Kneipp Therapy in Austria

The 5 pillars of Kneipp therapy

Kneipp therapy is based on five pillars which are combined to harmonise body, mind, and soul and strengthen overall wellbeing.

1. Water

Kneipp developed more than 120 water treatments, with cold water serving as its main healing power. The hydrotherapy promotes circulation and is believed to strengthen the immune system.

2. Movement

Regular exercise such as walking and hiking stimulates the blood circulation, reduces stress and can improve the immune system.

3. Nutrition

Kneipp recommended a diet with whole grain products as energy sources, moderate fat consumption and a mix of protein-rich and protein-poor foods.

4. Medicinal plants

Kneipp made use of the healing power of certain plants and incorporated them into his therapies.

5. Balance

In Kneipp therapy, a balanced mix of work, nutrition, exercise and rest time is key to achieve physical and mental wellbeing.