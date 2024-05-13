Frosty Adventures on Austria's Glaciers, Lakes & Rivers
Introduction
Nature in Austria shows off its wild and surprising side all year round. If you can't get enough of ice water in every form, take your pick from cool adventures on glaciers, lakes and in the mountains.
From year-round paddle-boarding in the Nature Ice Palace on the Hintertux Glacier and white water sports at the Ötztaler Ache River to hikes at glacial lakes and winter ice diving in Lake Weissensee - the Austrian Alps awaits with extraordinary experiences: ice climbing on impressive waterfalls, ice bathing in crystal-clear lakes or ice fishing amidst the mountains allow you to experience Austria's nature like never before.
Ice baths in Austria
Try it once and you're in it for life - at least, that's what fans of the icy trend are convinced about: Taking ice baths in Austria's beautiful lakes is the next big thing! The freezing adventure is said to boost your immune system and well-being, or, in other words, it's the perfect way to get rid of the winter blues. That being said, it is essential to check with your doctor beforehand, to get used to the cold slowly and always dive into the ice water together with somebody else or under expert supervision.
Read this before you take the plunge!
If you try ice bathing for the first time, don't dip in on your own! Book a session with an expert only after consulting your GP. The latter especially applies if you have pre-existing conditions such as asthma, high blood pressure or heart problems. It is advised to start training in autumn and slowly get used to the lower temperatures.
Stand-Up Paddling at the Hintertux Glacier
The Hintertux Glacier in Tirol's Zillertal at 3,250 m is home to a magical place: The Nature Ice Palace sits 30 m below the pistes and can be visited all year round. An enchanting world of ice and glacier water, all created by Mother Nature, awaits adventurers of all ages looking for a special experience:
Paddleboarding: Minimum age: 12, for up to 5 people, stable boards will be provided
Boat tour: 70-min tour on the underground ice lake through the caves, suitable for the whole family
Couple Adventure Tour: Take a boat and "picknick" at a private space, LED lights, candles, hot drinks and blue tooth speaker included (introduction with a guide)
Nature Ice Palace: Guidelines for visitors
The Nature Ice Palace is open to everyone from the age of 6 who is mentally and physically fit and healthy. Warm clothes suitable for the mountains and sturdy shoes are essential. Apply sunscreen with a high SPF on the glacier!
Kayaking on the Ötztaler Ache River
The Ötztaler Ache is the largest free-flowing river in Tirol, with its water mainly coming from the surrounding glaciers. The river is more than 42 km long and is considered a particularly challenging whitewater. Quieter sections alternate with extreme rapids, always surrounded by the impressive mountains. This river is a challenge that requires advanced technical skills and experience in kayaking and canoeing.
Safety tips
The Ötztaler Ache is suitable for experienced paddlers only! On warm days, the level of the river can rise quickly - especially when it rains. Always check the current water level before you head out! First aid equipment, a mobile phone and the SOS EU Alp app from the Tirol control centre are essential.
Ice diving at Lake Weissensee
Visibility of up to 30 m under the ice cover of Carinthia's postcard-perfect Lake Weissensee – what a treat for diving fans eager to explore the underwater world in winter! The alpine lake sits at 930 m and is known to freeze every year, usually from mid-December. It's ice surface is carefully monitored throughout the cold season. An unforgettable experience in the largest natural ice area in Europe is guaranteed!
Always head out with a pro!
If you want to dive in winter, it's essential to complete a course before. There are two providers on the east and west banks of Lake Weissensee, offering group dives and diving courses. There's also a special training course should you be interested in becoming an ice diving instructor yourself.
Hiking at a glacial lake
The Kitzsteinhorn in SalzburgerLand, right next to the Hohe Tauern National Park, is known as a hiking region with a great diversity of landscapes. The cable cars take hikers right up to the Alpincenter at 2,450 m, which doubles as the starting point of many trails, including the popular "Glacier View" route. The circular tour to the bright green glacier lake takes around one hour to complete and leads past glacial ravines and streams, high alpine viewpoints and back to the Alpine Center. The only question that's left once you've arrived: Skyline Bar or Umbrella Bar Parasol?
And at the ICE CAMP Kitzsteinhorn, the glacier becomes a stage for spectacular ice art – set within three interconnected igloos.
What to know before you go
The hiking routes you can access on the Kitzsteinhorn in winter depend on the weather conditions and snowfall. Call the Kitzsteinhorn Info Service for up-to-date reports: Tel. +43 6547 8621.
Ice climbing in the Alpine region
Ice climbing is a fascinating sport, combining adventure, technique and nature experiences. And Austria's Alpine regions with their impressive waterfalls are perfect for challenging yourself.
Ice climbing requires skills and focus and allows you to experience the mountains in a completely new way. Austria's regions offer options for both beginners and advanced climbers. Try these regions for a start:
Safety tips for ice climbing
Ice climbing requires extreme caution: The right equipment and experience and knowledge are essential. Ice is unstable and can break, weather conditions change quickly. If you have little or no experience, only climb together with a professional guide. And no matter if beginner or pro, never climb on your own!
Ice fishing in the most beautiful regions
Ice fishing in Austria is a great way to enjoy the peace and beauty of the winter landscapes. At Lake Weissensee in Carinthia, you can fish on the frozen lake from February, amidst snow-capped mountains. The Ottensteiner reservoir in the Waldviertel region is surrounded by quiet forests and provides equally ideal conditions for the traditional winter activity. Lake Weidachsee in Leutasch, at over 1,100 m and amidst the impressive peaks of Tirol's Alps, also makes an excellent spot for nature lovers.
Things to know before you go ice fishing
Make sure that the ice cover is sufficiently strong to eliminate the risk of collapse. Only use designated areas and don't forget your safety equipment. Weather and ice conditions can change quickly - caution and preparation are key.
Ice skating on frozen lakes - or in the city
Ice skating in Austria is an easy and fun activity you don't want to miss. Just imagine the unique atmosphere on a natural ice skating rink: The gentle crunch of the blades, the snow-covered meadows, majestic mountains and the vastness of the landscape create an incomparable experience. Many lakes are easily accessible, often with parking and bench seating. And if you're out and about in the city, there are plenty of artificial rinks too.
Is skating safe on a lake?
When skating on natural ice, always check if it's safe to do so! Up-to-date information is usually available on the lakes' websites. Alternatively, call the tourism office in the region. If there is no information to be found, you always skate at your own risk.
Art made of – and within – ice
Ice sculptures captivate with their unique blend of creativity, natural elements and fleeting beauty. Amidst snow-covered mountain landscapes, snow and frozen water are transformed into breathtaking works of art that amaze visitors and bring wintry dreams to life.
Whether high up on the glacier or nestled in snowy valleys, these frosty creations reflect the magic of winter and invite you to see the Alpine world from a new perspective. Among glittering ice crystals and intricate shapes, winter in Austria becomes a stage for refreshingly cool cultural experiences.
Check the opening times before your visit. You'll find them on the location websites.
More fun water activities in Austria
Events and Quick-Infos
Lake Weissensee
At 6.5 km², Lake Weissensee is the lake with the largest prepared natural ice surface in Europe.
Ötztaler Ache
The 42 km long Ötztaler Ache is considered the ultimate in white water sports throughout Europe.
Ice cave
A constant temperature of 0° C prevails in the natural ice palace all year round.