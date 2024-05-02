Cattle Processions in Austria
In autumn, the cattle drives with their magnificently decorated animals are impressive. The end of the Alpine summer is celebrated in gratitude for a healthy return home.

Depending on the weather, the Alpine summer lasts from June to October. The return of the animals and their keepers to the valley is celebrated in many places with spectacular Almabtrieb processions and traditional customs.

Each year in Austria, farmers, herders and dairymaids lead their animals from the valley up to the mountain pastures in spring. High in the Alps, cows, sheep, goats and horses find lush meadows and wild herbs — a particularly rich and nutritious source of food. Nature, too, benefits from the animals’ summer stay: Alpine farming plays a key role in preserving the cultural landscape and preventing it from becoming overgrown.

Did you know?

There are around 8,000 Alpine pastures in Austria, and more than half of them are home to grazing animals. Each summer, some 311,000 cattle, 112,000 sheep, 10,000 goats and nearly 9,000 horses spend the season on these mountain pastures. Without this vital form of Alpine land management, many valuable pasture areas would become overgrown and fall into disuse.

The ‘Gru-Nacht’ in Tirol

Cattle drive in the Wildschönau

The cattle spend their summer grazing on 46 Alpine pastures at around 2,000 metres above sea level, high above the Wildschönau valley. Before the Alpine summer comes to an end, the herders uphold a cherished tradition: the Gru-Nacht, the final night on the mountain, celebrated with hearty food and good company.

But the herders need a bit of rest — because on the day of the Almabtrieb, they guide the elaborately and colourfully decorated cattle safely back down into the valley. There, the animals are welcomed with music and festivities. A farmers’ and crafts market adds to the lively atmosphere, offering regional specialities such as Brodakrapfen, Schmalznudeln and Krautinger — a local schnapps made from turnips.

Almabtrieb in the Wildschönau

Cattle drive in the Salzkammergut

From the Gruberalm down to the valley in the Fuschlsee area

The Gruberalm in Hintersee, situated at around 1,000 metres above sea level, is an especially idyllic spot. Every September, the dairymaids and herdsmen of SalzburgerLand take on an additional task: they craft the ornate headpieces that the cows wear during the Almabtrieb. By mid-September, the big day arrives — with celebrations in the morning, followed by the gathering and decorating of the cattle at midday. In the afternoon, everyone who wants to take part sets off together on the journey down into the valley.

Peace then returns to the Gruberalm. According to legend, after the Alpine summer, the Kasamandl — a mountain spirit — moves into the huts and stays there until the next summer begins.

Almabtrieb from the Gruberalm

The young and wild in Tirol

Haflinger stallion drive in Ebbs

In Ebbs, Haflinger horses are raised in close harmony with nature — and that includes spending five months of the year on Alpine pastures. On the second Saturday in October, the "young wild ones" return to the farm. Each of the roughly 50 stallions is led by a Haflinger breeder.

Anyone wishing to join the final stretch of the procession can gather at the Oberwirt inn in Ebbs. From there, the parade continues to the Fohlenhof arena. After the young stallions are formally presented, the Alpine summer draws to a festive close.

Haflinger stallion drive in Ebbs

A majestic Almabtrieb in Styria

The homecoming of the Lipizzaners in Piber

The Austrian Lipizzaner stud farm is based in Piber near Köflach in Styria. To help develop sure-footedness as well as strong tendons and joints from an early age, the young stallions — aged between one and three — spend the summer months on the Stubalm at 1,500 metres above sea level. In September, the grey-black horses, adorned with simple decorations, return to the valley. Before arriving back at the stud in Piber, they receive a blessing in the courtyard of the Maria Lankowitz pilgrimage church.

The Almabtrieb is celebrated in Maria Lankowitz, Köflach and Piber with music and regional delicacies.

Homecoming of the Lippizaners

Tarrenz sheep drive in Tirol

A spectacle of sheep

Each summer, the sheep and lambs graze on the Hinterberg-Alm, as tradition dictates. Their journey back to the valley takes over three hours — including regular breaks for water. Some are decorated with sprigs of spruce and colourful paper flowers. Real flowers wouldn’t last long — the sheep would simply eat them.

During the Tarrenzer Schafschied, around a thousand sheep pass through the narrow Trujegasse. The animals then gather in the Bangert, the large meadow behind the Gasthof Sonne, where they are returned to their rightful owners. That’s where the name comes from: at the Schafschied, the sheep are ‘separated’ and sorted.

While all this is happening, spectators are free to enjoy the festivities. Local inns serve regional specialities — including dishes made with sheep — and music fills the air at various spots throughout the village.

Tarrenz sheep drive

Please note:

Our list provides an overview of Almabtrieb events across the provinces, but it is not exhaustive. We do our best to keep the information up to date, but please note that not all dates for 2025 have been confirmed yet. As dates may also change at short notice, we recommend checking the website of the respective region or contacting the local tourist board for the latest details.

Cattle drives in Carinthia and Upper Austria

Carinthia

Upper Austria

Cattle drives in SalzburgerLand
Cattle drives in Styria

Cattle drives in Tirol

Kitzbüheler Alpen

Kufsteinerland

Cattle drives in Tirol

Zillertal

Cattle drives in Vorarlberg

Why is Alpine farming so important?

Preserving the cultural landscape

Alpine farming helps maintain the cultural landscape and plays a vital role in protecting valleys. Actively managed pastures help prevent avalanches and mudslides.

Promoting biodiversity

Alpine pastures prevent natural overgrowth and encourage biodiversity. Dozens of different herbs can grow in just one square metre — a richness that is vital for the ecosystem.

High-quality food

Alpine farmers and herders produce premium dairy products from cows, sheep and goats.

A place to recharge

Alpine pastures are places of energy and tranquillity, offering rest and recreation in a pristine mountain setting.

Why are traditions and customs sustainable?

In Austria, the preservation of traditions and customs is closely linked to sustainability. Practices such as Almabtriebe, traditional festivals and regional crafts reflect a deep respect for nature and natural resources. These customs promote awareness and appreciation of local flora and fauna, as well as environmental consciousness.

Traditions also support social sustainability. Celebrations such as maypole festivals, Easter and Christmas customs strengthen community spirit and encourage collective care for the region.

UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage recognises traditional rituals, customs and craftsmanship passed down through generations. For visitors, experiencing these living traditions offers an authentic insight into Austrian culture — and helps reinforce local identity.

Sustainable travel

FAQs

Every year in autumn, usually from early September to mid-October, Almabtrieb celebrations take place across Austria. During this time, animals that have spent the summer grazing on the Alpine pastures return to the valleys, accompanied by farmers and many helping hands.

In autumn, the young Haflinger stallions return from their summer on the Alpine pastures to the Fohlenhof in Ebbs, Tirol.

Haflinger stallion drive in Ebbs

In Austria, the Almabtrieb is celebrated as a traditional festival marking the return of the livestock from the mountains to the valley. If the summer season was accident-free, the cows, sheep and often Haflingers are decorated with colourful headpieces and bells. Farmers and herders accompany the animals into the village, where the occasion is marked with music, local food and festivities. The Almabtrieb is part of Austria’s living heritage — a symbol of gratitude and seasonal change, and a vibrant expression of Alpine culture.

Almen are centuries-old cultural landscapes created by humans in the Alpine region. During the summer months, cows, sheep or goats graze on these high pastures and meadows under the care of herders. The animals feed mainly on nutrient-rich Alpine herbs and grasses. The huts and farms associated with these pastures are also called Almen — similar in meaning to Alp, Alpe or Alb.

Sennerinnen and Senner are herders who look after livestock on behalf of farmers or cooperatives during the summer months. They also process the milk into cheese, butter and other dairy products, which are often sold directly on the pasture huts. The profession takes its name from Senne, another word for Alpine pasture.

Austria is home to around 8,400 actively managed Almen, offering great diversity — from herb and elderflower pastures to cheese, cattle, sheep and horse pastures. They are typically farmed between May and September.

