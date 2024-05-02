Kneipp Therapy in Austria
Water affussions for wellbeing and balance

Kneipp therapy is a holistic concept by Sebastian Kneipp – and even an Intangible Cultural Heritage – using water affussions, exercise, nutrition, and medicinal plants.

Based on its five signature pillars, the method of Sebastian Kneipp, a herbal priest and hydrotherapist of the 19th century, links closeness to nature to improved health and wellbeing. "Get to know water, and it will always be a reliable friend”, said the made behind the Kneipp therapy.

Sebastian Kneipp found ways to use the healing power of water more than 200 years ago and they today form the basis for water treatments in Kneipp facilities, health resorts, and wellness culture across Austria (and beyond). The Kneipp therapy, a retreat for body and mind, is recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Kneipp therapy in Austria's most beautiful regions

Tirol: Kneipp therapy and vitalisation in Alpine streams

Brandnertal, Vorarlberg: Treat your feet to a cold bath

Styria: Kneipp therapy with spring and thermal water

Salzkammergut: Kneipp therapy right at the lake shores

Arlberg: Water therapy in the heart of the Austrian Alps

Kneipp therapy in SalzburgerLand (Website in German)

Before you start Kneipp therapy:

We advice to always consult your doctor to find out what applications are best suitable for you.

Public Kneipp facilities and natural hotspots

Kneipp–Rehbach circular walk at the Wilder Kaiser

Kneipp active trail in Raggal

Kneipp park in Mittleres Feistritztal (Website in German)

Kneipp park Hinterstoder in the Pyhrn-Priel region

Kneipp facilities at Hellbrunn Palace (Website in German)

Kneipp trail in Kürnberg, Mostviertel region

Kneipp therapy in the Tennengau region (Website in German)

The 5 pillars of Kneipp therapy

Kneipp therapy is based on five pillars which are combined to harmonise body, mind, and soul and strengthen overall wellbeing.

1. Water
Kneipp developed more than 120 water treatments, with cold water serving as its main healing power. The hydrotherapy promotes circulation and is believed to strengthen the immune system.

2. Movement
Regular exercise such as walking and hiking stimulates the blood circulation, reduces stress and can improve the immune system.

3. Nutrition
Kneipp recommended a diet with whole grain products as energy sources, moderate fat consumption and a mix of protein-rich and protein-poor foods.

4. Medicinal plants
Kneipp made use of the healing power of certain plants and incorporated them into his therapies.

5. Balance
In Kneipp therapy, a balanced mix of work, nutrition, exercise and rest time is key to achieve physical and mental wellbeing.

Kneipp therapy: The most popular treatment options

Treading water

Promotes blood circulation and can provide relief from headaches, circulatory problems or varicose veins.

Knee douching

Promotes circulation, can lower blood pressure, and relieves tension. It has a calming effect - perfect before bedtime.

Cold facial cast

Refreshes and promotes circulation; can relieve headaches, firm skin, and improve concentration. Ideal in the morning.

Contrast foot bath

Alternating between warm and cold water can help decrease pain and inflammation. Equally effective in the morning or evening.

Ice bath

Ice bathing can boost the immune system, reduce inflammation and promote circulation. It also releases endorphins.

Cold arm bath

A refreshing kick for in between - the cold water provides a tingling feeling and will instantly boost your energy levels.

Contrast showers

Alternating water temperatures as a morning health hack: This method has been successfully used for centuries.

Water is the most natural, simplest, cheapest and – if used correctly – safest therapy.

Sebastian Kneippherbal priest and hydrotherapist (1821-1897)

Wellness in Austria: Thermal baths, spas and relaxing treatments

Take your pick

Spa hotels: Relax with Kneipp therapy and in thermal baths

Kurhaus Schärding in Upper Austria

The spa offers special Kneipp treatments: hydrotherapy, exercise therapy, and nutritional advice, all based on Kneipp’s five pillars.

Kurhaus Schärding

Kneippkurhaus Dr. Lumper in Vorarlberg

Offers water treatments, herbal therapy and nutritional plans tailored to your individual needs to promote health and vitality.

Kneippkurhaus (German website)

Kurhaus Marienkron in Burgenland

The spa combines modern medicine with traditional Kneipp treatments: individually designed programmes, water therapy, exercise, and a balanced diet.

Kurhaus Marienkron (German website)

Kurhotel Dr. Petershofer in Salzkammergut

The spa hotel offers classic Kneipp therapy with water applications, physical therapies and nutritional advice – supported by medical experts.

Kurhotel Dr. Petershofer

NOVA Köflach Spa in Styria

The spa has Kneipp therapy as part of its wellness offerings: Kneipp pools and special water treatments designed to stimulate circulation and strengthen the immune system.

Therme NOVA

Parktherme Bad Radkersburg in Styria

The Parktherme has a Kneipp pool in the sauna area for traditional Kneipp water affussions.

Parktherme

Curhaus Bad Kreuzen in Upper Austria

Bad Kreuzen and Bad Mühllacken offer Kneipp treatments that combine water affusions, exercise and nutritional advice.

Curhaus Bad Kreuzen

Biohotel Stillebach in Pitztal

This organic hotel has its own Kneipp facility with treading and arm pools. Guests can experience Kneipp water therapy in an Alpine setting.

Biohotel Stillebach

Stefanihof at Lake Fuschl in SalzburgerLand

The Stefanihof has a Kneipp water treading pool as well as its own Kneipp herb garden (tours available).

Stefanihof at Lake Fuschl

Hotel Seehof at Lake Klopeinersee in Carinthia

Kneipp treatments are available right on the hotel's own beach: water treading in the lake and much more.

Hotel Seehof (German website)

Kneipp Hotel Hammerschmiede in SalzburgerLand

The Kneipp Hotel offers certified Kneipp treatments and has an original Kneipp facility and herb garden.

Kneipp Hotel Hammerschmiede

