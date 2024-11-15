The sights, culture, and architecture, along with the restaurants, enchanting locations, and friendly people, make each of Austria's cities truly unique.

Feeling the vibrant energy of a city – it’s a truly enriching experience. Each of Austria’s nine provincial capitals has its own unique atmosphere that can only be felt there. This urban flair is shaped by landmarks, cultural treasures, fascinating architecture, as well as cafés, restaurants, special places, distinct districts – and of course, the people who live there.

Austria’s long history has given rise to a wealth of landmarks – from magnificent palaces, castles, and monasteries to historic towns. The cultural heritage is as captivating as the many modern cultural treasures.