Ice bathing to combat the winter blues

After moving to Austria, Patricia—a true summer child from California—had to adjust to winter in her new home. At first, the cold season really took a toll on her, but she eventually decided to actively combat the winter blues. Ice bathing, where she confronted the cold head-on, helped her push beyond her fears and comfort zone.

"Once I started, my attitude, mood, and entire perspective on winter completely changed. It helped me to love the season and appreciate its beauty." After her first ice bath, Patricia had so much newfound energy that she struggled to fall asleep. According to her, the experience is like a form of meditation, where the focus is entirely on the present moment and slow, deep breathing. "You have to let go and be fully present in the here and now."