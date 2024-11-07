Popular Cycle Paths in Austria
Biking has become one of the most popular ways to experience Austria's countryside, small towns & cities. We compiled a list of the most scenic ones.
The Danube Cycle Path
Starting at the historic German border town of Passau, the trail follows the Danube (Europe's second-largest river) through the beautiful landscape of the Upper-Danube Valley to Vienna. The journey takes you past towns from Roman times, Baroque monasteries, and churches to the wild romance of the Strudengau and to Grein. Along the way, you'll see the city of Linz, the Baroque abbey of St. Florian, many nearby castles, and of course the famous "Wachau" region with its charming villages, vineyards, and romantic fruit orchards. Don't miss a visit to the Baroque Abbey of Melk overlooking the Danube.
Other must-see stops on the tour include Dürnstein, with its ruins where King Richard the Lionhearted was captured on his way back from the Crusades, and the 1,000-year-old town of Krems. For those wishing to cycle further along past Vienna, the Hainburg area close to the border with Slovakia is the end of the marked bike trail.
Distance: 317 km (197 mi)
Start: Passau
Finish: Hainburg
Features: 90% traffic-free bike trails along the Danube River, practically flat or slightly downhill. Some points of interest will require short uphill battles.
Tauern Cycle Path
This may very well be one of the most exciting cycling tours in Europe. Scenic beauty, Krimml: Europe's highest waterfalls, a visit to Salzburg, and countless other attractions are all along the way. Highlights include Liechtenstein gorge and Hohenwerfen castle. The starting point of this bike trip is the small village of Krimml, amidst the Hohe-Tauern National Park region. With its impressive waterfalls and exciting hiking excursions, you might want to schedule in an extra day before you leave Krimml and get started on your journey.
The bike trail follows the Salzach River through little villages to Zell am See, a picturesque summer and winter resort. Here you have two options for your onward journey to Salzburg: Continue along the Salzach River with a chance to visit the world's largest ice caves in Werfen, or the salt mines in Hallein or take the (even more) scenic route along the Saalach River, visiting charming places like Maria Alm and Lofer and taking a short cut through Bavaria into Salzburg.
From Salzburg the bike trail leads north through Oberndorf (with the Silent Night chapel) to the German border town of Passau where you may connect and continue to the Danube bike trail towards Vienna.
Distance: 326 km (203 mi), 177 km (110 mi) from Krimml to Salzburg
Start: Krimml (can be reached by narrow-gauge train from Zell am See)
Finish: Passau
Features: Slightly downhill with only some minor climbs, mostly on paved trails and or minor roads with local traffic. Some gravel or mountain trails are used (not recommended for racing bikes).
Salzkammergut Lake District Tour
This bike trip will introduce you to the great Salzkammergut region, taking you to no less than 13 lakes while offering you a chance to break up your cycling with swimming, fishing, sailing, and hiking. This tour is a loop which allows you to start your adventure anywhere along the route.
From the official starting point is Salzburg, the route continues southeast to St. Gilgen on Wolfgangsee lake, and then along to St. Wolfgang and Bad Ischl, our former emperor's Franz Joseph's favourite stay (we suggest visiting his former hunting lodge).
Further south, the trail will lead you into the picturesque town of Hallstatt. For a picture perfect view of the town, take the ferry and enjoy one of the country's best photo ops. Stop at the ice caves near Obertraun. The loop continues via the Traunsee, Attersee, and Mondsee - all of which offer some great water activities.
Distance: 309 km (192 mi) loop
Start and finish: in Salzburg
Features: mostly biking paths and side roads with little traffic. For short distances where highways are being used, railway or bus lines offer an alternative.
Vorarlberg Trail & Lake Constance Loop
This popular cycleway travels along the Austrian, German, and Swiss shores of Lake Constance and is lined with numerous attractions - don't forget to bring your passport! Surrounded by a majestic mountain backdrop and nestled between five valleys, the Medieval Alpine town of Bludenz is the perfect starting point for this Alpine adventure. Bludenz can easily be reached via train (the closest airport is Zurich), and besides cycling, it offers great hiking, fishing, and shopping. For chocolate lovers, don't forget to visit the Milka-Lädele experience store (Milka is the purple chocolate you find in every Austrian store), and learn what you always wanted to know about chocolate.
The bike trail follows the Ill river to Feldkirch with its Medieval town centre and the majestic Schattenburg castle. Following the Rhine River north, you will eventually reach Bregenz, known for its summer music festival performances on a floating stage on Bodensee Lake. From Bregenz you will connect to the international Lake Constance loop, allowing you to visit Germany and Switzerland as well. If your legs are feeling worn out, you can take a short-cut on the ferry to Konstanz. The loop will bring you back to Bregenz on the south shore of the lake. For added variety, parts of the loop may be accomplished by boat.
Distance: Total of 321 km (200 mi), including Bodensee Lake loop
Starting point: Bludenz
Start and Finish for Bodensee Lake loop: Bregenz
Features: Paved bike paths or roads with very little traffic. Mostly flat.