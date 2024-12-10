Experience Culinary Upper Austria
Creative chefs process hops, apples and vegetables from regional producers into fine dishes in the local inns and gourmet kitchens.

Good things can only be prepared with good ingredients. That's why the farmers and creative chefs from Upper Austria place particular value on top quality and short transport routes. Upper Austria is the land of beer, bread and craftsmanship. It is typical of Upper Austria to toast with a regionally brewed beer at the pub table, to go on a herb hike together and to invite guests to enjoy Stanglfisch (fish on a stick) by the lakeshore. 

From the granite highlands of the Bohemian Massif, across the Danube and the urban area of Linz, to the mountains and lakes of the Salzkammergut to the high alpine landscapes - being close here is a promise worth exploring.

From the oldest salt mine in the world to fly-fishing - Upper Austria’s culinary scene is something you can taste and experience. And the best part? There’s no need for filters here, neither for holiday pictures nor the cuisine. That’s because Upper Austria’s chefs stick to what’s real. The region and its flavours are so diverse already, no extras are needed.

Top chef Philip Rachinger

At the Mühlviertel's hotel-restaurant Mühltalhof, run by the Rachinger-Eckl family, guests enjoy outstanding cuisine and rooms with a view of the river.

Mühltalhof

Top chef Lukas Nagl

At the Bootshaus restaurant by Lake Traun, enjoy top-notch culinary specialities with stunning views of the Traunstein mountain and the Dachstein massif.

Restaurant Bootshaus

Top chef Clemens Grabmer

At the Waldschänke in Grieskirchen, Elisabeth and Clemens Grabmer serve up classic dishes with a modern twist, using the finest local ingredients.

Restaurant Waldschänke

Top chef Klemens Schraml

Nestled on the edge of the Kalkalpen National Park, surrounded by nature and wilderness, Restaurant Rau in Großraming serves up exceptional nature-based cuisine.

Restaurant Rau

Finest flavours: From meadow, forest, and field

Organic herbs

Magdalena Steinbauer invites you to explore her wild, medicinal, and aromatic herbs during a walk or a stay at Mathiasnhof.

Biokräuterei Mathiasnhof

Turning fruit into liquid gold

At the Gustergut in St. Florian, run by the siblings Wurm, guests can taste the essence of nature in their fruit juices, wines, and spirits.

Gustergut

Organic vegetables

From field to plate: freshly harvested spring onions at the organic vegetable farm Wild-Obermayr in Upper Austria.

Bio-Gemüsehof Wild-Obermayr

Hops and malt

Brewery master Helmut Satzinger is all about genuine craftsmanship. The architecture and design of the Braucommune turn the brewery into a great spot for meeting up.

Freistädter Brauhaus

Culinary experiences in Upper Austria

Indulgence in the Innviertel

The thermal spa resort Therme Geinberg and its award winning restaurant Aquarium are exactly what your body and palate need.

Therme Geinberg

True moments of pleasure in the Danube Region

A region with a promise: From award-winning fine dining to craft brews and spirits.

Delights in the Donauregion

Exploring the Mühlviertel

Starting in Linz and passing through Waxenberg and Freistadt, explore the culinary treasures of the Mühlviertel with this self-paced 4-day cycling round trip.

Bio-Entdeckertour

Enjoyment in the Dachstein-Salzkammergut Region

Enjoy local treats, stay in a 4-star hotel, and put together your own box of regional goodies.

Enjoy the Dachstein-Salzkammergut

Two rare treats from the Salzkammergut

Fresh fish from the Traunsee

Once a year, the restaurants around Lake Traun serve up Riedling – the true 'Stanglfisch' that only lives in the Traunsee.

Restaurant Bootshaus

Taste bread fresh from a wood-fired oven at the Mondsee

The Erlach Mill along the Zeller Ache in Mondsee is one of Austria's oldest and has been in operation for 600 years.

Erlachmühle am Mondsee

Sweet specialties from Upper Austria

Linzer Torte

Considered to be the oldest cake in the world, Linzer Torte is a true Austrian classic.

Linzer Torte recipe

Zaunerstollen from Bad Ischl

The Zauner confectionery in Bad Ischl, Salzkammergut, is a former imperial and royal court supplier and court confectioner.

Konditorei Zauner

"Schaumrollen" from Gmunden

At the Grellinger café-confectionery in Gmunden on Lake Traun, the fresh cream rolls are a favourite with guests.

Konditorei Grellinger

