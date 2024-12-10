Tirol in Winter

Tirol is the perfect setting for adventurous skiing, snowboarding, and cross-country skiing, making your winter holiday unforgettable.

The breathtaking Alpine landscape of Tirol is the place to be for anyone looking to embrace winter sports to the fullest. Craving speed? Head to the snow parks or hit the slopes. Looking for an unusual adventure? Give snowkiting a try and glide down a hill or across a frozen lake. Or are you in the mood for adrenaline and laughs? Whizz down the piste on an inflatable tube at one of many snow tubing tracks.

And afterwards, relax in a cosy mountain hut and enjoy scrumptious treats while gearing up for the next run.