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The Habsburgs in Austria
A dynasty writes history

Dynasty, power, myth: The Habsburgs shaped Austria for centuries. Even today, palaces, museums and public squares tell the story of this noble family's rise and fall.

645 years of power and legacy: The Habsburgs shaped Austrian history – politically, culturally, and architecturally. What began with Rudolf I and the Battle on the Marchfeld in 1278 grew into one of Europe’s most powerful dynasties. Strategic marriages instead of bloody conquests: the famous phrase “Tu felix Austria nube”“You, happy Austria, marry” – became the hallmark of their clever expansion policy. Before long, their influence stretched from Bohemia and Hungary to Italy and Spain.

In the 15th century, the Habsburgs rose to become Emperors of the Holy Roman Empire – a position they held almost without interruption until its dissolution in 1806. With the foundation of the Austrian Empire, the monarchy entered a new chapter, culminating in the 1867 formation of the Dual Monarchy of Austria-Hungary. Two states, one crown – a balancing act between central authority and cultural diversity.

Maria Theresa ushered in a spirit of reform: compulsory schooling, tax reform, and the abolition of torture – her legacy laid key foundations for modern Austria. Her son, Joseph II, left his mark through centralisation and administrative modernisation, steps seen as moving towards a more progressive state. The founding of the empire in 1804 and the Austro-Hungarian Compromise of 1867 created a multilingual real union at the heart of Europe.

Yet the greater the empire grew, the more fragile it became. Rising national tensions, political upheavals and the First World War led to its collapse. On 11 November 1918, Emperor Karl I signed his declaration of renunciation at Schönbrunn Palace – marking the end of an era.

The monarchy became history, but its legacy lives on: today, palaces, squares and museums across Austria continue to tell of the Habsburgs’ grandeur and contradictions. In grand state rooms, reformed educational institutions, and Austria’s multifaceted identity, we find a story retold through a modern lens – and with a knowing wink.

The Habsburgs
Regency:from 1273 to 1918 – 645 years in total
Holy Roman Empire: from 1439 to 1806, the imperial crown was held by the Habsburgs almost continuously.
Austria-Hungary:Following 1806, the Austrian Empire was established, and in 1867 it became the Dual Monarchy.
Foundings:Schönbrunn Palace, University of Vienna, Spanish Riding School, Vienna Philharmonics, etc.
Compulsory education:Introduced by Maria Theresia

Marriage policy: The famous phrase “Bella gerant alii, tu felix Austria nube”“Let others wage war; you, fortunate Austria, marry!” – summed up the Habsburgs’ strategy of forging power through dynastic marriages rather than military conquest.

The most famous Habsburgs

Maximilian I.

"The last knight" loved tournaments, led 25 campaigns, and expanded a world empire through skilful marriages - a visionary between the Middle Ages and modern times.

Maximilian I. (1459 - 1519)

Maria Theresa

She introduced compulsory education, built up a standing army and reformed the state - a ruler caught between power politics and an enlightened will to shape the future.

Maria Theresa (1717 - 1780)

Marie Antoinette

Between a Viennese childhood, rococo splendour and the guillotine: her life led from the Viennese court to the French Revolution - a fate between diplomacy and drama.

Marie Antoinette (1755 - 1793)

Franz Joseph I.

He ascended the throne at 18, led Austria into the modern age, and ruled for almost 70 years - a monarch caught between a sense of duty, micromanagement and calculation.

Franz Joseph I. (1830 - 1916)

Archduke Rudolf

Between science, the spirit of reform and family pressure: his life ended tragically in Mayerling - a turning point in the fate of the monarchy.

Archduke Rudolf (1858 - 1889)

Franz Ferdinand

He campaigned for reforms and strove for balance in the multi-ethnic state - his violent death in Sarajevo triggered reactions that led to the First World War.

Franz Ferdinand (1863 - 1914)

Karl I.

He took over the crown in 1916, introduced social reforms and endeavoured in vain to achieve a special peace in 1917 - he resigned from government in 1918.

Karl I. (1887 - 1922)

Tracing the Habsburgs in Vienna

Votive Church

Erected after an assassination attempt on Franz Joseph, it was a sign of gratitude, a display of power and a symbol of a monarchy that sought unity in turbulent times.

Votive Church

Time Travel Vienna

Staged in imperial style with virtual horse-drawn carriages and talking monarchs - this place turns Habsburg history into a multimedia adventure.

Time Travel Vienna – Habsburgs Show

Augustine Church

Maria Theresa, Marie Antoinette and Sisi said their vows here, 54 hearts rest in urns - this place united the Habsburgs in life, in love and in death.

Augustine Church

Imperial Carriage Museum

Coronation carriages, ceremonial coaches and the court car of the last emperor tell of Habsburg representation - from personal stories to four centuries of mobility.

Imperial Carriage Museum

Hermesvilla

An imperial gift for an empress who preferred travelling - this place was intended to bind Elisabeth to Vienna, but rarely became her actual retreat.

Hermesvilla

Vienna Furniture Museum

From the travelling throne to the Sisi salon: here you can see how the Habsburgs lived, resided and furnished. A look behind the scenes of imperial living culture.

Vienna Furniture Museum

House of Habsburg

Instruments, armour and gifts - four centuries of imperial lifestyle, political influence and global exchange are condensed in the Neue Hofburg.

House of Habsburg

Capuchins' Crypt

The bodies of 12 emperors, 19 empresses and 150 family members found their final resting place here in (magnificent) sarcophagi and set a silent sign of eternity.

Capuchins' Crypt

Tracing the Habsburgs in Innsbruck

Imperial Palace

What was once the seat of the rulers is now home to state rooms, portraits in the Giant's Hall and Sisi's flat - a place where Habsburg history remains alive.

Imperial Palace

Golden Roof

2,657 gilded shingles, reliefs and an imperial box - this is where Emperor Maximilian I celebrated in style, in the spirit of the turn of the century around 1500.

Golden Roof

Imperial Court Church

Emperor Maximilian I kneels here in bronze, surrounded by allies and myths. A monument that is more than just a burial place: a Habsburg historical image cast in metal.

Imperial Court Church

Tracing the Habsburgs in Austria

Graz

From Frederick III to Archduke Johann: with the Schlossberg and armoury, it became a Habsburg military stronghold against the Ottomans.

Graz

Between choirs, green stage and crown: sponsored by the Habsburgs, monasteries and their favoured hunting grounds shaped this cultural landscape.

Vienna Woods

Baden near Wien

From retreat to control centre: Charles I planned peace in a palace with a garden pavilion - and signed documents that would change Europe.

Baden near Wien

Wiener Neustadt

Emperor Maximilian I was born and actually buried here, Frederick III reigned and Maria Theresa founded a military academy that still exists today.

Wiener Neustadt

Hall-Wattens

Salt brought power, silver brought wealth: the Habsburgs secured their sovereignty here through mining and left their mark in stone, coins and history.

Hall-Wattens

Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe (2.369m)

In 1856, Franz Joseph I hiked to the glacier’s edge with Sisi – the viewpoint has borne his name ever since, commemorating their time together.

Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe

Klagenfurt

After a fire, Emperor Maximilian I handed the city over to the Estates - this resulted in a centre with aristocratic palaces, fortifications and the famous fountain.

Klagenfurt

Habsburgs Castles & Abbeys

Castle Laxenburg

A place for honeymoons, hunting and pleasure gardens: baroque elegance, the Blue Court and the English landscape park reflect the Habsburg claim.

Castle Laxenburg

Eckartsau Castle

Emperor Charles I waited for a miracle - until he went into exile in 1919. A place where 600 years of Habsburg history came to a close and a world empire came to an end.

Eckartsau Castle

Artstetten Palace

Planned as a refuge for Franz Ferdinand, this place became the couple's eternal resting place after Sarajevo - preserved to this day by their descendants.

Artstetten Palace

Tratzberg Castle

Once Maximilian I's hunting lodge, the estate became a Renaissance palace with ornate frescoes, fortified oriels and the monumental Habsburg Hall.

Tratzberg Castle

Hof Castle

Maria Theresa planned her widow's residence here, Joseph II had it extended - a family palace, later forgotten, today a living legacy of Baroque Habsburg culture.

Hof Castle

Halbturn Palace

Maria Theresa gave it to Marie Christine as a wedding gift. Her adoptive son Archduke Karl made the palace the centre of a line that combined art, politics and hunting.

Halbturn Palace

Klosterneuburg Abbey

Resting place of the national crown donated by Maximilian III – a wartime refuge, a symbol of loyalty and prestige in times of peace.

Klosterneuburg Abbey

Karmel Mayerling

Crown Prince Rudolf's retreat became a place of silence - converted into a monastery. Today, the altar stands where the couple's bed once stood.

Karmel Mayerling

Linz Castle

From Roman fort to Habsburg residence: With its bastions and Frederick's Gate, it became a Habsburg residence under Frederick III.

Linz Castle

Kaiservilla

Simple in style, rich in meaning: in the summer retreat that became the stage of European history, Franz Joseph I wrote history and diary at the same time.

Kaiservilla

Niederweiden Castle

Maria Theresa cooked for hunting parties and celebrated with her family in the Heckentheater - a place of Baroque joie de vivre and imperial representation.

Hof Castle

Past meets present: Events with a Habsburg touch

FAQs

The Habsburgs were one of Europe’s most influential ruling dynasties. For over 600 years, they shaped the history of Austria as emperors, kings and archdukes – including as rulers of the Holy Roman Empire, the Austrian Empire and later Austria-Hungary. Their story begins in the Middle Ages and ends with the fall of the monarchy in 1918.

They are known for their far-reaching marriage diplomacy, their magnificent residences, and their pivotal role in European politics – from Emperor Maximilian I to Franz Joseph I and Elisabeth (“Sisi”). Their legacy lives on in grand palaces and monasteries, as well as in the key turning points of European history.

There were a total of 18 emperors from the House of Habsburg. Fifteen ruled the Holy Roman Empire and four were emperors of Austria. Since Franz I held both titles, he is often counted only once. The Habsburg imperial line stretches from Frederick III in 1452 to Charles I, who abdicated in 1918.

The Habsburg Empire encompassed vast parts of Central and Southeast Europe – including today’s Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and areas of Poland, Ukraine, Romania, Italy, Serbia and Montenegro.

For a short time, they even held a colony in China. The empire’s ethnic, linguistic and cultural diversity reflected its immense reach.

Most members of the Habsburg dynasty are buried in the Imperial Crypt (Kapuzinergruft) in Vienna. Since 1633, more than 140 Habsburgs have been laid to rest there – including Maria Theresa, Emperor Franz I Stephan, Franz Joseph I, Empress Elisabeth and Crown Prince Rudolf.

A unique burial tradition set them apart: bodies were interred in the Imperial Crypt, hearts placed in the Herzgruft of the Augustinian Church, and entrails in the crypt of St. Stephen’s Cathedral. This practice continued until 1878.

Exceptions include Emperor Charles I, buried in exile on Madeira, with his heart in Muri Abbey, Switzerland. Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie were buried at Artstetten Castle.

Over the centuries, the Habsburgs resided in many places – depending on the political era, strategic needs and personal preferences.

The family originated from Habsburg Castle in what is now the Swiss canton of Aargau. From there, they extended their power across much of Europe. As their influence grew, Vienna became the political and cultural heart of the Habsburg realm. The Hofburg Palace served as their main residence for centuries, while Schönbrunn Palace was their summer retreat.

Other cities also gained importance, such as Innsbruck under Duke Frederick IV in the 15th century, and Prague, which became an imperial centre under Rudolf II. During the Dual Monarchy, Budapest and Pressburg (now Bratislava) also served as royal residences.

Among their favoured summer retreats was the Kaiservilla in Bad Ischl, where Emperor Franz Joseph I spent many summers.

The Habsburgs lived across a wide network of castles and palaces – from medieval fortresses to baroque splendour – all bearing witness to their legacy.

The end of the Habsburg monarchy was set in motion by the assassination in Sarajevo on 28 June 1914. The murder of heir to the throne Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife by a Serbian nationalist led to Austria-Hungary’s declaration of war on Serbia – the beginning of the First World War.

The downfall was driven by military defeat, internal unrest and political upheaval. The multi-ethnic empire crumbled from within as various nationalities demanded independence and formed their own states. Social hardship, strikes, hunger and unrest added to the collapse. The army disintegrated, and the empire was exhausted.

On 3 November 1918, an armistice was signed. Emperor Charles I renounced participation in government affairs on 11 November. On 12 November 1918, the Republic was declared – bringing over 640 years of Habsburg rule to an end.

Innsbruck was a key location for the Habsburgs – strategically, politically and culturally. Situated at vital Alpine crossings, the city became a bridge between the northern hereditary lands and the southern territories under Emperor Maximilian I. Its position on important trade and military routes made it essential for control and expansion.

Maximilian made Innsbruck a royal residence, commissioning symbolic buildings such as the Golden Roof and the Court Church with its monumental cenotaph and “Black Men” statues. He also had a personal connection to the region, enjoying the Tirol landscape for hunting and tournaments.

Maria Theresa was not officially an empress in the sense of holding the title of Holy Roman Emperor, as women were barred from that role. However, from 1745, she was referred to as “empress” as the wife of Emperor Franz I Stephan.

In reality, she was the dominant political figure: as Archduchess of Austria and Queen of Hungary and Bohemia, she ruled the Habsburg monarchy. Her authority, reformist drive and lasting influence made her one of the most significant female rulers in European history.

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