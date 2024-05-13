Hiker with backpack standing on hilltop, viewing mountain lake and snow-capped peaks, coniferous forest in foreground.
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Holidays in the Austrian Mountains
Hiking, family holidays, skiing - Lebensgefühl in the Alps

Anyone who experiences Austria’s mountains will soon feel it – that unique "Lebensgefühl" everyone talks about: A blend of lightness, freedom and a deep love of nature.

Why do we love the mountains? For holidaymakers in the Alps, the mountains are as moving as they are for the people who call them home. Locals have lived in step with nature for centuries – no wonder, when 63% of Austria is high alpine terrain. Farmers look after pastures, move their cattle across steep slopes and know every path and spring.

A mountain holiday is full of variety. In summer, families hike from hut to hut, children climb rocks, and mountain lakes offer the perfect place to cool off. In winter, the snow sparkles and the choice is wide: skiing, winter hiking, snowshoeing, tobogganing or cross-country skiing – Austria’s snowy peaks are made for active holidays.

And that’s why the mountains are so special. Reaching a summit and looking out over the world gives a sense of freedom that’s hard to match. People in the Alps work to keep this landscape intact – caring for trails, pastures and natural treasures with respect and responsibility.

Mountain activities all year round

Whether it's hikes to rustic mountain huts, climbing adventures on the rocks, mountain biking or trail running down a steep hill – Austria’s Alps are made for active holidays all year round.

High altitude trails: From hut to hut

Long distance hiking: For more than one day

Trail running: Enjoy running with a view

Hiking: In national parks and biosphere reserves

Cable cars: Explore the mountains sustainably

Mountain biking: Trails, tours and tips

Hiking with kids: Hikes for the whole family

Climbing: For all fitness and skill levels

Yoga: Re-energize in the mountains

Caves: Deep down below the mountains

Cool mountain activities in winter

Winter in Austria's mountains is action and fun combined: Skiing on well-prepared slopes, tobogganing with the family, snowshoe and winter hiking through picturesque landscapes - a variety that excites!

Skiing: Pure joy in Austria's mountains

Snowshoe hiking: Follow winter’s Alpine trails

Tobogganing: High-speed fun for the whole family

Cross-country skiing: Skating through nature

Fatbiking: On broad wheels through the snow

Winter hiking: Step by step through snowy landscapes

Walking, moving, climbing a mountain and coming back down – it’s a reflection of life.

Peter HabelerAustrian extreme mountaineer

Summit hikes and hiking tours

From challenging summit tours to family-friendly hiking trails and trail runs on the alpine pastures: Austria’s mountains offer the right adventure for every level of fitness – complete with sunrise views, breathtaking panoramas and a hearty snack at the hut.

Summit tour Hochkönig: Hiking freedom in SalzburgerLand

Climbing the 2,941-metre Hochkönig via the main ascent: A challenging 17.7-kilometre route with 1,580 metres of elevation gain for experienced mountaineers.

Hochkönig

Wilder Kaiser: Easy hiking trails in the Kaiser mountains

Down in the valley, there are plenty of family-friendly hiking trails suitable for pushchairs, many of which can be easily combined with a ride on the cable car.

Wilder Kaiser

Hohe Tauern National Park: Sunrise summit hike

The guided sunrise hike includes the ascent to the Emberger Alm, Carinthian specialities at the summit, and a descent with stunning panoramic views.

Hohe Tauern National Park

Schladming-Dachstein: Riesneralm summit trail

Take the cable car to the mid-station, then follow the single trail across three peaks and two alpine pastures – ideal for trail running enthusiasts!

Schladming-Dachstein

Salzkammergut: Summit hike on the Schafberg

From St. Wolfgang via Dorneralm to the Schafberg in 3.5 hrs at an altitude of 1,783 m. A summit tour with magnificent views and a spectacular panoramic view from the top.

Salzkammergut
Reaching heights of over 3,000 metres

The 10 highest peaks in Austria

  1. Großglockner: 3,798 m / Glockner Group in Tirol and Carinthia

  2. Wildspitze: 3,768 m / Ötztal Alps in Tirol

  3. Weißkugel: 3,738 m / Ötztal Alps in Tirol

  4. Hofmannspitze: 3,722 m / Glockner Group in Tirol and Carinthia

  5. Großvenediger: 3,666 m / Venediger Group in Tirol and Salzburg

  6. Hinterer Brochkogel: 3,628 m / Ötztal Alps in Tirol

  7. Hintere Schwärze: 3,624 m / Ötztal Alps in Tirol

  8. Similaun: 3,599 m / Ötztal Alps in Tirol

  9. Großes Wiesbachhorn: 3,564 m / Glockner Group in Salzburg

  10. Vorderer Brochkogel: 3,562 m / Ötztal Alps in Tirol

Alpine guide search: Find mountain guides here for a safe summit experience

Safe up in the mountains

Up high on viewing platforms & panorama roads

Marvel at the impressive Alpine and lake panoramas from Austria’s viewing platforms. Experience the Großglockner High Alpine Road with its history and mountain culture. And enjoy every bend of the Silvretta High Alpine Road.

The most beautiful Alpine regions in Austria

The Alpbachtal is known for its charming mountain villages, the Ötztal boasts more than 250 three-thousand-metre peaks for adventurers, while Kitzbühel exudes mountain glamour. Austria’s Alpine regions surprise with their nature, traditions and distinctive character.

Alpbachtal: Alpine villages, glass art, and family ski area

Ötztal: Variety across 250 three-thousand-metre peaks

Stubaital: Waterfalls, mighty mountains and eternal ice

Zillertal: Tradition, variety and rustic mountain huts

Wilder Kaiser: Summit, forests and waters

Saalbach Hinterglemm: Action and relaxation

Obertauern: Winter paradise and summer adventures

Kitzbühel: Glamour in the mountains

Bregenzerwald: Mountain cheese, nature & wooden architecture

Montafon: Mountain villages and biodiversity

Austria's Alpine National Parks

National parks are among the most valuable natural spaces, with conservation a top priority. Around 75% of the land remains untouched by commercial use, giving plants and animals space and time. The parks also offer opportunities for recreation, education and research.

National Park Kalkalpen: Waterfalls, forests and rocks

Hohe Tauern National Park: Summit, glacier, wilderness

Gesäuse National Park: Mountains, wild waters & biodiversity

Spa hotels, chalets and Alpine huts

From spa hotels to mountain huts, nature, tradition and comfort go hand in hand. Spa hotels offer wellness, gourmet dining and views, while alpine pastures are key to the landscape and perfect for hiking.

Hotel Post Bezau in the Bregenz forest

Guided hikes, herbal workshops, yoga in nature, and wellness treatments ensure the finest alpine feeling at 600m above sea level.

Hotel Post Bezau

Höflehner Nature and Wellness hotel in Schladming-Dachstein

Located at 1,117 metres above sea level, the 5,000 m² Premium Alpin Spa offers six water worlds and 12 saunas for ultimate relaxation.

Hotel Höflehner

A break at the Alpine hut

Welcome to the heights! Breathe in the crisp mountain air, soak up the breathtaking views, hear the distant sound of cowbells – and savour fresh alpine produce.

Look for an Alpine hut
People, animals and the environment

Why is Alpine farming so important?

  • Alpine farming helps preserve cultural landscapes and protects valleys by reducing the risk of avalanches and landslides.

  • Farmers and dairymen produce high-quality, often organic, dairy products from cows, sheep and goats.

  • Alpine pastures offer a natural space for relaxation in the mountains.

  • They also prevent overgrowth, supporting biodiversity.

  • More herbs and plant species grow on alpine meadows than in the valley – a vital asset for nature.

FAQs

Summit tour to the Hochkönig in SalzburgerLand
The Hochkönig offers diverse alpine terrain for demanding panoramic routes or gentler hikes for families and herb-lovers. A 340-kilometre network of trails awaits.

Hiking in the Wilder Kaiser region in Tirol
The Kaiser Mountains, the landmark of the Wilder Kaiser region, impress with their jagged rock formations. Trails lead through forests and alpine meadows up to steep cliffs and peaks. The Northern Kitzbühel Alps offer easier routes with cable car access and panoramic views of the Wilder Kaiser.

Day tour to the Großer Priel in Upper Austria
A long alpine route leads to the highest peak of the Totes Gebirge. This challenging day tour is suited to experienced mountain hikers but can also be done as a two-day trek.

High-altitude circular hike on the Pfänder in Vorarlberg
The Pfänder cable car in Bregenz takes you up to 1,064 metres in just six minutes. From the summit, enjoy panoramic views over Lake Constance, the Rhine Valley and the surrounding mountains. The circular trail leads through woods and meadows.

Ennskraxn in SalzburgerLand
Exciting, varied and scenic: this tour features alpine pastures, a mountain lake and a short, easy scramble to the summit.

The Großglockner stands at 3,798 metres, making it the highest mountain in Austria.

Some mountain regions in Austria have tailored their offerings and experiences specifically to families, such as:

  • Carinthia: Lieser-Maltatal

  • SalzburgerLand: Hochkönig

  • Styria: Schladming-Dachstein

  • Tirol: Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis, Wilder Kaiser and Alpbachtal

  • Vorarlberg: Brandnertal

The most spectacular viewing platforms in Austria include

  • Carinthia: Pyramidenkogel viewing tower

  • SalzburgerLand: Top of Salzburg on the Kitzsteinhorn

  • Styria: Skywalk on the Dachstein with the "Stairway to Nothingness" and 5fingers on the Krippenstein

  • Tirol: Top of Tyrol on the Stubai Glacier and highline179, the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Reutte

The most beautiful viewing platforms

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