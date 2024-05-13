Travel across Austria by train: this 7-day itinerary takes you from Vienna to Bregenz, stopping in cities, beside lakes and deep in the Alps.

A rail journey links Austria's cities, lakes and Alps. The 7-day route runs from Vienna to Bregenz, and you can just as easily plan it from west to east. Many of the stops are only a few hours apart by train. Austria's easternmost and westernmost borders are 573 kilometres apart. In the regional capitals, the stations are central and well connected to local public transport, so you have time to explore each stop between train journeys.

From Vienna, the route heads via Linz and Salzburg to the Salzkammergut and on to Lake Achensee. Innsbruck comes next, before the train crosses the Alps into Vorarlberg and on to Bregenz on Lake Constance. Along the way, cities, lakes and mountain scenery pass by the train window.