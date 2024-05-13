Salzburg
The White Mozart City
The Salzach flows quietly through the city as Salzburg turns into a glowing winter wonderland. The Hohensalzburg Fortress towers above the rooftops on the steep cliffs of Festungsberg. The illuminated windows of cafés and restaurants invite you to escape the cold with hot chocolate or mulled wine in a cosy atmosphere, away from the hustle and bustle. In the cathedral square, the Christmas market fills the air with the sounds of "Silent Night! Holy Night!", the famous carol that originated in Salzburg as a message of peace.
Mozart and the Musical Heritage of Salzburg
Salzburg is inextricably linked with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose birthplace and musical legacy have left a lasting mark on the city. Concerts, museums, and the annual Mozart Festival keep his spirit alive, making Salzburg a must-visit destination for music lovers.
Architecture and Culture in Harmony
The ideal blend of tradition and modernity gives Salzburg its unique charm. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the city maintains its historical character while embracing contemporary architectural designs. This creates a vibrant place that seamlessly merges the past and present, enchanting visitors from around the world.
Salzburg from All Perspectives
주요 하이라이트
투어
On the Trail of the Trapp Family
The Trapp family is a legendary part of Salzburg, yet many stories remain unknown. Did you know they lost their fortune in 1933, prompting Maria von Trapp to dismiss the servants and move her family into their quarters? Her former home was rented out, and when a guest heard her children singing, he encouraged them to enter a folk music competition. This moment marked the beginning of the journey that inspired "The Sound of Music," one of the most successful musicals of all time.
"The Sound of Music" has given us timeless classics like "Edelweiss," "Do-Re-Mi," and "My Favourite Things," songs still passed down through generations. Visitors from around the globe trace the film's footsteps in Salzburg, from the stunning Rococo-style Leopoldskron Palace to the beautiful Mirabell Gardens.
A visit to Salzburg becomes a journey through time as you stroll through the city and explore the film's locations. Tip: Book a "The Sound of Music" tour to immerse yourself in the Trapp family's history.
Historic Center
Salzburg, located in the heart of Europe, is renowned worldwide for its unique urban charm, stunning scenery, and the fact that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born here in 1756.
The city's wealth and prosperity stem from centuries of international salt trade, known as "white gold." This income allowed the prince-archbishops to create a city often referred to as the "Rome of the North," celebrated for its Italian character, numerous sacred buildings, and distinct atmosphere.
Sights in SalzburgerLand
특별 이벤트
Salzburg Tower Blowing
Listen to the Tower Brass Band in Residenzplatz.
Mozart Week
The year in Salzburg kicks off in January with Mozart Week.
Circus Festival "Winterfest"
Top event for modern circus art in the Volksgarten.
유명 인물
Mozart's Works and Legacy Still Shape the City
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is one of the world's most famous composers. Each year, thousands of visitors come to Salzburg to discover the man behind the genius.
Experience Culinary SalzburgerLand
Eating and Drinking in Salzburg
The Best Restaurants in SalzburgerLand
From high-end restaurants and lakeside addresses to contemporary inns: There are many top restaurants in Salzburg that are well worth a visit.
레시피
Salzburger Nockerl
Die Salzburger Küche ist bekannt für einfache Rezepte, die auf vielerlei Weise verfeinert werden. Eine Spezialität sind die Salzburger Nockerl.
특별한 숙소
Climate Protection Info
Why is the Preservation of Historic Buildings an Outstanding Initiative for Climate Protection in Austria?
Preserving historic buildings helps save resources by maintaining existing structures, thus preventing the need for new construction projects on green spaces.
Monument protection plays a vital socio-cultural role by helping preserve historic buildings, strengthening regional identity, and enriching the cultural landscape.
Many historic buildings were originally constructed from natural materials, often sourced locally. Restoration efforts focus on using these materials to maintain their originality.
Protecting the existence of animal and plant species and their habitats is essential. Monument protection also serves as a valuable ecological approach.
Enjoy Salzburg in a Relaxed Way
The key to unlimited sightseeing in Salzburg lies in the Salzburg Card, which offers free admission to all major attractions, access to public transport, and numerous discounts - all for little money.
With the Salzburg Card, visitors can fully immerse themselves in the city. Enjoy complimentary entry to popular sites like Hohensalzburg Fortress, Mozart's birthplace, and the DomQuartier. The card also includes free travel on public transport, making it a convenient and economical way to explore Salzburg. Additional discounts on excursions, concerts, and leisure activities make the Salzburg Card an essential companion for any stay.
FAQs
