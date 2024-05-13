Entrance of Hotel Almanac Vienna, Gründerzeit façade with rounded arch, canopy with golden lettering.
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Almanac Palais Vienna

A boutique luxury hotel blending architectural heritage with contemporary design.

  • Centrally located on the Ring Boulevard just steps away from the historic city centre

  • Generously sized rooms and suites, uniquely crafted by an interior designer

  • Spacious wellness area featuring a 14 m / 45 ft long indoor pool, sauna, steam room, and gym

  • À la carte breakfast offering a diverse range of vegetarian and vegan options

  • Some room categories come with private in-room saunas

About Almanac Palais Vienna

A historic building, once home to Vienna's nobility, now presents itself as a boutique luxury hotel blending architectural heritage with contemporary design. Located in the heart of Vienna's historic centre, on the Ring Boulevard, it serves as the perfect starting point to explore the 1st district, with all its famous sights, imperial charm, and exciting contemporary influences.

Established in 1990 by Herbert Hasselbacher, an Austrian entrepreneur and former basketball player, the Almanac brand is renowned for crafting iconic hotels in historically significant locations. The philosophy revolves around providing dynamic experiences featuring curated design and thoughtful, personal touches. Your stay at Almanac is more than just a visit; it's an immersion into the essence of Vienna's rich history and modern allure.

Amenities
Restaurant:a modern, creative, locally & plant-based inspired cuisine
Coffee shop:hotel's own coffee brand & local snacks
Spa:14 m / 45 ft long indoor pool, sauna and steam room
Gym:fully equipped fitness room
Concierge Service:on-site concierge ready for your assistance
Valet parking:allow their staff to take care of your car
A/C:fully air-conditioned
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Whether you seek culture, culinary delights, or the essence of Viennese life itself – [...] it is an honour to lead you there: to a timeless coffeehouse like Café Central, to a contemporary fine-dining temple such as Konstantin Filippou [...]

Head Concierge

We spent a week. The room, restaurant, bar are all excellent. The spa and pool have everything you want-be sure to go before late afternoon to get a chaise lounge. You will be a 10 minute walk to St Stephen's, Opera house and many beautiful venues. [...]

BostonPete1947 Tripadvisor

Suites & rooms

Separate sleeping and living rooms on two floors, with entry points at both levels. Bedroom with king or twin bed, fully equipped bathroom with bathtub. Breathtaking view of Vienna's Stadtpark.

Sophisticated suite with separate living & sleeping areas, bedroom with king or twin bed, fully equipped bathroom with walk-in shower & bathtub. Panoramic view over the city centre or the Palais' quiet inner courtyard.

Spacious suite with separate living & sleeping areas, bedroom with king or twin bed, fully equipped bathroom with walk-in shower & bathtub – some with their own sauna. Stunning view of the historic city centre.

Serene sleeping room with a king or twin bed and generous seating space. Fully equipped bathroom – some with bathtubs. Views of the imperial streets of Vienna or the Palais' quiet inner courtyard.

Warm and modern room with a king or twin bed and generous seating space. Fully equipped bathroom with rainfall shower – most with bathtubs. Marvellous view of Vienna's Stadtpark and the Ring Boulevard.

More room categories

See all room categories

Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Vienna Airport (VIE): 20 min by car

  • Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 10 min by car

  • Vienna West Station (Westbahnhof): 10 min by car

  • Closest underground station: Stadtpark (U4): 5 min walk

Nearby attractions

Restaurant recommendations

  • Zu den 3 Hacken: One of the city's oldest inns offering classic Viennese cuisine

  • Gasthaus Pöschl: Viennese cuisine and patio on the most idyllic little square

  • Il Melograno: Upscale and family-run Italian restaurant

  • Vestibül: Modern Viennese restaurant in the historic Burgtheater building

Top 3 things to do nearby

See a classical concert

Experience a classical concert at either the Musikverein or Konzerthaus, or both, only 10 minutes away.

Classical concerts

Have a glass of wine at a Viennese "Heurigen"

Take a subway or tram ride to the city's outskirts and enjoy a glass of locally crafted wine at one of Vienna's most famous wine taverns.

Viennese Heurigen
Almanac Palais Vienna A boutique luxury hotel blending architectural heritage with contemporary design.
Learn more

Almanac Palais Vienna

Parkring 14/16

1010 Vienna

Telefoon: +43 1 266 0108

info.vienna@almanachotels.com
www.almanachotels.com
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