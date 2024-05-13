Sights in Austria
Urban treasures and stunning natural sites
The rich history and cultural diversity of the country have left an impressive array of sights and cultural treasures: Abbeys and monasteries, castles and palaces, museums and galleries offer insights into the nation’s cultural past and present.
Equally, Austria's natural attractions captivate the hearts of those who value sustainability. Many residents here are aware of their ecological treasures and natural resources. This awareness drives significant commitment: Forests and alpine meadows are meticulously cared for, waterways are kept clean, natural areas are protected, and biodiversity is promoted. The preservation of these habitats in Austria is forward-thinking – benefiting animals, plants, and the climate, and serving as precious natural attractions for people.
Austria's most beautiful cultural sights
The most beautiful sights in Austria's provinces
The most beautiful sights in Austria's nature
FAQ
Biodiversity in castle gardens
Castle gardens are historic destinations where people can find peace and relaxation. These expansive grounds also serve as vital refuges for numerous species of plants and animals. For this reason, more and more castle gardens are allowing green spaces to transform into wildflower meadows, thereby promoting biodiversity and food sources for insects.
In Salzburg’s parks, for example, "wild corners" are encouraged to flourish, while wildflowers bloom on the Gloriette meadow in Vienna's Schönbrunn Palace park, providing sustenance for wild bees. Traffic islands along roads are also being turned into valuable bee pastures. The Austrian Federal Railways are transforming road embankments, green strips, and station meadows into bee havens, complete with beehives and honey.