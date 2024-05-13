The Alps in Austria
A natural spectacle of beauty
In the Austrian Alps, contrasts abound: towering peaks rise skyward, while gentle alpine meadows glow with lush greenery. As the first morning sunlight floods the valley, nature comes alive. A breath of crisp mountain air invigorates, while the eye sweeps over blooming meadows and ancient forests. Here, where marmots whistle and eagles soar, a deep connection to nature is felt.
A hiking holiday in the Alps lets your soul unwind, carried by nature’s rhythm, and time is experienced in its purest, most unforgettable form.
The National Parks in the Alps
Mountaineering villages in the Alps
Scattered across the Alpine regions, these villages remain quietly hidden: far from noise and hustle, time seems to have stood still in these mountaineering villages. And that’s intentional – their charm lies in tradition, authenticity, and culture. The alpine atmosphere and typical mountain village life have been preserved.
Yet, there’s no need to forgo comfort and convenience. After all, the enjoyment of good food and culture is highly valued in these villages. Whether guests prefer to immerse themselves in a good book or opt for climbing, hiking, or mountain biking, each nature lover can decide for themselves.
Alpine Cuisine
The Cities of the Alps
Excellent Alpine Craftsmanship
Alpine Traditions Throughout the Year
The year begins with Carnival, featuring region-specific customs, followed by Easter with egg painting and "Ratschen Gehen." Maypole festivities, the summer solstice bonfire, and the late summer cattle drive are highlights, with villages celebrating as farmers give thanks for a successful summer.
Christmas traditions include the "Rauhnächte" customs, such as divination rituals and Krampus runs, preserving their authenticity. The dark season is brightened by Christmas, while spring brings the newer Narcissus Festival in Bad Aussee.
Customs with tradition
The "Black Riders" in Lake Gosau
Between 1712 and 1715, conflicts erupted in the heart of the Salzkammergut between Catholics and Protestants. The Emperor sent soldiers into the crisis zone, prompting the Protestants to flee. However, they were caught on the frozen Gosausee by the "Black Riders." As the riders galloped towards the group, their horses broke through the ice, and they drowned. The refugees were saved.
The "Black Riders," also known as "Schwarzreiter," still exist today in the Gosausee: delicious little lake trout with black backs. On hot summer days, when they rise to the surface, the locals say knowingly, "Ah, the Black Riders are making an appearance again!"
Information about the mountain giants
Lakes surrounded by mountains give the Alps their special charm - like Lake Weissensee, Achensee or the Salzkammergut lakes.
The Großglockner is the highest mountain in Austria at 3,798 metres, the Pasterze is the largest glacier in the Eastern Alps.
The Alps stretch from the Vorarlberg Rätikon in the west to the Gutenstein Alps in the east.
Many great hiking routes, tours, hiking villages and alpine pastures can be found in the Ötztal Alps discover
The Alps are divided by mighty rivers such as the Inn and the Salzach.
FAQs
How do we protect the Alps?
Take everything you bring to the mountains back with you, including tissues, packaging, and water bottles, and dispose of it properly.
Always stay on marked hiking trails to avoid disturbing wildlife and young forests.
Observe wildlife, including cows and sheep, from a respectful distance.
Make use of the well-developed network of regional trains and hiking buses.
Choose mountain huts that are committed to sustainability and environmental protection.
Encourage your children to appreciate nature-what they know, they’ll learn to value.
Protect biodiversity: The rangers in the national parks show you how.