A boutique luxury hotel blending architectural heritage with contemporary design.

Centrally located on the Ring Boulevard just steps away from the historic city centre

Generously sized rooms and suites, uniquely crafted by an interior designer

Spacious wellness area featuring a 14 m / 45 ft long indoor pool, sauna, steam room, and gym

À la carte breakfast offering a diverse range of vegetarian and vegan options

Some room categories come with private in-room saunas

About Almanac Palais Vienna

A historic building, once home to Vienna's nobility, now presents itself as a boutique luxury hotel blending architectural heritage with contemporary design. Located in the heart of Vienna's historic centre, on the Ring Boulevard, it serves as the perfect starting point to explore the 1st district, with all its famous sights, imperial charm, and exciting contemporary influences.

Established in 1990 by Herbert Hasselbacher, an Austrian entrepreneur and former basketball player, the Almanac brand is renowned for crafting iconic hotels in historically significant locations. The philosophy revolves around providing dynamic experiences featuring curated design and thoughtful, personal touches. Your stay at Almanac is more than just a visit; it's an immersion into the essence of Vienna's rich history and modern allure.