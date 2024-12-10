Innsbruck in Winter
The Alpine city
The Old Town of Innsbruck has a unique charm thanks to its medieval alleys and buildings, enhanced by atmospheric lighting and the scent of mulled wine and roasted almonds wafting from the Christmas markets.
Innsbruck is a place where history comes alive – like the Golden Roof, its 2,657 gilded copper tiles shining above Herzog-Friedrich-Straße. The city also hosts major winter events such as the Hahnenkamm Race and the Four Hills Tournament, attracting fans from around the world each year.
Art and culture are equally present: Ambras Castle, with its coffered ceilings and works by Rubens and Velázquez, offers tranquillity amid the winter landscape. The baroque splendour of the Imperial Palace (Hofburg), surrounded by modern life, makes the capital of Tirol a place where past and present blend together in a magical way.
Classic specialties and innovative creations
Oniriq
The sleek, modern atmosphere at Oniriq provides the perfect setting for an outstanding culinary experience. Make sure to ask the sommelier for their wine recommendation.
Arkadenhof
On hot summer days, take refuge at Arkadenhof restaurant with its shady courtyard and its varied food menu.
Sitzwohl
At centrally located Sitzwohl restaurant, award-winning international cuisine is on offer in modern surroundings.
Goldener Adler
Goldener Adler (Golden Eagle) restaurant stands for excellent Tirolean cuisine. With its cosy wooden furnishings and attentive service, you'll immediately feel at home.
Public transport including IVB's buses and trams will take you to your Innsbruck destination, including all the most famous sights.
You can also hire a bicycle with "Stadtrad" city bikes, available at many stations, and explore the city via its 90 km of well-developed cycle paths.
The Innsbruck Card gives you the freedom to explore Innsbruck's sights in your own time while saving money. It includes entry to 22 museums and attractions, one ascent and descent on selected cable cars in the region, as well as free travel on public transport and the Sightseer hop-on hop-off bus. Available as 24, 48 and 72-hour cards.
Imagine the lights of a Christmas tree rivalling with glistening tiles of the Golden Roof, the aroma of freshly made “Kiachln”, and the sound of Christmas carols.