Austria’s Most Beautiful Places, According to Austrians

Most beautiful place 2022 Friedenskircherl on the Stoderzinken, Styria

The "Friedenskircherl" (Little Church of Peace) has inspired poets, comforted visitors, and created peaceful memories for hikers. Built 120 years ago at 1,898 metres above sea level, it was designed to bring people together, no matter their faith. The chapel was never dedicated to any specific religious group.

How to get there: Take the toll-road up the Stoderzinken mountain and park the car around the Rosemi Alm. The 200 metres of altitude difference up to the chapel are easily manageable even for less experienced hikers.