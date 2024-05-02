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Biodiversity in Austria
Natural areas and habitats for plants and animals

Biodiversity describes the variety of habitats, plant and animal species. Austria has numerous protected areas and habitat restoration projects.

Biodiversity in Austria spans a range of landscapes — from the Alps and forests to moorland, rivers and lakes. Many of these areas provide habitats for plants and animals and define the character of their regions.

National parks, protected areas and boglands sit alongside Alpine meadows, forests and waterways. Hiking and exploring Austria brings these different habitats within close reach. Each region tells its own story, shaped by mountains, water and cultural landscapes.

Habitats, protected areas and species

Regions across Austria work with a range of approaches — including conservation programmes, habitat restoration and visitor management in selected natural areas.

Fauna and flora in Austria

Fauna: Diversity of wildlife

Austria encompasses a range of habitats, from Alpine regions to the steppe landscapes of the east. Woodland and meadow areas are home to roe deer, red deer, hares, pheasants, foxes, badgers, martens and partridges. In the Alps, chamois, marmots, eagles and ibex can be found.

The reed beds around Lake Neusiedl are a significant habitat for numerous bird species, including herons, spoonbills, avocets and wild geese. Rivers, lakes and wetlands also provide habitats for various fish and amphibian species.

Austria's fauna

Flora: Diversity of the plant world

Austria's flora is remarkably diverse, boasting around 3,500 species of ferns and flowering plants, thanks to its varied landscapes and climates. Nearly half of the country is covered by forests, predominantly oak, beech, and spruce, with larches and stone pines flourishing at higher altitudes.

The northern Alpine foothills are marked by lush grasslands, while the Pannonian region features distinctive steppe heaths. The Alpine flora is particularly striking, showcasing iconic species such as gentian, edelweiss, and arnica.

Austria's flora

Biodiversity on the water

Danube

The Danube is an important habitat for many animal and plant species. Its alluvial forests, wetlands and banks provide habitats for birds, fish and plants.

Danube

Lake Weissensee

The clearest water in Austria, surrounded by natural banks. Perfect conditions for pike and whitefish - a precious place for nature lovers.

Lake Weissensee

Traunsee-Almtal

The clear waters of Lake Traunsee and the surrounding wetlands provide habitats for rare fish species and water birds.

Traunsee-Almtal

Carinthian lake landscape

The region around the Carinthian lakes offers unique freshwater ecosystems that are home to rare fish species and numerous bird species.

Carinthian lake landscape

Vilsalpsee

An Alpine mountain lake in the middle of protected areas, surrounded by rare orchids and breeding grounds for rock ptarmigans - idyllic and biologically valuable.

Vilsalpsee

Krimml Waterfalls

Europe's highest waterfalls provide a habitat for mosses, lichens and specialised insects - a natural spectacle of ecological importance.

Krimml Waterfalls

March-Thaya floodplains

A unique floodplain landscape on the former "Iron Curtain", home to 500 endangered animal and plant species.

March-Thaya floodplains

Biodiversity in the forest and in the mountains

Lechtal in Tirol

The Lech is one of the last wild rivers in Europe. The area is a hotspot for species living in riparian forests and gravel banks, such as rare dragonflies and amphibians.

Lechtal in Tirol

Dürrenstein-Lassingtal wilderness area

The area, which is also part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Beech Forests", is home to old-growth forests and rare species such as the lynx and black stork.

Wilderness area

Grossglockner high mountain region

Austria's highest mountain is home to a rich variety of Alpine flora and fauna, including ibex, grouse and many regional species.

High mountain region Großglockner

The Montafon

The region's remarkable biodiversity is reflected in Alpine meadows, mountain forests and high moors with rare plant species and a large number of bird species.

Montafon

The Ötztal

Alpine meadows, forests and glacier zones provide a habitat for rare plants, ibex, marmots and numerous birds.

Ötztal

Gschmitz

A natural setting in Stubai, where dense forest and agricultural meadows alternate. The oldest larch trees here are 400 years old.

Gschmitz

National parks in Austria

Hohe Tauern National Park

Austria's largest national park is an important conservation area for Alpine ecosystems. Ibexes and bearded vultures live and many Alpine plant species grow here.

Hohe Tauern National Park

Danube Floodplain National Park

The region comprises one of the last intact floodplain landscapes in Europe and is home to many endangered animal and plant species such as the European pond turtle.

Donau-Auen National Park

Kalkalpen National Park

Austria's largest forest wilderness is protected here: With 42 orchid species, 1,500 butterflies and returning species such as the golden eagle, lynx and otter.

Kalkalpen National Park

Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park

As part of a steppe area, this region is home to an extraordinary variety of bird species, including migratory and rare breeding birds.

Lake Neusiedl National Park

Gesäuse National Park

Typical of this mountainous region are its numerous limestone formations and species-rich flora and fauna, including the feathered pink and the sandpiper.

Gesäuse National Park

Thayatal National Park

The "Valley of Diversity" is a precious habitat for endangered species such as otters and wildcats that live in the forest wilderness.

Thayatal National Park

Austria's habitats and species

Protected areas in Austria

Austria encompasses national parks, nature parks, biosphere parks and further protected areas such as the Dürrenstein-Lassingtal wilderness. Here, land use, stewardship and visitor management are aligned with the needs of sensitive natural environments. Marked trails and quiet zones help preserve forests, floodplains and Alpine landscapes as functioning habitats.

National parks and nature parks

Restoring wild river landscapes

Wild river landscapes are among Austria's most distinctive waterways. Some rivers are accompanied by habitat restoration measures to preserve ecosystems for wildlife and plants. One example is the Isel in Tirol, designated a Natura 2000 protected area in 2015.

Pleasure hiking on the Iseltrail

Moorland and wetlands

Peatbogs are among Austria's most distinctive wetland habitats. Under the Austrian Moorland Strategy 2030+, measures are being implemented to manage and rewet moorland areas.

Tannermoor nature reserve

Alpine farming

Alpine farming has shaped cultural landscapes across many of Austria's regions for centuries. The Almen (Alpine pastures) are used for agriculture and at the same time provide habitats for a variety of plant and animal species. Their vegetation also plays a role in water retention and soil quality.

Holidays on an Alpine pasture
Exploring nature respectfully

Tips for sensitive natural areas

  • Stay on marked paths and avoid entering sensitive habitats such as moorland and wetlands.

  • Observe wildlife and plants from a distance, and take nothing from nature — including stones.

  • Enjoy regional and seasonal produce.

  • Take your litter home: everything you bring in, take back out.

  • Many regions can be explored by train, bus, bike or on foot.

  • Join a guided nature walk or a citizen science project, such as bird or amphibian spotting.

  • Respect the rules in forests and at lakes: no open fires outside designated areas.

Travel sustainablyNational park rangers

FAQs

Austria encompasses habitats including the Alps, forests, lakes and moorland, home to a wide range of plant and animal species, including rare ones. National parks, protected areas and regional initiatives focus on preserving habitats and landscapes.

Measures include protected areas, river restoration projects, moorland management and diverse forms of land use. The Austrian Biodiversity Strategy 2030+ covers areas including:

  • Protection and connectivity of habitats

  • Measures for river and moorland landscapes

  • Reducing land sealing

  • Legal frameworks

  • Funding for habitat and species projects

  • Information and education

  • Scientific research

Many everyday choices have an impact on natural and cultural environments. The University of Vienna highlights examples such as consuming more consciously and using products for longer, choosing regional and seasonal food, travelling by train, bus or bike, avoiding waste and taking litter home, and observing wildlife and plants from a distance only.

Biodiversity refers to the variety of animal and plant species, habitats and ecological relationships — some 1.74 million species of animals, plants, fungi and microorganisms are known to exist on Earth. In Austria, these diverse habitats range from Alpine regions and forests to river landscapes, moorland and lakes. National parks and other protected areas encompass a wide range of landscapes, plants and animals.

National parks such as the Hohe Tauern, Donau-Auen and Kalkalpen national parks encompass a variety of landscapes and habitats. Nature parks, biosphere parks, moorland and Alpine pasture regions are also home to diverse plant and animal life. Nature trails and ranger-led tours offer insights into forests, waterways and mountain environments.

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