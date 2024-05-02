Tirol in Winter

Introduction
The breathtaking Alpine landscape of Tirol is the place to be for anyone looking to embrace winter sports to the fullest. Craving speed? Head to the snow parks or hit the slopes. Looking for an unusual adventure? Give snowkiting a try and glide down a hill or across a frozen lake. Or are you in the mood for adrenaline and laughs? Whizz down the piste on an inflatable tube at one of many snow tubing tracks.
And afterwards, relax in a cosy mountain hut and enjoy scrumptious treats while gearing up for the next run.
Meet Tirol
Top highlights
Regions
Außerfern
An insider tip among Tiroleans: embedded in an imposing panorama, Außerfern's ski resorts offer relaxation and adventure.
Innsbruck
The region consists of the city of Innsbruck and 40 surrounding towns, offering everything from urban amenities to rural idyll.
East Tirol
This Tirolean exclave stretches between the Hohe Tauern and the Lienz Dolomites, where an impressive 266 peaks over 3,000 metres rise into the sky.
Tiroler Oberland
Explore charming old villages like Spiss, Austria's highest settlement, plus gorges, beautiful high valleys and pine forests.
Cities and places
Ischgl
Internationally known as a traditional winter sports destination, Ischgl is also home to exciting events.
Seefeld
Tirol's cross-country skiing stronghold boasts a high concentration of four- and five-star hotels.
Serfaus
Set on a sun-drenched plateau, Serfaus, along with neighbouring Fiss and Ladis, is a perfect holiday destination all year round.
Sölden
The former farming village delights holidaymakers with abundant snow, majestic mountain views, and plenty of ski runs.
Schwaz
Historically significant due to its silver and copper deposits, Schwaz is now a serene, picturesque destination for visitors.
Hall in Tirol
With impressive townhouses surrounding the 700-year-old castle, this town exudes medieval charm.
Top events
Seefeld Christmas markets
Soak up the festive atmosphere at Seefeld's traditional Christmas markets.
Innsbruck Christmas markets
Seven Christmas markets, over 200 stalls and a 17.5-metre-high crystal tree – Christmas magic in Innsbruck.
New Year's Eve events
There is always something going on in Innsbruck at the turn of the year.
Tirol Carnival
In Tirol's villages, you'll witness ancient carnival traditions and parades celebrating the arrival of spring.
Recipes
Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings
Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".
Unique places to stay
Mobility, accommodation and regional products in Tirol
Many regions can be reached by train and bus. Locally, shuttle services, guest cards and regional transport options help visitors get around.
Accommodation and certifications
Some businesses carry recognised certifications such as the Austrian Ecolabel. These provide insight into standards related to energy use, resource management and operations.
Regional products
Many kitchens use ingredients sourced locally. Producers from the region supply food with clear, traceable origins.
Activities on site
Hiking and cycling routes, as well as nature experiences, often start directly in the region or at the accommodation.