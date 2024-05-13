Salzburg
The White Mozart City

Salzburg is one of the most renowned cultural cities in the world. The Baroque city captivates both as a backdrop and as a stage for high-profile cultural events.

The Salzach flows quietly through the city as Salzburg turns into a glowing winter wonderland. The Hohensalzburg Fortress towers above the rooftops on the steep cliffs of Festungsberg. The illuminated windows of cafés and restaurants invite you to escape the cold with hot chocolate or mulled wine in a cosy atmosphere, away from the hustle and bustle. In the cathedral square, the Christmas market fills the air with the sounds of "Silent Night! Holy Night!", the famous carol that originated in Salzburg as a message of peace.

Mozart and the Musical Heritage of Salzburg

Salzburg is inextricably linked with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose birthplace and musical legacy have left a lasting mark on the city. Concerts, museums, and the annual Mozart Festival keep his spirit alive, making Salzburg a must-visit destination for music lovers.

Architecture and Culture in Harmony

The ideal blend of tradition and modernity gives Salzburg its unique charm. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the city maintains its historical character while embracing contemporary architectural designs. This creates a vibrant place that seamlessly merges the past and present, enchanting visitors from around the world.

City Facts
Population:approx. 157,997 (as of 2024)
Capital:of the federal province of SalzburgerLand
Area:65.68 km²
Elevation:424 m
Viewpoints:Kapuzinerberg, Mönchsberg and Gaisberg

The delightful dessert, Salzburger Nockerl, is said to represent the three local mountains of Salzburg.

Salzburg from All Perspectives

주요 하이라이트

In the Footsteps of the Song "Silent Night! Holy Night!"

Hohensalzburg Fortress: The Landmark of Mozart's City

Original Mozartkugel: Exclusively from Fürst

Birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

The Best View of Churches: Pulpit on Kapuzinerberg

Leopoldskron Palace: "The Sound of Music" Filming Location

Salzburg's Alleyways: Exuding Historical Charm and Magic

Salzburger Nockerl: Symbol of Salzburg's Three Mountains

Activities in and Around Salzburg

투어

Contemplative Advent Tours

Exciting and Unexpected City Tours

On the Trail of the Trapp Family

Sound of Music

The Trapp family is a legendary part of Salzburg, yet many stories remain unknown. Did you know they lost their fortune in 1933, prompting Maria von Trapp to dismiss the servants and move her family into their quarters? Her former home was rented out, and when a guest heard her children singing, he encouraged them to enter a folk music competition. This moment marked the beginning of the journey that inspired "The Sound of Music," one of the most successful musicals of all time.

"The Sound of Music" has given us timeless classics like "Edelweiss," "Do-Re-Mi," and "My Favourite Things," songs still passed down through generations. Visitors from around the globe trace the film's footsteps in Salzburg, from the stunning Rococo-style Leopoldskron Palace to the beautiful Mirabell Gardens.

A visit to Salzburg becomes a journey through time as you stroll through the city and explore the film's locations. Tip: Book a "The Sound of Music" tour to immerse yourself in the Trapp family's history.

Excursions into the Surrounding Countryside

Historic Center

UNESCO World Heritage Site Salzburg

Salzburg, located in the heart of Europe, is renowned worldwide for its unique urban charm, stunning scenery, and the fact that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born here in 1756.

The city's wealth and prosperity stem from centuries of international salt trade, known as "white gold." This income allowed the prince-archbishops to create a city often referred to as the "Rome of the North," celebrated for its Italian character, numerous sacred buildings, and distinct atmosphere.

UNESCO World Heritage Site Salzburg

Sights in SalzburgerLand

Sights in SalzburgerLand

특별 이벤트

Salzburg Tower Blowing

2024. 12. 21. - 2024. 12. 28.
Residenzplatz, Salzburg

Listen to the Tower Brass Band in Residenzplatz.

Salzburg Tower Blowing

Mozart Week

2025. 1. 23. - 2025. 2. 2.
Salzburg

The year in Salzburg kicks off in January with Mozart Week.

Mozart Week

Circus Festival "Winterfest"

2024. 11. 27. - 2025. 1. 6.
Volksgarten, Salzburg

Top event for modern circus art in the Volksgarten.

Circus Festival: Winterfest

New Year's Eve in Salzburg

2024. 12. 29. - 2025. 1. 1.
Salzburg

Fireworks, Music, and a Festive Atmosphere

New Year's Eve in Salzburg

유명 인물

Mozart's Works and Legacy Still Shape the City

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is one of the world's most famous composers. Each year, thousands of visitors come to Salzburg to discover the man behind the genius.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Joseph Mohr: Salzburg Priest

In 1818, Joseph Mohr and F. X. Gruber combined the melody and lyrics of "Silent Night! Holy Night!"—a song that unites people across borders and languages.

Joseph Mohr

Experience Culinary SalzburgerLand

Experience Culinary SalzburgerLand

Eating and Drinking in Salzburg

The Best Restaurants in SalzburgerLand

From high-end restaurants and lakeside addresses to contemporary inns: There are many top restaurants in Salzburg that are well worth a visit.

Restaurants in SalzburgerLand

The Beer City with 11 Breweries

Renowned beer pubs like Weisse, Fuxn, and Stieglkeller showcase Salzburg's mastery of brewing.

Excellent Beer Pubs

레시피

Salzburger Nockerl

Die Salzburger Küche ist bekannt für einfache Rezepte, die auf vielerlei Weise verfeinert werden. Eine Spezialität sind die Salzburger Nockerl.

Salzburger Nockerl

Buchteln mit Vanillesauce

In den „Buchtelhochburgen“ wird heiß diskutiert, welche Fülle die richtige ist. Powidl oder Marille? Wie immer bei Geschmacksfragen haben alle Recht.

Buchteln mit Vanillesauce

특별한 숙소

Arthotel Blaue Gans

Hotel Goldener Hirsch

Hotel Sacher Salzburg

Climate Protection Info

Monument Protection: A Synonym for Sustainability

Why is the Preservation of Historic Buildings an Outstanding Initiative for Climate Protection in Austria?

  • Preserving historic buildings helps save resources by maintaining existing structures, thus preventing the need for new construction projects on green spaces.

  • Monument protection plays a vital socio-cultural role by helping preserve historic buildings, strengthening regional identity, and enriching the cultural landscape.

  • Many historic buildings were originally constructed from natural materials, often sourced locally. Restoration efforts focus on using these materials to maintain their originality.

  • Protecting the existence of animal and plant species and their habitats is essential. Monument protection also serves as a valuable ecological approach.

Enjoy Salzburg in a Relaxed Way

Salzburg Card

The key to unlimited sightseeing in Salzburg lies in the Salzburg Card, which offers free admission to all major attractions, access to public transport, and numerous discounts - all for little money.

With the Salzburg Card, visitors can fully immerse themselves in the city. Enjoy complimentary entry to popular sites like Hohensalzburg Fortress, Mozart's birthplace, and the DomQuartier. The card also includes free travel on public transport, making it a convenient and economical way to explore Salzburg. Additional discounts on excursions, concerts, and leisure activities make the Salzburg Card an essential companion for any stay.

All the Benefits at a Glance

FAQs

  • Hohensalzburg Fortress

  • Mozart's Birthplace

  • Mirabell Gardens

  • Salzburg Cathedral

  • Getreidegasse

  • Hellbrunn Palace

  • Residence Square

  • Stiegl Brewery World

  • Museum of Modern Art

  • Salzburg Christmas Market

Salzburg offers a delightful mix of outdoor experiences, culture, and a festive atmosphere in winter:

  • Visit the Christmas markets

  • Salzburg Advent Singing

  • Ice skating

  • Tobogganing

  • Winter hikes

  • Hellbrunn Palace

  • Hohensalzburg Fortress

  • Classical city tours

  • Experience cultural highlights such as concerts, operas, and theatre performances at venues like the Mozarteum or the Salzburg State Theatre.

These Advent markets offer a wide range of products, from traditional handicrafts to modern Christmas items, creating an incomparable atmosphere in the lead-up to Christmas.

  • Salzburg Christmas Market on the Dom- and Residenzplatz

  • Advent Magic at Hellbrunn

  • Star Advent Market & Winter Lounge

  • Advent market on Mirabellplatz

  • Stiegl-Brauwelt Advent market

The Salzburg Card provides free admission to all attractions, access to public transportation, and numerous discounts, offering exceptional value for exploring Salzburg.

Two to three days are ideal for a relaxed, culturally rich stay, depending on how thoroughly you wish to experience the sights.

A tour of Hohensalzburg Fortress usually takes 1.5 to 2 hours, depending on your interests and pace. If you wish to take your time learning about the details and history of the fortress, you can stay a bit longer, especially if you join one of the guided tours, which last between 30 and 75 minutes.

