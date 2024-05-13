St. Pölten, the capital of Lower Austria, is full of contrasts: Roman traces and Celtic influences meet baroque, art nouveau and modern architecture.

A forward-thinking city

St. Pölten is always looking to the future, as evidenced by its impressive modern architecture. Enjoy classical and contemporary music performances in the glass-fronted Festspielhaus, stroll through the ultra-modern government district with the architecturally impressive "Landtagsschiff" - the aerodynamic-looking seat of the province's government - or enjoy the views from Klangturm tower.

Capital of the Baroque

At the same time, St. Pölten stands on historical foundations. The city has the oldest documented city charter in Austria, granted by Bishop Konrad of Passau in 1159. It is also considered a capital of the Baroque, with a veritable building boom transforming the city during that era. Make sure to take a walk through the magnificent old town to see the town hall and St. Pölten cathedral.