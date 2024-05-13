Musikverein
Meeting place for music
A temple of music
The Vienna Musikverein opened its doors on January 6, 1870. Designed by Danish architect Theophil Hansen, the Musikverein is reminiscent of a Greek temple. A temple of music in which musical artists of our time perform instead of ancient heroes.
The "Great Hall" of the Musikverein - also known as the "Golden Hall" - is particularly fascinating not only because of its unique acoustics, but also because of its magnificent design. Golden caryatids, columns in the shape of ancient female figures, and the ceiling painting with Apollo and the nine muses create an impressive backdrop for unforgettable concerts.
An annual highlight is the New Year's Concert, which enchants millions of people worldwide with the sounds of the musical city of Vienna. Experiencing a concert here is more than just a treat for the ears - it is an immersion in Vienna's resounding heart.
Halls in the Musikverein
Brilliant start to the new year
The New Year's Concert at the Vienna Musikverein is the first port of call for many people to celebrate the New Year. Even among the world's top conductors, it is considered an honor to conduct the annual Vienna New Year's Concert. The city of music Vienna is also home to one of the best orchestras in the world, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. The "Great Hall" of the Vienna Musikverein is Vienna's most beautiful concert hall and is also considered a true marvel in terms of sound.
Due to the great demand for tickets for the New Year's Concert, these are raffled off exclusively via the Vienna Philharmonic's website at the beginning of the year. This guarantees that guests from all over the world have an equal chance of getting concert tickets. Registrations for participation in the ticket raffle are collected from January to February.
Highlight of the Viennese ball season
Once a year, the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein becomes a magnificent ballroom rather than a stage for concerts. The ball is opened by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by an honorary conductor who is appointed anew each year. The festive evening begins with the festive fanfare by Richard Strauss, composed especially for this occasion.
Particularly impressive: the musicians are not seated on the stage, but in the middle of the hall. The ball begins with the traditional opening dance by the Young Ladies' and Young Gentlemen's Committee. The guests then wander through the halls of the Musikverein, accompanied by the sounds of various orchestras and ensembles playing different rhythms.
Hungry after the concert?
The Vienna Musikverein from all perspectives
FAQs
Climate protection tips
Musical traditions in Austria are closely linked to sustainability and the protection of cultural heritage. Numerous musical customs, such as Viennese classical music or folk music, are part of UNESCO's intangible world cultural heritage. These traditions promote the respectful use of cultural resources and contribute to the preservation of centuries-old musical styles, which are kept alive today in sustainable, historic venues.
Social sustainability is also strengthened through music: festivals, concerts and community music events connect people and strengthen awareness of Austria's cultural identity. Those who experience these musical traditions immerse themselves deeply in the rich cultural heritage and support the preservation of this unique treasure for future generations.