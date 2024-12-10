Cakes and Desserts from Austria
The land of a thousand desserts
Introduction
The Sachertorte, Austria's iconic chocolate cake, has achieved worldwide fame. Yet it is just one of the many sweet success stories that have been crafted here since the days of the empire. In Austria, dessert is as important as the main course, whether it’s Tafelspitz (boiled beef) or Käsespätzle (cheese noodles). In fact, some desserts, like Kaiserschmarren or apricot dumplings, are even served as main dishes.
Over a hundred years ago, several confectioners in Vienna made a name for themselves. The very best were honoured with the privilege of satisfying the imperial court’s sweet tooth as royal and imperial (k.u.k.) purveyors.
Among them were the famous Demel patisserie and the Sacher, where the Sachertorte is still made today according to a closely guarded secret recipe.
The Top 5 k. u. k. Court Confectioners
Court confectioner Demel
Probably the most famous k. u. k. imperial and royal court confectioner with its artfully designed displays is a sweet must for those with a sweet tooth.
Court confectioner Gerstner
The Gerstner on Vienna's Kärntnerstraße serves exquisite cakes and the finest confectionery on three floors with a view of the opera. Highlight: the candied Sisi violets.
Court confectioner Sluka
Cult café on Vienna's Rathausplatz and in the city center with traditional sweets and desserts as well as new creations.
Court confectioner Zauner
A confectioner's palace in the Salzkammergut region. In addition to the famous Zaunerstollen, there are great pralines, truffle balls and wafer cakes.
Top addresses for sweet treats
Café Landtmann
"Vienna's most elegant coffee house" on the Ringstrasse serves traditional patisserie. Worth trying: The chestnut blossom.
Kurkonditorei Oberlaa
Over 150 sweet delicacies at ten locations in Vienna and the surrounding area. Particularly popular: The Laa crowns.
Cake classics for those with a sweet tooth
Malakoff Cake: The "round tiramisu"
The "Torte", named after a French marshal, is unbaked and seduces with sponge soaked in alcohol and lots of mascarpone.
Esterházy cake: A buttercream dream
A multi-layered creation made from sponge layers, buttercream and icing. A sweet reflection of the elite lifestyle of the k. u. k. Monarchy.
The Chocolate Hero
Vienna, 1832. We find ourselves at the court of Prince Metternich. Panic ensues in the kitchen: The head chef is ill! He is unable to prepare the crucial dessert, the sweet finale of the evening meal. Fortunately, there is a talented apprentice, Franz Sacher. Without hesitation, he takes charge of the dessert, mixing flour, butter, sugar, eggs, and chocolate into a rich batter. After baking, he spreads a layer of jam in the centre of the still-warm cake, then coats the entire cake with a thick layer of luscious, aromatic chocolate. The court guests are enchanted by this simple yet exquisite creation, and the young confectioner achieves global fame, of which he could not yet have dreamed.
Classic desserts from all over Austria
Waldviertler poppy seed noodles
Easy-to-prepare dessert made from delicious, thick potato noodles and fine, aromatic gray poppy seeds, which is also often served as a main course.
Tirolean Pound Cake
Named after a roller (the beater) on which the dough is baked in several layers over an open fire. Also known as Tirolean Baumkuchen.
Wachau Apricot Dumplings
The secret of the fluffy dumplings with the sweet crumbs is the filling: The "real" apricot from the Wachau region, which is also a popular jam filling for pancakes.
Kaiserschmarren
Pan-fried, fluffy homage to Emperor Franz Joseph I, traditionally served with stewed plums and powdered sugar.
In search of the apple strudel
It is thanks to Empress Maria Theresa that apple strudel became a sweet sensation on dessert plates in the 18th century and is now considered a national dish. She adored the pastry filled with fresh, juicy apples, cinnamon, raisins, and sugar, all encased in a paper-thin strudel dough that turned crisp when bitten into and released a delightful steam when served fresh from the oven. The oldest apple strudel recipe dates back to 1696.
Today, you can witness the art of strudel-making—particularly the skill of stretching the dough so thin that it becomes transparent—at the Hofzuckerbäcker show held at the Gerstner K+K Hofzuckerbäckerei in Schönbrunn Palace. Of course, there’s a tasting included, right in the beautiful, historic royal bakery of the time.
New interpretations of sweet classicsOn the one hand, it is the centuries-old tradition of desserts and sweet dishes that our patissiers, pastry chefs and confectioners are committed to. On the other, new creations of sweet classics are being created in this country.
Pinzgauer Schotten
Alpine cheesecake with raspberries and larch tops created by award-winning chef Andreas Döllerer.
Punschkrapferl Chocolate
Gerstner has translated the Punschkrapfen into pink chocolate. He did the same with apple strudel and Sachertorte.