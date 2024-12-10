Collect precious moments and savour with all your senses: In SalzburgerLand, precious traditions meet contemporary creativity.

Precious and traditional

When fish is caught early in the morning from crystal-clear waters, tree shoots are gathered by top chefs and make their way into the kitchen, and fennel is perfectly cooked in glacier sand, you’re probably sitting at a restaurant table in SalzburgerLand.

In SalzburgerLand, cooking is done with authenticity and passion. It is rooted in tradition but open to new ideas. Creative chefs put a new twist on traditional dishes rooted in SalzburgerLand.

Among lakes in the alpine foothills, alpine meadows and forests, amid breathtaking mountain landscapes and glacier regions in the high mountains, the culinary heroes of SalzburgerLand know how to make good use of the region's bounty. They show that with simple quality products – like alpine butter, mountain cheese, fresh hay milk, and herbs – and traditional recipes with a pinch of creativity, you can create a gourmet menu. SalzburgerLand’s top chefs are setting high standards by skillfully combining the very best regional ingredients.