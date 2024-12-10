Experience Culinary Upper Austria
Enjoy authenticity!
Keeping it real!
Good things can only be prepared with good ingredients. That's why the farmers and creative chefs from Upper Austria place particular value on top quality and short transport routes. Upper Austria is the land of beer, bread and craftsmanship. It is typical of Upper Austria to toast with a regionally brewed beer at the pub table, to go on a herb hike together and to invite guests to enjoy Stanglfisch (fish on a stick) by the lakeshore.
From the granite highlands of the Bohemian Massif, across the Danube and the urban area of Linz, to the mountains and lakes of the Salzkammergut to the high alpine landscapes - being close here is a promise worth exploring.
From the oldest salt mine in the world to fly-fishing - Upper Austria’s culinary scene is something you can taste and experience. And the best part? There’s no need for filters here, neither for holiday pictures nor the cuisine. That’s because Upper Austria’s chefs stick to what’s real. The region and its flavours are so diverse already, no extras are needed.
Foodie favourites in Upper Austria
Upper Austria's creative top chefs
Top chef Philip Rachinger
At the Mühlviertel's hotel-restaurant Mühltalhof, run by the Rachinger-Eckl family, guests enjoy outstanding cuisine and rooms with a view of the river.
Top chef Lukas Nagl
At the Bootshaus restaurant by Lake Traun, enjoy top-notch culinary specialities with stunning views of the Traunstein mountain and the Dachstein massif.
Top chef Clemens Grabmer
At the Waldschänke in Grieskirchen, Elisabeth and Clemens Grabmer serve up classic dishes with a modern twist, using the finest local ingredients.
Finest flavours: From meadow, forest, and field
Organic herbs
Magdalena Steinbauer invites you to explore her wild, medicinal, and aromatic herbs during a walk or a stay at Mathiasnhof.
Turning fruit into liquid gold
At the Gustergut in St. Florian, run by the siblings Wurm, guests can taste the essence of nature in their fruit juices, wines, and spirits.
Organic vegetables
From field to plate: freshly harvested spring onions at the organic vegetable farm Wild-Obermayr in Upper Austria.
Culinary experiences in Upper Austria
Indulgence in the Innviertel
The thermal spa resort Therme Geinberg and its award winning restaurant Aquarium are exactly what your body and palate need.
True moments of pleasure in the Danube Region
A region with a promise: From award-winning fine dining to craft brews and spirits.
Exploring the Mühlviertel
Starting in Linz and passing through Waxenberg and Freistadt, explore the culinary treasures of the Mühlviertel with this self-paced 4-day cycling round trip.
Two rare treats from the Salzkammergut
Fresh fish from the Traunsee
Once a year, the restaurants around Lake Traun serve up Riedling – the true 'Stanglfisch' that only lives in the Traunsee.
Sweet specialties from Upper Austria
Zaunerstollen from Bad Ischl
The Zauner confectionery in Bad Ischl, Salzkammergut, is a former imperial and royal court supplier and court confectioner.
