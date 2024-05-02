Cattle Processions in Austria
Welcome to the festive customs in the mountain regions!
Depending on the weather, the Alpine summer lasts from June to October. The return of the animals and their keepers to the valley is celebrated in many places with spectacular Almabtrieb processions and traditional customs.
Each year in Austria, farmers, herders and dairymaids lead their animals from the valley up to the mountain pastures in spring. High in the Alps, cows, sheep, goats and horses find lush meadows and wild herbs — a particularly rich and nutritious source of food. Nature, too, benefits from the animals’ summer stay: Alpine farming plays a key role in preserving the cultural landscape and preventing it from becoming overgrown.
Did you know?
There are around 8,000 Alpine pastures in Austria, and more than half of them are home to grazing animals. Each summer, some 311,000 cattle, 112,000 sheep, 10,000 goats and nearly 9,000 horses spend the season on these mountain pastures. Without this vital form of Alpine land management, many valuable pasture areas would become overgrown and fall into disuse.
The ‘Gru-Nacht’ in Tirol
The cattle spend their summer grazing on 46 Alpine pastures at around 2,000 metres above sea level, high above the Wildschönau valley. Before the Alpine summer comes to an end, the herders uphold a cherished tradition: the Gru-Nacht, the final night on the mountain, celebrated with hearty food and good company.
But the herders need a bit of rest — because on the day of the Almabtrieb, they guide the elaborately and colourfully decorated cattle safely back down into the valley. There, the animals are welcomed with music and festivities. A farmers’ and crafts market adds to the lively atmosphere, offering regional specialities such as Brodakrapfen, Schmalznudeln and Krautinger — a local schnapps made from turnips.
Cattle drive in the Salzkammergut
The Gruberalm in Hintersee, situated at around 1,000 metres above sea level, is an especially idyllic spot. Every September, the dairymaids and herdsmen of SalzburgerLand take on an additional task: they craft the ornate headpieces that the cows wear during the Almabtrieb. By mid-September, the big day arrives — with celebrations in the morning, followed by the gathering and decorating of the cattle at midday. In the afternoon, everyone who wants to take part sets off together on the journey down into the valley.
Peace then returns to the Gruberalm. According to legend, after the Alpine summer, the Kasamandl — a mountain spirit — moves into the huts and stays there until the next summer begins.
The young and wild in Tirol
In Ebbs, Haflinger horses are raised in close harmony with nature — and that includes spending five months of the year on Alpine pastures. On the second Saturday in October, the "young wild ones" return to the farm. Each of the roughly 50 stallions is led by a Haflinger breeder.
Anyone wishing to join the final stretch of the procession can gather at the Oberwirt inn in Ebbs. From there, the parade continues to the Fohlenhof arena. After the young stallions are formally presented, the Alpine summer draws to a festive close.
A majestic Almabtrieb in Styria
The Austrian Lipizzaner stud farm is based in Piber near Köflach in Styria. To help develop sure-footedness as well as strong tendons and joints from an early age, the young stallions — aged between one and three — spend the summer months on the Stubalm at 1,500 metres above sea level. In September, the grey-black horses, adorned with simple decorations, return to the valley. Before arriving back at the stud in Piber, they receive a blessing in the courtyard of the Maria Lankowitz pilgrimage church.
The Almabtrieb is celebrated in Maria Lankowitz, Köflach and Piber with music and regional delicacies.
Tarrenz sheep drive in Tirol
Each summer, the sheep and lambs graze on the Hinterberg-Alm, as tradition dictates. Their journey back to the valley takes over three hours — including regular breaks for water. Some are decorated with sprigs of spruce and colourful paper flowers. Real flowers wouldn’t last long — the sheep would simply eat them.
During the Tarrenzer Schafschied, around a thousand sheep pass through the narrow Trujegasse. The animals then gather in the Bangert, the large meadow behind the Gasthof Sonne, where they are returned to their rightful owners. That’s where the name comes from: at the Schafschied, the sheep are ‘separated’ and sorted.
While all this is happening, spectators are free to enjoy the festivities. Local inns serve regional specialities — including dishes made with sheep — and music fills the air at various spots throughout the village.
Please note:
Our list provides an overview of Almabtrieb events across the provinces, but it is not exhaustive. We do our best to keep the information up to date, but please note that not all dates for 2025 have been confirmed yet. As dates may also change at short notice, we recommend checking the website of the respective region or contacting the local tourist board for the latest details.
Carinthia
Bad Kleinkirchheim 13 September 2025 (Link in German)
Upper Austria
Bad Ischl Salzkammergut/ Rettenbachalm End of September/ beginning of Oktober
Dachstein Salzkammergut/ Gosau, Moosalm 20 September 2025
Bruck Fusch am Großglockner 06 September 2025
Filzmoos 22 September 2025
Fuschlsee Region/ Gruberalm-Hintersee 13 September 2025
Gasteinertal/ Sportgastein Schafabtrieb, 13 September 2025
Königsleiten/ Wald 13 September 2025
Krimml 20 September 2025
Pinzgau/ Maishofen 20 September 2025
Radstadt 13 September 2025
Salzburger Saalachtal bei Lofer date not known yet
Wagrain 20 September 2025
Joglland Waldheimat / Hochwechsel date not known yet (Link in German)
Köflach Lipizzaner-Almabtrieb, 20 September 2025
Lachtal/ Hochegg 27 September 2025
Ramsau am Dachstein/ Walcheralm 19 & 20 September 2025
Achensee/ Pertisau 17, 19 & 27 September 2025
Alpbachtal 20 & 27 September 2025
Ferienregion Imst/ Tarrenz Schafschied, 14 September 2025
Kitzbüheler Alpen
Brixen im Thale 20 September 2025
Ferienregion Hohe Salve/ Hopfgarten 27 September 2025
Kirchberg in Tirol 20 September 2025
Pillersee Tal date not known yet
Westendorf im Brixental 20 September 2025
Kufsteinerland
Lechtal/ Steeg 13 September 2025
Pitztal/ Jerzens 13 September 2025
Tannheimer Tal 13/14 & 19/20 September 2025
Tiroler Oberland/ Ried date not known yet
Wilder Kaiser/ Söll 20 September 2025
Wildschönau/ Aufach 20 September 2025
Zillertal
Fügen-Kaltenbach 13 September – 04 October 2025
Gerlos 27 September 2025
Hintertux 27 September 2025
Zell am Ziller 27 September 2025
Bregenzerwald date not known yet
Kleinwalsertal 19 September 2025
Montafon date not known yet
Why is Alpine farming so important?
Preserving the cultural landscape
Alpine farming helps maintain the cultural landscape and plays a vital role in protecting valleys. Actively managed pastures help prevent avalanches and mudslides.
Promoting biodiversity
Alpine pastures prevent natural overgrowth and encourage biodiversity. Dozens of different herbs can grow in just one square metre — a richness that is vital for the ecosystem.
High-quality food
Alpine farmers and herders produce premium dairy products from cows, sheep and goats.
A place to recharge
Alpine pastures are places of energy and tranquillity, offering rest and recreation in a pristine mountain setting.
Climate Protection Info
In Austria, the preservation of traditions and customs is closely linked to sustainability. Practices such as Almabtriebe, traditional festivals and regional crafts reflect a deep respect for nature and natural resources. These customs promote awareness and appreciation of local flora and fauna, as well as environmental consciousness.
Traditions also support social sustainability. Celebrations such as maypole festivals, Easter and Christmas customs strengthen community spirit and encourage collective care for the region.
UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage recognises traditional rituals, customs and craftsmanship passed down through generations. For visitors, experiencing these living traditions offers an authentic insight into Austrian culture — and helps reinforce local identity.
FAQs
