The Most Beautiful Festivals in Austria
Austrian cultural enjoyment as a way of life
In Austria, the spark of enthusiasm for music ignites quickly. Visitors here delight in the variety and lightness, experiencing them as a distinct way of life. Magical venues provide unique backdrops for captivating musical experiences at festivals and events.
Art and culture in Austria are renowned for their highest artistic standards, yet performances are always infused with a sense of ease. Festivals and events play a crucial role in this, offering a diverse range of styles—whether classical or modern—and reflecting the creative spirit of their locations. The combination of stirring music, interpretation, and breathtaking settings resonates deeply, often leaving an almost euphoric feeling.
Guests relish the vibrancy of both bygone eras and contemporary times, whether at the Grafenegg Music Festival, the world-famous Salzburg Festival, or the Saalfelden Jazz Festival. In every moment of enjoyment, Austria’s creative flair and love for music are palpable. Placing great importance on the world of music and engaging in discussions about performances together—this defines the unique way of life for those who cherish art and culture. Let yourself be inspired and carried away by this emotion, and experience the joy of Austrian culture!
Opera festivals
The Queen of Festivals. Who doesn't know the world-famous Salzburg Festival? The staging of "Jedermann" draws visitors from all over the globe to the city of Mozart every year. But it's not just classical music enthusiasts who are treated to a feast: the program spans everything from premieres of contemporary works and new music to avant-garde experiments. It's no wonder that every summer, the crème de la crème of the art world gathers in Austria. From St. Margareten to Salzburg and Bregenz—music with the wow factor!
Is it the spectacular natural backdrops, the magnificent productions of world-famous operas, or the surprising and elaborate stage designs that captivate anew each year? Whatever it may be, it is definitely a complete experience that will stay with you for a long time.
The queen of festivals
The Cathedral Square, the theaters and churches form a brilliant setting for opera, drama and concerts alongside the Festspielhaus.
Opera sounds in the quarry
In one of the most impressive open-air arenas in Europe, opera fans can experience the masterpieces of classical music up close.
Opera in a dream setting
What an experience: Every summer, guests can enjoy monumental opera productions under the stars for four weeks.
Summer Festivals
Jazz, pop, folk, or world music combined with natural beauty come together splendidly at an increasing number of festivals in Austria. What could be better than experiencing a festival in the open air, surrounded by nature and set in an impressive location? Austria offers a range of options: whether it's a historic moat, a baroque park, a serene forest lake, or a disused quarry, each setting has its own unique charm.
Currently trending are events held in select, sometimes remote locations. The natural surroundings become a stage that enhances the music's impact while providing visitors with not only cultural enjoyment but also valuable relaxation and culinary delights.
Castle festivals in Austria
The variety of palace festivals is outstanding. And the backdrops play their part in the enjoyment.
Music festival for all the senses
Both the artistic offerings and the culinary delights are of the finest quality.
Colourful festival mix in Carinthia
A mixture of the unknown, the innovative and the traditional at various locations in Carinthia.
Musicals on Lake Neusiedl
The Mörbisch Lake Festival has been delighting audiences since 1957 on one of Europe’s largest open-air stages.
Schrammel music at the highest level
For six days, world music - sometimes classical, sometimes quirky - resounds around Lake Herrensee.
Crossover festival in Lower Austria
This small, fine festival is dedicated to crossover music of all styles and genres.
Festival in cool style in Styria
Culture and informality are not contradictory. The festival provides the proof.
Exclusive festival in Vorarlberg
The intimacy of the originally private house concerts is still preserved today.
Culture festival in Lower Austria
Wine and cultural enjoyment combined with world and folk music at the Winzer Krems.
Improvisation at the jazz festival in SalzburgerLand
From mountain pasture to concert hall: Improvisation of the jazz scene at its finest.
Outstanding music festival in Upper Austria
The light and sound spectacle combines music and an extraordinary show.
Legendary open-air festival in Vienna
Three days of music, fun and sun on 13 stages at Europe's largest open-air festival.
Cultural festival in Styria
Circus, music and installations: Enchanting things at the festival of street art.
Winter Festivals
In Austria, numerous festivals and festivals are transformed into magical experiences in winter. In the midst of snow-covered landscapes, they combine music, art and tradition. From classical concerts to modern performances, they offer a diverse program that perfectly complements the winter atmosphere. The unique backdrop of the Alps and picturesque towns make these events unforgettable highlights that transport visitors to a magical winter wonderland.
Event in SalzburgerLand
The White Pearl promises sunshine skiing, music, fun and unforgettable experiences in the mountains.
Green Festivals
An increasing number of people are recognising the importance of a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. With climate change now a major topic of discussion, more and more festival organisers are adopting sustainable practices: "Green Festivals," for instance, avoid single-use plastics and offer a greater selection of organic cuisine with regional dishes and beverages.
It’s also crucial for festival-goers to adhere to guidelines and treat their surroundings with care. This way, enriching musical experiences in pristine natural settings can continue to be enjoyed in the future.
Festival for up-and-coming talent in Vienna
The Buskers Festival Vienna offers up-and-coming talent the opportunity to present themselves to a large audience.
Great groups from Austria
Austria's music scene is diverse and creative, with numerous talented groups making their mark on international stages. Whether it's traditional tunes, modern pop melodies, or experimental sounds, Austrian music groups captivate audiences with their originality and passion. Each ensemble brings its own flair to the music world, adding a distinctive Austrian charm. From intimate clubs to large festivals, Austria's music scene is an experience you shouldn't miss!
Alma Music
The virtuoso ladies of Alma and their male backing band play Alpine folk music with relish and sweep the dust off traditions.
Viennese music, reinvented
Klemens Lendl and David Müller come from Klosterneuburg near Vienna and have revived the Viennese song. They inspire their audience with honest emotionality.
