Schubert's voice of Romanticism can still be experienced today – in Vienna, on summer retreats, at places full of history.

Franz Schubert was the epitome of a true Viennese – a city boy, a free spirit, and a genius. Born on 31 January 1797 in Himmelpfortgrund, a suburb of Vienna, he spent nearly his entire life in the city. It was here that Schubert developed a revolutionary musical language: one that not only expressed emotions but made them tangible through sound.

From a young age, Schubert began composing. By his teens, he had already written his first works. Over his short lifetime, he composed more than 600 songs, seven completed symphonies, chamber music, piano works, choral pieces, and operas. Despite facing numerous challenges – including a lack of stable employment, financial struggles, and poor health – music remained his driving force. As he famously said, "I was born for nothing but composing."

Schubert had an exceptional ear, finding poetry in the everyday. In songs like "The Trout," "The Erlking," and the poignant "Winterreise," he gave voice to deep, emotional experiences – powerful, clear, and timeless. His iconic "Unfinished Symphony," like many of his works, was only discovered after his death. This reflects Schubert’s ahead-of-his-time creativity.

While other composers sought careers at the royal court, Franz Schubert nurtured close friendships. In the intimate settings of living rooms, salons, and taverns, he participated in musical gatherings that would later be known as the "Schubertiades." Vienna was always the heart of his creativity, a place where he composed, laughed, and struggled.

Schubert's legacy only gained global recognition after his death in November 1828 at the age of just 31. Composers such as Robert Schumann, Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, and Franz Liszt discovered and popularised his music, and today Schubert is regarded as one of the key figures of early Romanticism. His work had a profound influence on the development of classical music.

Schubert’s influence has long since extended far beyond Vienna’s borders. Still, the soul of his music remains deeply connected to the city – to a life defined by a mix of melancholy, joy, and understated greatness.