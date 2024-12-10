Tirol

Hotels and Resorts

Mount Med Resort in Oberau, Wildschönau

The former Kellerwirt will reopen as Mount Med Resort at the end of 2024 after renovations, featuring 60 rooms and suites, along with a 3,300 m² spa area. The resort focuses on beauty and aesthetics, mental resilience, detox, as well as movement and fitness.

Explorer Hotel in the Stubai Valley

Opened in November 2024 near the Stubai Glacier, the eleventh Explorer Hotel in Austria is a passive house with 82 double rooms designed for active guests. It includes a secure storage area for skis and mountain bikes as well as a sports spa.

Eriro Alpine Hide in Ehrwald

Opened in July 2024, the secluded Eriro Alpine Hide combines handcrafted architecture, furnishings, and materials like wood, stone, and sheep’s wool. It offers nine suites ranging from 65 m² to 215 m² for up to four guests, featuring hay rooms, infrared and sound loungers, saunas, and water basins.

ADEA Lifestyle Suites Fieberbrunn

The former Sporthotel Fontana is being transformed into the new ADEA Lifestyle Suites. Most of the resort has been newly built, featuring 124 suites, and it began operations in summer 2024. The suites, some with private saunas, range from 30 m² to 180 m² and have up to four bedrooms. Additionally, there is a wellness area and the restaurant UpsideDown by Stefan Marquard.

Alpenstyle Resort Fieberbrunn in PillerseeTal

The Alpenstyle Resort Fieberbrunn opened its doors at the end of 2023, offering 13 apartments with up to three bedrooms, each with one or two balconies. The largest apartment can accommodate up to nine people. Additionally, the resort features a sauna, a steam bath, a relaxation room, and a restaurant.

Apartments and Holiday Rentals

Lebe’scharnitz in Scharnitz

Since summer 2024, Lebe’scharnitz offers ten modern apartments ranging from 23 m² to 124 m². The spacious Top 1 apartment with terrace measures 111 m² and accommodates up to eight guests. Top 2 spans 99 m² with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three kitchens. The largest apartment, at 124 m², can host up to eight guests.

sil132 apartments in Sillian, East Tirol

Since summer 2024, the sil132 apartment house has been welcoming guests. It offers seven modern holiday apartments ranging from 34 m² to 45 m² for four to six guests, and a 64 m² loft accommodating up to six people. Each unit includes a fully equipped kitchen, garden, terrace, or balcony.

Kurblhof in Leutasch

The Kurblhof opened its doors in summer 2024. This sustainably built facility offers seven apartments. The top floor features saunas and a relaxation room. Additionally, there is a farm shop, a yoga and fitness room, a massage room, and a ski and bike room to enhance the guest experience.

Zugspitz Suites Lermoos

Opened in summer 2024, the Zugspitz Suites feature an in-house wellness area and a traditional Tyrolean-style building with 12 suites. Apartment sizes range from 40 m² to 112 m², accommodating up to seven guests. The nearest ski lift is just a minute’s walk away.

Wolf Apartments in Padaun, Wipptal

Four new holiday apartments at Wolf Apartments have expanded the accommodation options in Wipptal. Three apartments are already ready for guests, with a 60 m² holiday apartment set to follow in June 2024. The Berggasthof Steckholzer is located right next door.

Walchsee Lakeside

Walchsee Lakeside opened in mid-May 2024, situated right by the lake and featuring 22 suites. The 54 m² apartments can accommodate up to four guests.

Harry's Home in Lienz

Since April 2024, the new Harry's Home has welcomed guests with 85 rooms. All rooms feature parquet flooring, walk-in wardrobes, and kitchenettes. Options include the 40 m² "Family & Friends" rooms, 36 m² apartments, and barrier-free 26 m² rooms.

Kitzbühel Suites in Oberndorf

The new Kitzbühel Suites, which opened in February 2024, consists of 20 holiday apartments ranging from 48 m² to 107 m², featuring one to three bedrooms. Additionally, there is a wellness area equipped with saunas.

Lodges and Chalets

Sissi’s Green Chalets in Leutasch

Since summer 2024, Sissi’s Green Chalets offer comfortable and sustainable accommodation with modern design. Powered by photovoltaic systems and a heat pump, each chalet provides 150 m² of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen island, a garden, and a terrace.

Farmhouses

Feiserhof in Navis

Since December 2023, guests can stay at the renovated Garber family farm - Feiserhof - at an altitude of 1,400 m. The three holiday apartments for adults can accommodate up to four people.