In Austria's regions, there is a strong passion for renovating and opening new places. Many of these businesses have been family-run for generations, deeply connected to their area and focused on using sustainable materials. Guests can find relaxing retreats in great locations, often surrounded by nature, with spacious wellness areas perfect for unwinding.
In Vorarlberg, modern wooden architecture captivates visitors, while in Tirol, SalzburgerLand, Styria, and Carinthia, alpine-style cosy apartments, mountain huts, and chalets offer the perfect retreats for relaxation.
Austrian cities charm with traditional luxury hotels and boutique accommodations, known for their high-quality design. Here, you can begin your day with pleasure and unwind while soaking in Austria’s unique lifestyle.
Burgenland
Hotels and Resorts
PuchasPlus in Kukmirn, Southern Burgenland
Since August 2024, the sustainably built adults-only hotel PuchasPlus has been welcoming guests. It features 50 rooms with balconies and two seminar rooms. The 1,600 m² wellness area offers saunas, a steam bath, an infrared cabin, and relaxation zones. Outside, guests can enjoy a pool and a natural pond.
VILA VITA Pannonia in Pamhagen
The VILA VITA Pannonia hotel and holiday village has offered even greater sustainability and comfort since May 2023: energy is sourced 100% from biomass and air heat. The restaurant has been redesigned, and the wellness area has been expanded to include new saunas, a relaxation room, and an outdoor whirlpool. Additionally, new holiday homes constructed using ecological building methods have been available since late summer 2023.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Finy Homes in Stegersbach, Southern Burgenland
Since February 2024, holidaymakers can stay in the Finy Homes. The four cabins, each with a living area of 42 m² and a 28 m² terrace, feature a sleeping nook, a small kitchen, a bathroom, and an infrared cabin. The property also includes a barrel sauna, a whirlpool, a garden, and a sunbathing lawn.
Mein Weinstöckl in Neudauberg, Southern Burgenland
"Mein Weinstöckl" opened its doors in autumn 2023 and consists of two holiday apartments with a covered terrace. The "Magdalena" apartment accommodates four guests, while the "Johanna" apartment can host eight guests.
Guesthouse Stoob, Stoob
Since September 2023, a new guesthouse has been available. The building comprises 49 rooms, each measuring 20 m². Nine rooms are available year-round for holidaymakers, while the remaining accommodations can be booked only during the holiday season.
Carinthia
Hotels and Resorts
SeeStrandResort in St. Kanzia, Klopeiner See
Since spring 2024, the new SeeStrandResort has been welcoming guests. The 40 apartments, featuring up to three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a terrace with lake views, range from 60 m² to 83 m² in size. With additional sofa beds, each apartment can accommodate up to eight guests.
Hotel Prägant in Bad Kleinkirchheim
The Hotel Prägant opened its new spa area in summer 2023. The 1,000 m² wellness oasis features an indoor pool, a Finnish sauna, a bio sauna, and a salt steam room. New additions include a snack bar, extra relaxation rooms, and a year-round heated outdoor pool.
Falkensteiner Hotel & Spa Carinzia in Hermagor, Nassfeld
After renovations, the Falkensteiner Hotel & Spa Carinzia reopened as a 4-star superior hotel at the end of July 2023. All rooms have been refurbished, and the hotel now features new 66 m² family suites. Also new is the kitchen concept, complete with a modernised restaurant and the Acquapura Carnica Spa.
Mountain Resort Feuerberg in Bodensdorf on the Gerlitzen Alpe
Since May 2023, the Mountain Resort Feuerberg has unveiled several new features: an expanded hotel bar, a larger kitchen, a treehouse for children, nature trails, as well as a motor skills area, a low ropes course, and an archery range for sports enthusiasts.
Hotel Kärntnerhof in Heiligenblut
In December 2023, the newly renovated Hotel Kärntnerhof reopened its doors. The hotel features 40 rooms and suites ranging from 20 m² to 40 m², some with balconies. Guests can look forward to enjoying Austrian and Carinthian specialities in the restaurant.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
EuroParcs Holiday Park in Ossiach
In early August 2024, a new year-round EuroParcs holiday park opened at Lake Ossiach. It offers 29 holiday homes in four different categories. The detached houses, each with a terrace or garden, range from 40 m² to 60 m² and accommodate two to six people.
Harry’s Home in Villach
The new Alpin Peaks Hotel is situated at an altitude of 1,800 metres, directly by Lake Turrach and at the heart of the ski area. Since December 2023, the wooden-facade building has housed 42 apartments in various sizes, accommodating two to eight guests. Guests can enjoy a wellness area with saunas and a fitness centre.
Alpin Peaks Lifestyle Apartments at Turracher Höhe
In April 2023, harry's home opened a new location in the centre of Villach, designed by BMW. The hotel offers 96 rooms and apartments, most of which come with fully equipped kitchens. Additionally, guests can take advantage of a seminar room and an E-bike rental service.
Chalets
Kleingut Moserhof in Penk, Mölltal
The chalet village welcomed a new attraction in August 2023: the 180 m² Kleingut Moserhof, set in the heart of the forest, accommodating up to eight guests. Visitors can look forward to a wellness house featuring a panoramic sauna, a hot tub, a swimming pond, and a spacious terrace.
Lower Austria
Hotels and Resorts
B&B-Hotel in St. Pölten
A B&B hotel is set to open by the end of 2024, right next to St. Pölten train station in the Quartier Mitte area. The building will have just 105 rooms and will also house flats and shops.
Castle Zeillern near Amstetten
Following extensive renovation, Zeillern Castle will reopen its doors in winter 2024. All 58 rooms and the kitchen are being modernised. In 2025, an additional event hall will be available, accommodating up to 400 people.
“Zimmerei mit Frühstück” in Lunz am See, Mostviertel
Since June 2024, the Strigl family has been running the Bed & Breakfast “Zimmerei mit Frühstück” alongside their carpentry business. The 14 bright and welcoming guest rooms are furnished with modern wooden furniture. An earth storage system and heat recovery ensure a pleasant indoor climate and low energy consumption. The house also features Café Y9 with its own patisserie.
Hotel Schachner in Maria Taferl, Wachau
The 4-star seminar and wellness hotel, Schachner, has modernised 37 rooms, which have been available again since March 2024. The new rooms feature four-poster beds, while the Honeymoon Suite and Wachau Spa Suite include a sauna and a freestanding bathtub.
AVIA Motel Zwettl
In winter 2023/24, the third AVIA Motel in Austria opened its doors. It features twelve practical premium rooms and eleven standard rooms, all offered at competitive prices. Breakfast and snacks are available at the nearby AVIA service station shop.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Apartments Forst Kienberg in the Mostviertel
Three new Forst Kienberg apartments have been available to guests since December 2023 in the renovated "Holzhammer" house. The apartments, featuring one or two bedrooms, are spread across three floors. A standout feature of the top-floor apartment is the outdoor whirlpool with a panoramic sauna on the spacious rooftop sun terrace.
City-Lofts in Zwettl, Waldviertel
Sonnentor has opened five new holiday apartments in the town of Zwettl as of autumn 2023. The city lofts are located in a renovated 13th-century building. Ranging from 23 m² to 79 m², these modern lofts can accommodate up to five people.
Thermal Spas
Silent Villas in the Therme Laa, Weinviertel
The Therme Laa – Hotel & Silent Spa features ten luxurious "Silent Villas" since summer 2024. These villas, designed for two guests, are situated around the new natural swimming pond and are fully accessible, equipped with a sleeping and living area as well as a private spa.
SalzburgerLand
Hotels and Resorts
Natur Aparthotel Mariengut in Wagrain
Opening in December 2024, the Aparthotel Mariengut offers 14 apartments ranging from 40 to 70 m². The units are furnished with solid wood, featuring balconies, kitchens, and some with private saunas. The hotel also includes a take-away restaurant, a hotel bar, an indoor playground, and a garden with a natural swimming pond.
Rosewood Schloss Fuschl
In summer 2024, the Rosewood Schloss Fuschl, renovated by the Rosewood Hotel Group, opened its doors with 98 exquisitely designed rooms and suites, along with six chalets. Guests can enjoy various dining options, lounges, and a wellness area featuring both indoor and outdoor pools.
City Hotel Saalfelden
Close to the Congress and Event Centre "Congress Saalfelden", the City Hotel Saalfelden opened in summer 2024. It features 72 rooms, 92 garage spaces, and a breakfast sky bar with a terrace.
Hotel Kesselgrub in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee
The Hotel Kesselgrub has become even more family-friendly since March 2024, following extensive renovations. Most of the rooms and suites have been modernised, and the hotel now features an indoor and outdoor pool, a water play park with slides, and the Kesselinos Kids Club. Adults can also enjoy the Mountain Adults Spa, complete with a sky room, as well as a fitness room.
Valamar Places in Obertauern
The first Valamar Places Hotel in the Alpine region opened at the former Marietta Hotel in Obertauern at the end of November 2023. The hotel features 120 rooms for two to four guests, as well as suites of up to 81 m². Guests can enjoy various gathering spots, including the restaurant, lounge bar, rooftop bar, and entertainment area.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Harry’s home in Salzburg
Opened in March 2024, the new Harry's Home in Salzburg boasts a central location with 119 rooms, most featuring fully equipped kitchens. The property also offers meeting rooms, a fitness centre, a children's playroom, and an underground car park with electric charging stations.
Chalets
Priesteregg Premium Refugium in Leogang
Since summer 2024, the Priesteregg Premium Refugium offers seven new lakeside cabins. Each cabin features private lake access, a panoramic sauna, and its own bay. Accommodating up to four guests, these units provide a comfortable retreat in a serene setting.
Studio 963 in Dienten am Hochkönig
Since June 2024, the luxurious chalet Studio 963, with 560 m² of living space, is available for rent for up to twelve guests. The house features five en-suite bedrooms, a spacious living room, and a kitchen. Additional amenities include an indoor pool, sauna, fitness room, sports equipment room, and a children's room. The garden with a terrace, hot tub, and barbecue area invites guests to relax.
Bergchalets Gut Wenghof in Werfenweng
Since mid-December 2023, the Family Resort Gut Wenghof has introduced four luxurious mountain chalets, ranging from 160 m² to 260 m². Each chalet features a spa with a sauna and hot tub, along with a spacious terrace. Guests can enjoy a breakfast service, and dinner can be delivered to the chalet upon request.
Styria
Hotels and Resorts
Radisson Graz
In June 2024, the new Radisson Graz opened with 232 rooms, conveniently located near the train station. The hotel features a restaurant, a bar in a covered courtyard, meeting rooms, and a fitness area. The city centre is within walking distance.
JUFA Bad Radkersburg
Since March 2024, guests can stay at the new JUFA Hotel featuring 89 rooms and suites with balconies, ranging from 23 m² to 39 m². The Café and Restaurant Wandelhalle serves regional specialities. Amenities include a wine lounge, gourmet boutique, bike base with workshop, electric charging station, three seminar rooms, and a space for yoga and Feldenkrais.
Hotel Der Hechl in Tauplitz
The traditional hotel Der Hechl has unveiled several updates since Christmas 2023: The entrance area and some of the 20 rooms have been beautifully refurbished. The expanded wellness area now features a fitness and yoga room, as well as an indoor playroom.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Holiday Homes Steirerblicke in Gamlitz
The Steirerblicke Holiday Homes now feature a total of eleven chalets and holiday homes with the addition of four new winemaker houses, opened in May 2024. These new units, designed for two guests, offer beautiful views of the surrounding vineyards. Each one is equipped with a panoramic sauna and a hot tub.
Chalets and Lodges
Chalet Hauser Kaibling in the Schladming-Dachstein Region
Two new luxurious chalets from the provider "Steirerblicke" have been available for holiday guests since May 2024. Accessible by cable car, these chalets feature two bedrooms and two bathrooms, situated at an altitude of 2,000 metres. Each chalet is equipped with a sauna, terrace, and outdoor pool, accommodating up to six guests.
Höflehner Gumpenlodge in Haus im Ennstal
Following the Höflehner Premium Eco Lodge, the Höflehner Gumpenlodge opened its doors in December 2023, located just a short distance from the nature and wellness hotel. Guests can choose from three categories of apartments. Each unit features two bedrooms, a spacious living area, a small wellness area, and a terrace or balcony with views of the surrounding mountains.
Camping Sites
Camping Resort Riegersburg
Since March 2024, the Camping Resort Riegersburg has been welcoming guests. There are 100 pitches available for motorhomes and caravans across three different categories. The campsite also features fully equipped mobile homes for up to six people, as well as camping barrels for up to four people.
Thermal Spas
Rogner Bad Blumau
The Rogner Bad Blumau, designed by Friedensreich Hundertwasser, has introduced various updates since Christmas 2023. The apartments in the Augenschlitzhäuser feature new furnishings and a refreshed design. Additionally, the terraces, restaurants, winter garden, and fireplace room have been expanded.
Mountain Huts
Absteige zur bärtigen Therese in the Mountain Village of Trahütten
Since February 2024, Austria’s first queer hostel has been welcoming guests on the Koralm at 1,000 metres altitude. A haven for the LGBTIQA+ community, it offers ten retro-style rooms and a tavern that hosts an art and culture programme.
Tirol
Hotels and Resorts
Mount Med Resort in Oberau, Wildschönau
The former Kellerwirt will reopen as Mount Med Resort at the end of 2024 after renovations, featuring 60 rooms and suites, along with a 3,300 m² spa area. The resort focuses on beauty and aesthetics, mental resilience, detox, as well as movement and fitness.
Explorer Hotel in the Stubai Valley
Opened in November 2024 near the Stubai Glacier, the eleventh Explorer Hotel in Austria is a passive house with 82 double rooms designed for active guests. It includes a secure storage area for skis and mountain bikes as well as a sports spa.
Eriro Alpine Hide in Ehrwald
Opened in July 2024, the secluded Eriro Alpine Hide combines handcrafted architecture, furnishings, and materials like wood, stone, and sheep’s wool. It offers nine suites ranging from 65 m² to 215 m² for up to four guests, featuring hay rooms, infrared and sound loungers, saunas, and water basins.
ADEA Lifestyle Suites Fieberbrunn
The former Sporthotel Fontana is being transformed into the new ADEA Lifestyle Suites. Most of the resort has been newly built, featuring 124 suites, and it began operations in summer 2024. The suites, some with private saunas, range from 30 m² to 180 m² and have up to four bedrooms. Additionally, there is a wellness area and the restaurant UpsideDown by Stefan Marquard.
Alpenstyle Resort Fieberbrunn in PillerseeTal
The Alpenstyle Resort Fieberbrunn opened its doors at the end of 2023, offering 13 apartments with up to three bedrooms, each with one or two balconies. The largest apartment can accommodate up to nine people. Additionally, the resort features a sauna, a steam bath, a relaxation room, and a restaurant.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Lebe’scharnitz in Scharnitz
Since summer 2024, Lebe’scharnitz offers ten modern apartments ranging from 23 m² to 124 m². The spacious Top 1 apartment with terrace measures 111 m² and accommodates up to eight guests. Top 2 spans 99 m² with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three kitchens. The largest apartment, at 124 m², can host up to eight guests.
sil132 apartments in Sillian, East Tirol
Since summer 2024, the sil132 apartment house has been welcoming guests. It offers seven modern holiday apartments ranging from 34 m² to 45 m² for four to six guests, and a 64 m² loft accommodating up to six people. Each unit includes a fully equipped kitchen, garden, terrace, or balcony.
Kurblhof in Leutasch
The Kurblhof opened its doors in summer 2024. This sustainably built facility offers seven apartments. The top floor features saunas and a relaxation room. Additionally, there is a farm shop, a yoga and fitness room, a massage room, and a ski and bike room to enhance the guest experience.
Zugspitz Suites Lermoos
Opened in summer 2024, the Zugspitz Suites feature an in-house wellness area and a traditional Tyrolean-style building with 12 suites. Apartment sizes range from 40 m² to 112 m², accommodating up to seven guests. The nearest ski lift is just a minute’s walk away.
Wolf Apartments in Padaun, Wipptal
Four new holiday apartments at Wolf Apartments have expanded the accommodation options in Wipptal. Three apartments are already ready for guests, with a 60 m² holiday apartment set to follow in June 2024. The Berggasthof Steckholzer is located right next door.
Walchsee Lakeside
Walchsee Lakeside opened in mid-May 2024, situated right by the lake and featuring 22 suites. The 54 m² apartments can accommodate up to four guests.
Harry's Home in Lienz
Since April 2024, the new Harry's Home has welcomed guests with 85 rooms. All rooms feature parquet flooring, walk-in wardrobes, and kitchenettes. Options include the 40 m² "Family & Friends" rooms, 36 m² apartments, and barrier-free 26 m² rooms.
Kitzbühel Suites in Oberndorf
The new Kitzbühel Suites, which opened in February 2024, consists of 20 holiday apartments ranging from 48 m² to 107 m², featuring one to three bedrooms. Additionally, there is a wellness area equipped with saunas.
Lodges and Chalets
Sissi’s Green Chalets in Leutasch
Since summer 2024, Sissi’s Green Chalets offer comfortable and sustainable accommodation with modern design. Powered by photovoltaic systems and a heat pump, each chalet provides 150 m² of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen island, a garden, and a terrace.
Farmhouses
Feiserhof in Navis
Since December 2023, guests can stay at the renovated Garber family farm - Feiserhof - at an altitude of 1,400 m. The three holiday apartments for adults can accommodate up to four people.
Upper Austria
Hotels and Resorts
Seevilla at Wolfgangsee
The Seevilla will be accessible to guests again from early summer 2024 after renovations. Eight rooms and suites will be modernised. A completely new rooftop fitness and yoga room will be introduced. The terrace of the Ledererhaus restaurant will be covered, making it usable year-round.
Apollo at Lake Mondsee
Since May 2024, Apollo offers a world of its own: The property with direct lake access combines a listed, renovated building with a new construction. It includes a hotel with eight rooms ranging from 26 m² to 46 m² with lake views, a restaurant, an inn, a kiosk, a sauna, and a heated outdoor pool.
Zeit and Raum Hotel in Eggelsberg
The newly opened Zeit und Raum Hotel, since March 2024, offers twelve apartments and double rooms, all with self-check-in. Guests have access to a secure bike garage and four charging stations for electric cars.
Natur Resort Dietlgut in Hinterstoder
In December 2023, the family-run business was transformed into the Natur Resort Dietlgut, featuring 30 spacious apartments—some with private saunas—and six woodland houses, each offering 144 m² of living space, a private sauna, and an open fireplace. The on-site grocery shop showcases regional products, and the estate's own spring provides water for the resort.
TRIFORÊT alpin.resort in Hinterstoder
Since December 2023, the TRIFORÊT alpin.resort, located at an altitude of 1,410 metres, has welcomed guests. This boutique resort features a hotel and 20 chalets accommodating two to six people. The main building houses 41 exclusive apartments, up to 63 m² in size, along with a fitness and wellness area, a sauna landscape with an infinity pool, meeting rooms, and a restaurant.
Impulshotel Freigold in Freistadt, Mühlviertel
Since September 2023, the Impulshotel Freigold offers a new hotel concept centred around "Selfness". Guests can explore yoga, Qigong, and mindfulness training in an inspiring environment. The hotel features 111 rooms and suites, complemented by a panoramic spa on the 10th floor with an infinity pool and a sky restaurant.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
“das Lamprecht” in Schärding
Since September 2024, the newly built luxury holiday home das Lamprecht offers comfort, luxury, delicious cuisine from 4-toque chef Lukas Kienbauer, and a welcoming atmosphere across its three-storey living area.
Forsthaus Apartments in Holzschlag, Bohemian Forest
Opened in August 2024, the Forsthaus Apartments are located right by the slopes of the Hochficht ski area and nearby hiking trails. The seven apartments, featuring kitchens, range from 23 m² to 50 m². Guests can choose from a double apartment, two family apartments, or a barrier-free apartment.
Motel Schlafraum24 in Weng, Innkreis
The sustainably built Motel Schlafraum24 has been open since summer 2024. It features five apartments with terraces, 19 double rooms with infrared cabins, 12 double rooms with French beds, and ten single rooms. Some units also include infrared cabins. Additional amenities include a seminar room, lounge, fitness room, laundry facilities, and electric vehicle charging stations.
Prinzengut in Liebenau
Since May 2024, the Füxl family has been offering three stylishly furnished holiday apartments at their Prinzengut, ranging from 44 m² to 77 m², accommodating two to four guests. Wooden floors and earthy tones create a natural atmosphere.
Novapart in Wels
The new Novapart Apartment Hotel has been in operation since spring 2024. The building comprises 52 rooms, ranging in size from 23 m² to 36 m², each featuring a workspace, kitchenette, and either a balcony or a covered terrace. The NOVUM seminar and event centre, as well as the LEGATO restaurant, are located nearby.
Lodges and Chalets
Böhmerwald Lodges in Ulrichsberg
Since February 2024, the Böhmerwald Lodges have been welcoming guests right by the cross-country ski trail of the Bohemian Forest Nordic Centre. They consist of two 115 m² holiday homes, Bärenstein and Hochficht, accommodating up to 12 people. Each house features three bedrooms, a living and dining area, and a terrace. Guests can also enjoy a panoramic sauna and an outdoor hot tub.
Vienna
Hotels and Resorts
Palais Chotek
Following restoration and renovation, the historic Palais Chotek will reopen in spring 2025 as a hotel under the Est Hotels & Residences brand. Built in the 19th century, the palace is located in the 9th district and offers 170 rooms. The reception and bar are situated on the ground floor.
Hampton by Hilton Vienna City West
Opened in mid-September 2024, the Hampton by Hilton Vienna City West is located between Schönbrunn Palace and Westbahnhof. With 355 rooms for two to four guests, it is the largest hotel of the chain in Europe. The nine-storey building also features an open lobby, fitness centre, and underground parking.
The Hoxton Vienna
In March 2024, "The Hoxton" opened near the city park. Housed in the historic former "Gewerbehaus," the hotel features 196 rooms across eight floors. Additional amenities include a bar, meeting rooms, a restaurant with an outdoor terrace, and a rooftop bar offering stunning views over the city centre.
H2-Hotel Vienna Schönbrunn
The H2 Hotel, which opened in March 2024, features 265 budget-friendly and comfortable double and quadruple rooms. This modern design hotel, complete with its own underground parking, is ideal for families or groups.
Hotel Schani UNO City
At the beginning of 2024, the Schani Hotel opened its doors, featuring 202 rooms and family suites, as well as seminar and event spaces for up to 200 people. Modern design, high-quality furnishings, and a green courtyard with a terrace create a wonderful atmosphere. For cycling enthusiasts, there are bike storage facilities available, and the hotel garage also offers electric charging stations.
Arcotel AQ
The Arcotel AQ is set to open in 2024 in the new Althan Quarter. It will feature 157 rooms and suites located on the 5th and 6th floors of a new building. In addition to a bar and restaurant, the hotel will also offer four seminar rooms and a fitness area.
Hilton Vienna Danube Waterfront
Since the end of 2023, the Hilton Vienna Danube Waterfront has unveiled a new design featuring 367 rooms. All guest rooms, conference spaces, the executive lounge, the terrace, the wellness area, as well as the restaurant and bar have received a fresh look.
The Amauris Vienna Relais & Châteaux
The former hotel "The Ring" underwent two years of renovation and reopened in February 2023 as the luxury boutique hotel "The Amauris Vienna." It features 62 rooms, including 17 suites, all designed in a classic-modern style. The interiors prominently showcase wood and Carrara marble, along with a black and white colour scheme. Highlights include the gourmet restaurant and the spa, which boasts an indoor pool with a glass roof.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
A by Adina Vienna Danube
Opening in early 2025 near the Danube, the new Adina Apartment Hotel occupies Austria’s tallest residential tower. It offers 108 apartments, including studios and one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 23 m² to 63 m². Facilities include a wellness area, panoramic swimming pool, business lounge with conference rooms and a kitchenette, as well as a restaurant and supermarket on the ground floor.
Somerset Schönbrunn Vienna
In a new building that opened in November 2023, Somerset Schönbrunn Vienna offers 175 apartments. Each unit features a fully equipped kitchen, a bathroom with a shower, and separate living/dining and sleeping areas.
Urban Jungle Apartments
Located in the heart of Vienna, twelve sustainable designer apartments for four to five guests have been available since September 2023 in a building over 200 years old. Plants are central to the concept, as evidenced by the greenery in the courtyard, showcasing the Urban Jungle apartments.
Vorarlberg
Hotels and Resorts
Sonne Mellau in the Bregenzerwald
Since mid-July 2024, Hotel Sonne Mellau has welcomed guests again after renovations. The hotel now features four spacious suites, a workout and yoga room, and a new sun deck with a pool and lounge. Additionally, an exclusive private spa area enhances the wellness facilities.
Hotel kleiner Löwe in Bregenz
Since April 2024, Bregenz has welcomed a new city hotel: Hotel kleiner Löwe, located at Kornmarktplatz. This uniquely designed hotel features eight rooms, with a distinctive barrel roof made from over 30 wooden arches. The ground floor includes a breakfast bar and a lounge.
Hotel Marvia in Dornbirn
Hotel Marvia at Bödele began operations in mid-December 2023 in the former Berghof Fetz. It offers ten rooms with balconies, and the hotel also features the party venue Felsenkeller.
Blaue Rose Feldkirch
The charming boutique Hotel Blaue Rose has been welcoming guests since late 2023. This 500-year-old building in the old town features 18 uniquely designed rooms, ranging from a 10 m² single room to a 21 m² family room.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Aparthotel Dorf 570 in Lech am Arlberg
Opening in December 2024, the exclusive Aparthotel Dorf 570 offers a prime location with seven apartments ranging from 40 m² to 74 m², accommodating up to five guests. Additionally, there’s a penthouse for up to seven people. Each apartment features at least one balcony and a kitchen. The building includes a wellness area with a swimming pool, complemented by a breakfast bistro and a lounge.
Balma Lech Apartment House
In December 2023, the Balma Apartment House opened its doors, featuring an à la carte restaurant. It offers five apartments with designer furniture, a fireplace, and a private sauna, ranging from 54 m² to 149 m², accommodating up to four guests.
Sonnberg Apartments in Schröcken
Since autumn 2023, the Sonnberg Apartments have been available for guests. The 17 holiday apartments, each with a balcony and sauna, range in size from 48 m² to 76 m².
Alpenstolz Apartments in Damüls
The 39 Alpenstolz Apartments, featuring two, three, or four rooms across four buildings, have been available for guests since August 2023. The largest holiday apartments can accommodate up to eight people.
Bregenzerwald Apartments in Andelsbuch
The farm expansion includes two spacious, modernly furnished apartments, available since August 2023. Apartment 1 is 100 m², while Apartment 2 offers 150 m², accommodating up to six guests.
Chalets
Cabinski in Sonntag-Oberbuchholz
In winter 2023/24, twelve additional Cabinski cabins with terraces and carports opened in the Biosphere Park Großes Walsertal. Made from wood, metal, and glass, each cabin accommodates up to four people.
Campsites
Campsite Dornbirn
Since mid-May 2024, 14 new apartments for 56 guests have been available at Dornbirn Campsite. The units are furnished with wooden furniture and feature a sleeping area, kitchenette, bathroom, toilet, and seating areas both indoors and outdoors.
