Biodiversity describes the variety of habitats, plant and animal species. Austria has numerous protected areas and habitat restoration projects.

Biodiversity in Austria spans a range of landscapes — from the Alps and forests to moorland, rivers and lakes. Many of these areas provide habitats for plants and animals and define the character of their regions.

National parks, protected areas and boglands sit alongside Alpine meadows, forests and waterways. Hiking and exploring Austria brings these different habitats within close reach. Each region tells its own story, shaped by mountains, water and cultural landscapes.