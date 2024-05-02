Good food, fine wine, and a restful stay In the SalzburgerLand

Whether alpine haute cuisine or regional classics—SalzburgerLand offers award-winning dining and hotels where you can truly relax. Perfect for those who appreciate excellent food and cosy retreats. At Hotel and Wirtshaus Döllerer in Golling, Andreas Döllerer celebrates Alpine Cuisine with the finest local ingredients. At the gourmet Hotel Sonnhof by Vitus Winkler in St. Veit, Alpine Detox delights with wild herbs and refined flavours. The Restaurant Hotel Obauer in Werfen is a true institution of modern Austrian cuisine. At the Riederalm in Leogang, Andreas Herbst combines regional specialities with creative tasting menus.