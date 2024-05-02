Ice skating in Austria is a winter experience to remember. Whether in the city or on a frozen lake, glide across the ice and enjoy a fun day with friends!

Ice skating on a lake - oh, so romantic!

Austria’s natural ice rinks offer a magical experience! Glide across frozen lakes as the ice gently crunches beneath your blades, surrounded by snow-covered meadows or towering mountain peaks. Ice skating in Austria’s stunning nature is an experience not to be missed. Many natural ice rinks are easily accessible, with nearby parking and benches to put on your skates. Discover some of Austria’s best natural ice skating spots below.

Ice rinks in the city

Skating under spectacular lights at night, with music in the background, or even during summer on indoor ice rinks—Austrian cities have taken urban ice skating to the next level.

The Vienna Ice Dream is a must-see winter attraction. From January to March, the square in front of Vienna's City Hall turns into a massive 9,000 m² ice rink, perfect for skating lovers. There are four large rinks and winding paths through the beautifully lit City Hall Park, with the stunning City Hall and Burgtheater as your backdrop.

One special feature is the "Sky-Rink," an elevated rink that you can reach via a ramp. Before or after skating, warm up with punch or tea, and enjoy delicious Austrian food from outdoor vendors or the alpine hut. In the evening, the entire area lights up in a colourful display. The rink is open seven days a week, making it a winter experience you won’t want to miss.