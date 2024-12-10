The Habsburgs in Austria

Dynasty, power, myth: The Habsburgs shaped Austria for centuries. Even today, palaces, museums and public squares tell the story of this noble family's rise and fall.

645 years of power and legacy: The Habsburgs shaped Austrian history – politically, culturally, and architecturally. What began with Rudolf I and the Battle on the Marchfeld in 1278 grew into one of Europe’s most powerful dynasties. Strategic marriages instead of bloody conquests: the famous phrase “Tu felix Austria nube” – “You, happy Austria, marry” – became the hallmark of their clever expansion policy. Before long, their influence stretched from Bohemia and Hungary to Italy and Spain.

In the 15th century, the Habsburgs rose to become Emperors of the Holy Roman Empire – a position they held almost without interruption until its dissolution in 1806. With the foundation of the Austrian Empire, the monarchy entered a new chapter, culminating in the 1867 formation of the Dual Monarchy of Austria-Hungary. Two states, one crown – a balancing act between central authority and cultural diversity.

Maria Theresa ushered in a spirit of reform: compulsory schooling, tax reform, and the abolition of torture – her legacy laid key foundations for modern Austria. Her son, Joseph II, left his mark through centralisation and administrative modernisation, steps seen as moving towards a more progressive state. The founding of the empire in 1804 and the Austro-Hungarian Compromise of 1867 created a multilingual real union at the heart of Europe.

Yet the greater the empire grew, the more fragile it became. Rising national tensions, political upheavals and the First World War led to its collapse. On 11 November 1918, Emperor Karl I signed his declaration of renunciation at Schönbrunn Palace – marking the end of an era.

The monarchy became history, but its legacy lives on: today, palaces, squares and museums across Austria continue to tell of the Habsburgs’ grandeur and contradictions. In grand state rooms, reformed educational institutions, and Austria’s multifaceted identity, we find a story retold through a modern lens – and with a knowing wink.