in Upper Austria.

Quick facts about Upper Austria
Capital city:Linz
Area:11,982 km²
Population:approx. 1.53 million (as of 2025)
Bathing lakes:70
Deepest lake:Lake Traunsee, 191 m
Nature parks:4

The Upper Austria Visitor Cards are your key to use cable cars free of charge, visit sights at a reduced price and get discounts on lake and river cruises.

Find Upper Austria's top events here.

Meet Upper Austria

Top highlights

Salzkammergut region: Picture-perfect summer retreat

Nature experience Gosau Lakes

Stargazing: The best spots, luxury hotels, observatories

Unique beer experiences

Geinberg: Thermal spa resort

Kalkalpen national park: Experience the wilderness

Ars Electronica Center: Museum of the Future

Donausteig hike along the Danube

The most beautiful old towns: Bad Ischl, Gmunden, Enns, ...

Dachstein giant ice cave: Adventure in stone and ice

Activities in Upper Austria

Day trips in Upper Austria

Regions

Salzkammergut region

67 lakes, 15 mountains above 1.500m in height: A natural beauty. And the culture is the cherry on the cake.

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Attersee-Attergau region

A glittering water paradise, which inspired artists like Gustav Klimt since the Belle Epoque era.

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Mondsee-Irrsee region

Swimming in Salzkammergut's warmest lake, sporty challenges on the Drachenwand, cultural sights and pure nature.

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Traunsee-Almtal region

Dark-blue inkwell, Austria's deepest lake, good winds for sailors. Further west, you'll find the Almtal valley - ideal for hiking and cycling.

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Lake Hallstatt

With Dachstein massif views, discover Bad Goisern and Hallstatt, which, as a World Cultural Heritage site, is a world-famous picture spot.

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Mühlviertel region

Austria's green, hilly highlands, best explored by bike or on horseback. Beautiful in spring: the blooming orchards!

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Upper Austrian Alps

A region for nature-lovers, from Kalkalpen National Park to the Pyhrn-Priel mountains.

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Danube region

Hiking, cycling and enjoying fabulous views along Austria's most famous river

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Cities and places

Enns

Austria’s oldest town is also its first Cittaslow destination: in Enns, a slower pace, diversity and regional character take precedence over haste and fast-paced living.

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Steyr

One of Austria’s oldest towns: the foundation stone was laid in 980 with the construction of Lamberg Castle at the confluence of the Enns and Steyr rivers.

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Braunau am Inn

With its historic old town and Gothic town square, the heart of the Innviertel is a popular destination for leisure cyclists.

Braunau am Inn

Wels

Since Roman times, Wels has remained a lively cultural town. The Ledererturm, its landmark, serves as the gateway to the historic townhouses of the old town.

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Gmunden

A spa town with a rich history: its many grand villas reflect the elegance of the imperial era. The green-and-white hallmark is Gmundner ceramics.

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For everything, there is a season

Traditional events in Upper Austria

  • In Gmunden, people gift each other gingerbread hearts on the fourth Sunday in Lent, or "Liebstatt" Sunday, a custom dating back to 1641.

  • On January 5, "Glöckler" runs take place throughout the Salzkammergut region, where people carry brightly illuminated headgear, whilst locals in elaborate "Schönperchten" costumes intend to drive away evil spirits.

  • Since 1604, Carnival (or "Fasching") in Ebensee has been celebrated with colourful parades at the end of February.

  • In late summer, colourfully decorated cows return from the Alpine pastures and are celebrated with local festivals.

  • The Christmas markets throughout Upper Austria have made a name for themselves for their festive, cosy atmosphere.

Top events

Famous personalities

Empress Elisabeth 'Sisi' of Austria

125 years after her death, the fascination with Sisi's life remains unbroken.

Anton Bruckner

Adalbert Stifter

The landscapes of the Bohemian Forest that inspired the writer have endured: block castles on mountain peaks, seas of stone and granite boulders.

Adalbert Stifter (1805-1868)

Recipes

Linzer Cake

This shortcake pastry is the oldest-known cake in the world.

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Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms

The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.

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Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings

Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".

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Kaiserschmarren

The chopped pancakes are a long-term favourite in Austria.

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Viennese Apple Strudel

Bake one of the best-known Austrian desserts.

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Unique places to stay

Hotel Weisses Rössl 4*sup: On Lake Wolfgang

Das Traunsee in Traunkirchen: 4*s

Boutiquehotel Aichinger at Lake Attersee: 4*

Schlosshotel Mondsee in Mondsee: 4*

Hotel am Domplatz in Linz: 4*

Dilly National Park Resort 4*sup: Wellness

Baumhotel Kopfing: Spend the night in a tree house

Mühltalhof: Award-winning cuisine in Neufelden

Hotel Aviva Mühlviertel 4*sup: Hotel for singles

Best Western Parkhotel Hagenberg 4*s

Region with bio diversity

Nature parks

Upper Austria captivates with its diversity: gentle hills, forests, meadows, crystal-clear lakes and rivers. Four nature parks, covering 212 km², are set right at its heart. They invite you to explore, experience nature and make quiet discoveries – whether hiking, cycling or simply observing. Ideal for those seeking something authentic.

How can we help protect biodiversity?

  1. Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your litter with you.

  2. Choose sustainable travel. Use public transport or explore by bike.

  3. Be mindful of wildlife. Observe animals from a safe distance.

  4. Enjoy consciously (and organically). Choose local, sustainable food and products.

  5. Protect biodiversity. Preserving biodiversity is essential for ecological balance.

Nature parks in Upper Austria
Unique architecture

Upper Austria's "Vierkanthof" farmhouses

Upper Austria is home to a unique kind of farmhouse, the "Vierkanthof", which roughly translates as "four-sided farm". Variously built from sandstone, limestone or granite, these buildings are large, almost fortress-like, and rectangular, with a courtyard in the middle. The walls, which are up to one metre thick, keep the interior warm in winter and cool in summer.

FAQs

The province of Upper Austria is known for:

  • crystal-clear lakes (including Lakes Attersee, Traunsee, Mondsee, Irrsee, Wolfgangsee and Hallstätter See) and impressive mountains (e.g., Hoher Dachstein (2,995 m), Torstein (2,948 m), Großer Priel (2,523 m), Traunstein (1,691 m), Hoher Nock (1,961 m) and Schafberg (1,783 m)) in the Salzkammergut region;

  • the European Capital of Culture, Bad Ischl Salzkammergut;

  • the province's capital Linz on the Danube with its eponymous treat, the Linzer Torte;

  • the hilly Mühlviertel region;

  • its 50 breweries and 100 types of beer.

The region's previous name was "Österreich ob der Enns" ("Austria above the River Enns"), which, over time, became "Oberösterreich" (Upper Austria).

In the south of Upper Austria, you'll find the mountains and lakes of the Salzkammergut region, sometimes called "Austria's lake district".

The regions in the south-east around Pyhrn-Priel and Kalkalpen National Park are famous for their densely wooded mountain ridges.

The Danube valley runs through the province from west to east, with Linz, the provincial capital, in the centre.

To the north are the hills of the Mühlviertel region.

Upper Austria with its capital Linz is the right place for people who are looking for a mix of contemporary art, futuristic technology and experiences in nature.

Top sights in Upper Austria include the Ars Electronica Center, the Lentos Museum, the Linz Castle Museum, the Pöstlingberg hill in Linz, the European Capital of Culture Bad Ischl Salzkammergut and the province's abbeys (located in St. Florian, Schlägl and Schlierbach).

The highest mountain in Upper Austria is the Hohe Dachstein (2,995 m), the highest peak within the Dachstein mountain range.

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