Skiing in the Ischgl ski resort
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Tirol in Winter
Adrenaline-fuelled piste action

Visit Tirol in Summer
Tirol is the perfect setting for adventurous skiing, snowboarding, and cross-country skiing, making your winter holiday unforgettable.

The breathtaking Alpine landscape of Tirol is the place to be for anyone looking to embrace winter sports to the fullest. Craving speed? Head to the snow parks or hit the slopes. Looking for an unusual adventure? Give snowkiting a try and glide down a hill or across a frozen lake. Or are you in the mood for adrenaline and laughs? Whizz down the piste on an inflatable tube at one of many snow tubing tracks.

And afterwards, relax in a cosy mountain hut and enjoy scrumptious treats while gearing up for the next run.

Quick facts about Tirol
Capital: Innsbruck
Area: 12,648 km²
Population:775,970 (as of 2024)
Percentage of forest: 41.2%
Highest mountain:Großglockner (3,798 metres)
Ski areas: 154
Glaciers:5
Thermal spas:6

Find must-see highlights during your stay in Tirol's calendar of events.

Meet Tirol

Top highlights

Experience the Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Ski huts 2.0: modern and cosy

Highline 179: world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge

Ice climbing: for adventure seekers

Aqua Dome Längenfeld: relax in 4*s spa heaven

Innsbruck's Christmas markets

Activities in Tirol

Tirol's best day trips

Regions

Außerfern

An insider tip among Tiroleans: embedded in an imposing panorama, Außerfern's ski resorts offer relaxation and adventure.

Discover the Außerfern region

Innsbruck

The region consists of the city of Innsbruck and 40 surrounding towns, offering everything from urban amenities to rural idyll.

Explore Innsbruck

East Tirol

This Tirolean exclave stretches between the Hohe Tauern and the Lienz Dolomites, where an impressive 266 peaks over 3,000 metres rise into the sky.

Meet East Tirol

Tiroler Oberland

Explore charming old villages like Spiss, Austria's highest settlement, plus gorges, beautiful high valleys and pine forests.

Travel the Tiroler Oberland

Tiroler Unterland

Tirol's Unterland encompasses the districts of Kitzbühel, Kufstein and Schwaz, covering much of the Lower Inn Valley. Scenically, it’s simply a dream.

Uncover the Tiroler Unterland

Cities and places

Ischgl

Internationally known as a traditional winter sports destination, Ischgl is also home to exciting events.

Visit Ischgl

Seefeld

Tirol's cross-country skiing stronghold boasts a high concentration of four- and five-star hotels.

Visit Seefeld

Serfaus

Set on a sun-drenched plateau, Serfaus, along with neighbouring Fiss and Ladis, is a perfect holiday destination all year round.

Visit Serfaus

Sölden

The former farming village delights holidaymakers with abundant snow, majestic mountain views, and plenty of ski runs.

Visit Sölden

Schwaz

Historically significant due to its silver and copper deposits, Schwaz is now a serene, picturesque destination for visitors.

Visit Schwaz

Hall in Tirol

With impressive townhouses surrounding the 700-year-old castle, this town exudes medieval charm.

Visit Hall in Tirol

Imst

The Baroque centre of the Inn Valley with its townhouses and monastery offers a vibrant cultural scene.

Visit Imst

Top events

Seefeld Christmas markets

Seefeld

Soak up the festive atmosphere at Seefeld's traditional Christmas markets.

Seefeld Christmas markets

Innsbruck Christmas markets

Innsbruck

Seven Christmas markets, over 200 stalls and a 17.5-metre-high crystal tree – Christmas magic in Innsbruck.

Innsbruck Christmas markets

New Year's Eve events

12/31/2025 – 1/1/2026
Innsbruck

There is always something going on in Innsbruck at the turn of the year.

View events

Tirol Carnival

In Tirol's villages, you'll witness ancient carnival traditions and parades celebrating the arrival of spring.

Discover unusual traditions

Recipes

Zillertaler Krapfen

Bring a little piece of the Zillertal Valley into your home.

Show recipe

Tirolean Dumplings

With this recipe, the dumplings taste and smell like the original from Tirol.

Show recipe

Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings

Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".

Show recipe

Pretzel Soup

It's not a soup actually, even if the name suggests it.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Hotel Waldklause 5*: In Längenfeld, Ötztal

Cocoon Alpine Boutique Lodge 5*: Lake Achensee

The Zhero 5*: Design hotel near Ischgl

Gradonna Mountain Resort 4*sup: Wellness hotel in East Tirol

Hotel HENRI 4*: Boutique hotel in Kitzbühel

Alpin Resort Sacher 5*sup: In Seefeld

Das Central 5*: In Sölden

Alpenresort Schwarz 5*: On the Mieminger Plateau

Brandstetterhof at Lake Achensee: 4* nature hotel

Sustainability

Mobility, accommodation and regional products in Tirol

Many regions can be reached by train and bus. Locally, shuttle services, guest cards and regional transport options help visitors get around.

  • Accommodation and certifications
    Some businesses carry recognised certifications such as the Austrian Ecolabel. These provide insight into standards related to energy use, resource management and operations.

  • Regional products
    Many kitchens use ingredients sourced locally. Producers from the region supply food with clear, traceable origins.

  • Activities on site
    Hiking and cycling routes, as well as nature experiences, often start directly in the region or at the accommodation.

Local mobilityAccommodation with Austrian Ecolabel

FAQs

Winter in Tirol offers perfect conditions for the following activities:

Skiing and snowboarding: Tirol is world-famous for its ski resorts, with popular spots like Ischgl, Kitzbühel, and the Arlberg. These resorts feature perfectly groomed slopes and fun parks for freeriding.

Cross-country skiing: The Achensee and Seefeld regions offer well-prepared trails stretching for kilometres through picturesque landscapes, ideal for beginners and advanced skiers.

Tobogganing: A fun activity for the whole family, with beautiful natural toboggan runs found in the Stubai Valley or in Sillian.

Snowshoeing: This peaceful activity allows you to explore the winter landscapes away from the slopes. Places like Pertisau at Lake Achen and Scheffau are particularly well-suited for snowshoeing.

Yes, guest cards offer discounted or free admission to numerous attractions and destinations.

Popular and large ski resorts include Ischgl, Kitzbühel, SKI Arlberg, the Zillertal, the Ötztal and Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. 

Innsbruck offers a combination of alpine flair, international winter sports events, festive Advent markets, historic buildings and lively city life.

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