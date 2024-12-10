Luxury Spa & Wellness Retreats

Peaceful retreats dedicated to wellbeing, where alpine landscapes, holistic spa concepts and discreet luxury create space to truly unwind.

Within the Austria Hotel Collection, these luxury spa and wellness retreats are designed for guests seeking rest, balance and renewal. Set in serene natural surroundings, they combine cutting-edge spa expertise with time-honoured wellness traditions.

Spacious spa areas, thermal waters and panoramic relaxation rooms invite guests to slow down and reconnect. Treatments focus on regeneration, often inspired by regional nature and alpine ingredients. Architecture and interiors emphasise light, calm and a strong connection to the landscape. Fine, health-conscious cuisine completes the experience. These retreats offer a refined escape where wellbeing takes centre stage.