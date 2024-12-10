Experience Culinary SalzburgerLand
Savour local tradition!

Collect precious moments and savour with all your senses: In SalzburgerLand, precious traditions meet contemporary creativity.

Precious and traditional

When fish is caught early in the morning from crystal-clear waters, tree shoots are gathered by top chefs and make their way into the kitchen, and fennel is perfectly cooked in glacier sand, you’re probably sitting at a restaurant table in SalzburgerLand.

In SalzburgerLand, cooking is done with authenticity and passion. It is rooted in tradition but open to new ideas. Creative chefs put a new twist on traditional dishes rooted in SalzburgerLand.

Among lakes in the alpine foothills, alpine meadows and forests, amid breathtaking mountain landscapes and glacier regions in the high mountains, the culinary heroes of SalzburgerLand know how to make good use of the region's bounty. They show that with simple quality products – like alpine butter, mountain cheese, fresh hay milk, and herbs – and traditional recipes with a pinch of creativity, you can create a gourmet menu. SalzburgerLand’s top chefs are setting high standards by skillfully combining the very best regional ingredients.

Foodie favourites in SalzburgerLand

Award-winning restaurants

Culinary highlights

Via Culinaria

Alpine cuisine

Alpine summer huts

SalzburgerLand's creative top chefs

Alpine cuisine: Andreas Döllerer

In Golling, top chef Andreas Döllerer offers Michelin-starred cuisine and a place to stay. He serves creative dishes from his "Alpine Cuisine" in his pub and restaurant.

Döllerer

Restaurant Kräuterreich by Vitus Winkler

At top chef and hotelier Vitus Winkler’s Sonnhof, pleasure seekers are treated to cosy rooms and exciting dishes from breakfast to dinner.

Sonnhof by Vitus Winkler

Creative cooking with alpine products

Alpine cuisine

"We put Alpine products at the forefront, refining them with modern preparation and cooking techniques," says award-winning chef Andreas Döllerer, describing the style of the new Alpine cuisine. Cheese, whey, and organic yoghurt from mountain farms are transformed into surprising dishes. The freshwater fish are sourced from Sigi Schatteiner, who raises Bluntau char in the purest spring water of Bluntau Valley, specifically for Döllerer. There is also experimentation with game, beef, lamb, wild fruits, herbs, and mushrooms. Andreas Döllerer leads by example, inspiring many chefs to follow in his footsteps.

Culinary specialties from the pastures of the SalzburgerLand

Fresh butter served at the Präau Hochalm hut, Dorfgastein

Fresh cheese from the Filzmoosalm, Großarltal

Farmer's Doughnuts on Mayerlehen Pasture

Cheese Spätzle at the TOM Almhütte, Maria Alm

Culinary delights at SalzburgerLand's alpine summer huts

Filzmoosalm in the Grossarl Valley

Tödlingalm hut, Leogang

Litzlalm in the Saalach Valley

Bürglalm, Dienten am Hochkönig

Culinary experiences in the SalzburgerLand

Herb trails in the mountains of the Hochkönig region

Whether you are setting out on your own or with a knowledgeable herbalist, there's loads to discover, experience, and learn on the herb routes of the Hochkönig region.

Herb trails

Culinary themed hike at Hohe Tauern

Step by step, immerse yourself in Alpine life: A culinary hike in the Hohe Tauern National Park from Sportgastein to Bad Gastein.

A culinary hike from hut to hut

Cheese making at an alpine dairy

Hay milk cheese from the SalzburgerLand: Alpine dairies in the Tennengau region invite you to enjoy and learn.

Tennengau cheese dairies

Brewery tour in Salzburg

The easiest way discover Salzburg's love for beer is to embark on a beer-themed city tour or visit one of the city's 11 breweries.

Salzburg's beer culture

Castle fishery at the Fuschlsee

At the turquoise lake Fuschl, by the dock of the traditional wooden boat (Zille) named 'Fuschlerin,' guests enjoy freshly smoked fish straight from the oven.

Castle fishery at the Fuschlsee

Sweet specialties from Salzburg

Salzburger Nockerl

Hailing from the city of Mozart, this light and fluffy dessert looks like a miniature replica of Salzburg’s snow capped-mountains.

Recipe for Salzburger Nockerl

Original Salzburger Mozartkugel

Marzipan wrapped in nougat and dipped in dark chocolate: The original treat comes from confectioner Paul Fürst and is named after composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Original Salzburger Mozartkugel

FAQ

In the SalzburgerLand, cooking is done with genuine passion and authenticity. It’s all about tradition while being open to new ideas. That is how traditional dishes with roots in SalzburgerLand get a fresh twist from creative chefs in top-notch restaurants. The Michelin-starred chefs in the SalzburgerLand set the bar high with clever combinations of local ingredients.

Between lakes in the alpine foothills, alpine meadows, and forests, amid stunning mountain landscapes and glacier regions, the culinary heroes in SalzburgerLand get creative with the abundant products of the region.

They show that with ingredients from the mountains – like alpine butter, mountain cheese, fresh hay milk, and herbs – and a bit of creativity, you can whip up a gourmet meal. The chefs in SalzburgerLand set the bar high, cleverly combining local ingredients like freshwater fish, game, beef, lamb, wild fruits, and mushrooms. This is what SalzburgerLand tastes like: From farmer’s doughnuts and Pinzgau cheese spätzle to sourdough bread with alpine butter and herbs, Salzburg Mozart chocolates, and Salzburger Nockerl.

Alpine cuisine puts the spotlight on Alpine products and gives them a modern twist with contemporary cooking techniques," says top chef Andreas Döllerer about the new style of Alpine cooking.

They whip up surprising dishes from cheese, whey, and organic yoghurt from mountain farms. The Bluntau char from Bluntautal is specially raised in the purest spring water just for Döllerer. They also experiment with game, beef, lamb, wild fruits, herbs, and mushrooms. Andreas Döllerer leads the way as a champion of Alpine cuisine, and many chefs are following his example.

The Via Culinaria in SalzburgerLand offers inspiration with around 350 gourmet addresses, including selected restaurants, inns, direct marketers, and producers.

This might also be interesting

Safety Tips for Mountain Hiking

Experiencing nature, testing your limits and embracing the Alpine way of life – for many, mountain hiking is a true revelation. But safety rules are essential.

Safety tips for mountain hiking

Libraries and Literary Hotels

Austria's libraries are treasure troves; literary hotels are peaceful hideaways for book lovers. Discover historic locations, tranquillity, and new perspectives.

Libraries and Literary Hotels

The Best Day Trips from Vienna

Uncover new perspectives in nature, culture, and cuisine on your day trips from Vienna. Easily accessible by train and bus, these trips offer a quick, stress-free escape.

The best day trips

Hiking for those afraid of Heights

Afraid of heights but still want to explore the mountains? With the right routes and a bit of preparation, mountain hiking can be an enjoyable experience for you too.

Hiking for those afraid of Heights

Austria - A Land of Water

Austria’s waters, in all their diverse forms, shape the landscape and invite visitors to hike, cycle, raft or take a refreshing swim.

A Land of Water

Craftsmanship from Austria

Handcrafted products are something special. In the art of craftsmanship, quality materials matter just as much as tradition and a spirit of innovation.

Craftsmanship from Austria

Cattle Processions in Austria

In autumn, the cattle drives with their magnificently decorated animals are impressive. The end of the Alpine summer is celebrated in gratitude for a healthy return home.

Cattle processions in Austria

The Healing Power of Forests

Austria’s forests offer space for wellbeing, slowing down, and active pursuits: Nature’s impulses have a soothing effect on both body and mind.

Forests - a source of rejuvenation
Discover the Best of Austria