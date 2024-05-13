Musikverein
Meeting place for music

The Vienna Musikverein combines tradition with the highest sound quality. Experience musical masterpieces in the "Golden Hall" - as at the annual New Year's Concert.

A temple of music

The Vienna Musikverein opened its doors on January 6, 1870. Designed by Danish architect Theophil Hansen, the Musikverein is reminiscent of a Greek temple. A temple of music in which musical artists of our time perform instead of ancient heroes.

The "Great Hall" of the Musikverein - also known as the "Golden Hall" - is particularly fascinating not only because of its unique acoustics, but also because of its magnificent design. Golden caryatids, columns in the shape of ancient female figures, and the ceiling painting with Apollo and the nine muses create an impressive backdrop for unforgettable concerts.

An annual highlight is the New Year's Concert, which enchants millions of people worldwide with the sounds of the musical city of Vienna. Experiencing a concert here is more than just a treat for the ears - it is an immersion in Vienna's resounding heart.

Facts about the Musikverein
Opening:6. January 1870
Architect:Theophil Hansen
Highlight:"Golden Hall" or also known as the "Great Hall"
Home:Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Halls in the Musikverein

The Musikverein offers a total of six different concert halls. The two original halls, the Golden Hall and the Brahms Hall, are located in the Musikverein building. The four new halls are in the underground extension in the area of the Musikverein forecourt.

Großer Musikvereinssaal (Golden Hall)

Brahms Hall

Glass Hall

Metal Hall

Wooden Hall

Stone Hall

Hall plans

Brilliant start to the new year

The Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert

The New Year's Concert at the Vienna Musikverein is the first port of call for many people to celebrate the New Year. Even among the world's top conductors, it is considered an honor to conduct the annual Vienna New Year's Concert. The city of music Vienna is also home to one of the best orchestras in the world, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. The "Great Hall" of the Vienna Musikverein is Vienna's most beautiful concert hall and is also considered a true marvel in terms of sound.

Due to the great demand for tickets for the New Year's Concert, these are raffled off exclusively via the Vienna Philharmonic's website at the beginning of the year. This guarantees that guests from all over the world have an equal chance of getting concert tickets. Registrations for participation in the ticket raffle are collected from January to February.

MusikvereinVienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Highlight of the Viennese ball season

The Vienna Philharmonic Ball

Once a year, the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein becomes a magnificent ballroom rather than a stage for concerts. The ball is opened by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by an honorary conductor who is appointed anew each year. The festive evening begins with the festive fanfare by Richard Strauss, composed especially for this occasion.

Particularly impressive: the musicians are not seated on the stage, but in the middle of the hall. The ball begins with the traditional opening dance by the Young Ladies' and Young Gentlemen's Committee. The guests then wander through the halls of the Musikverein, accompanied by the sounds of various orchestras and ensembles playing different rhythms.

Ball of the Vienna Philharmonic OrchestraBalls in Vienna

Hungry after the concert?

When the last note has faded and your stomach is growling, there are several places in Vienna's city center where you can enjoy something delicious after the concert. Whether hearty, light or sweet - everyone will find something here. 3 tips for a late-night snack:

The Vienna Musikverein from all perspectives

FAQs

The Golden Hall is known worldwide for its unique acoustics, as it is considered a true marvel in terms of sound. Its opulent décor makes it the most beautiful concert hall in Vienna.

Due to the high demand for tickets for the New Year's Concert, they are only available at the beginning of the year via the Website of the Vienna Philharmonic website. This guarantees that guests from all over the world have an equal chance. Registrations to take part in the ticket raffle will be accepted from January to February.

If you would like to take a look behind the scenes, you can take part in a Guided tour take part in a guided tour. Guided tours of the Musikverein are conducted in German or English and last 45 minutes.

The current Performance schedule is available on the Musikverein website.

The Vienna Musikverein has a total of six concert halls. The Great Hall (= the Golden Hall), the Brahms Hall, the Metal Hall, the Wooden Hall, the Glass Hall and the Stone Hall.

Gas lamps, which also used to provide light in the Musikverein, regularly caused the performers to break out in a sweat due to their heat. This had a negative effect on the performers' playing.

