Movie Locations in Austria

Austria might not be Hollywood, but its stunning landscapes and cities have long inspired filmmakers from around the world.

From alpine adventures to timeless tales in Vienna, the country keeps playing a starring role on screen.

James Bond and Ethan Hunt raced through the Alps, Bridget Jones came for the skiing, and The Sound of Music still echoes around Salzburg. More recently, productions like Vienna Blood, Downhill, and Extraction 2 have brought Austria’s scenery back into the spotlight.

Discover some of the iconic filming locations in Austria – past and present.