The Vienna Musikverein combines tradition with the highest sound quality. Experience musical masterpieces in the "Golden Hall" - as at the annual New Year's Concert.

A temple of music

The Vienna Musikverein opened its doors on January 6, 1870. Designed by Danish architect Theophil Hansen, the Musikverein is reminiscent of a Greek temple. A temple of music in which musical artists of our time perform instead of ancient heroes.

The "Great Hall" of the Musikverein - also known as the "Golden Hall" - is particularly fascinating not only because of its unique acoustics, but also because of its magnificent design. Golden caryatids, columns in the shape of ancient female figures, and the ceiling painting with Apollo and the nine muses create an impressive backdrop for unforgettable concerts.

An annual highlight is the New Year's Concert, which enchants millions of people worldwide with the sounds of the musical city of Vienna. Experiencing a concert here is more than just a treat for the ears - it is an immersion in Vienna's resounding heart.