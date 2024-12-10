Pride Month in Austria

June is Pride Month, giving people in the LGBTQ+ community visibility and a voice while standing for pride, tolerance and self-confidence. The highlight of the month is the famous Pride parade, which sends an important message around the world against stigma and exclusion.

In Austria, the first colourful demonstration made its way along Vienna's Ringstrasse in 1996. For several years now, the Rainbow Parades in Graz, Linz and Innsbruck have also been vibrant occasions for both celebration and protest. Alongside the colourful procession through the streets, participants can look forward to a varied supporting programme.

One of the highlights of Vienna Pride is the multi-day Pride Village on Rathausplatz, a place to meet, learn, celebrate and be part of the movement. Sports enthusiasts can make their own proud statement for diversity at the Pride Run, while glamorous drag artists take to the catwalk in the Miss*ter Vienna Pride contest. Year after year, the programme also features many new highlights.