Salzburg is one of the most renowned cultural cities in the world. The Baroque city captivates both as a backdrop and as a stage for high-profile cultural events.

The Salzach flows quietly through the city as Salzburg turns into a glowing winter wonderland. The Hohensalzburg Fortress towers above the rooftops on the steep cliffs of Festungsberg. The illuminated windows of cafés and restaurants invite you to escape the cold with hot chocolate or mulled wine in a cosy atmosphere, away from the hustle and bustle. In the cathedral square, the Christmas market fills the air with the sounds of "Silent Night! Holy Night!", the famous carol that originated in Salzburg as a message of peace.

Mozart and the Musical Heritage of Salzburg

Salzburg is inextricably linked with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose birthplace and musical legacy have left a lasting mark on the city. Concerts, museums, and the annual Mozart Festival keep his spirit alive, making Salzburg a must-visit destination for music lovers.

Architecture and Culture in Harmony

The ideal blend of tradition and modernity gives Salzburg its unique charm. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the city maintains its historical character while embracing contemporary architectural designs. This creates a vibrant place that seamlessly merges the past and present, enchanting visitors from around the world.