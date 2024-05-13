Culinary Delights in Lower Austria
Inn culture between Danube, vineyards and the Alps
Introduction
Anyone who sails upstream on the Danube or rides along it by bike will be amazed by the Wachau: white beaches, orchards, vineyards, picturesque villages and forests with castles and monasteries as far as the eye can see. And that is by far not all. The Waldviertel region smells of herbs, spices and oils, and red poppy fields stand out between the dark green of its forests and the carp ponds.
The Weinviertel and Mostviertel regions are named after the products they’re known for. The cider (Most), however, is made from pears instead of apples. Farmers take particular pride in their carnelian cherries, which they affectionately call "Dirndln". In the Wachau, the taste of apricots is appreciated and processed in manufactories, restaurants and inns.
In this fertile landscape, life is to be savoured. Relax, stop by an inn or winery, and immerse yourself in the local culture, whether it's feasting in the vineyards or celebrating at a cellar lane festival.
Lower Austria is divided into six distinct regions, each with its own unique character: Waldviertel, Weinviertel, Danube Lower Austria with the Wachau, Mostviertel, Wienerwald, and Wiener Alps.
Culinary tips in Lower Austria
Culinary experiences in Lower Austria
Wine region Lower Austria
Discover romantic cellar lanes and a wine culture dating back thousands of years in the wine-growing regions.
Vineyard retreats
Book a stay at a local winery and choose from many stylish options: Views of the wine cellars, nestled among the vines, stylish-modern or at a Baroque farmhouse.
Themed culinary routes
Fluffy dumplings, top-notch wines, and historic cellar lanes: These curated routes are the perfect introduction to local cuisine.
Cider route in the Mostviertel
Along the Cider Route, taverns and cider bars invite you to sample traditional dishes alongside pear cider (fermented pear juice).
Brunch at a mountain hut in the Mostviertel
After the first few runs in the morning, look forward to a hearty brunch by a warming fire inside or outside the hut.
Cellar lanes in Weinviertel
In the cellar lanes of the Weinviertel region, wine matures deep underground, waiting to be tasted at wine taverns, restaurants and inns throughout the region.
Cooking workshop in the Waldviertel
The best way to prepare a Waldviertel organic carp is to first watch professional chefs at work.
Inn culture in Lower Austria
All roads lead to the inn – the place where people meet, chat and enjoy good food. Along the Danube, between vineyards and villages, green oval signs point you towards authentic local inns. This is where hosts share stories at the Stammtisch and the aroma of roast dishes, potatoes and fresh herbs fills the room.
Whether you arrive by bike or boat, you will find welcoming country taverns serving quality wines, light apricot dumplings and friendly hospitality. Each July, when the Waldviertel’s grey poppy fields turn pink, white and purple, the region shows a different side of itself. In the Weinviertel, paths wind through vineyards; in the Mostviertel, pear trees frame traditional square farmhouses. And in the Vienna Woods or the Vienna Alps, stopping at an inn means taking a break, relaxing, tasting local dishes – and enjoying the moment.
Inns - a culinary treat
Kirchenwirt, Wachau Valley
The hosts Manuela and Christian Wildeis serve Wachau cuisine at the Kirchenwirt in Weißenkirchen.
Landgasthaus Essl, Wachau Valley
On the right bank of the Danube in Rührsdorf, Philipp Essl cooks creative seasonal cuisine with modern interpretations of classic pub fare.
Mohnwirt, Waldviertel
Fancy a starter, main course and dessert with poppy seeds? At Mohnwirt in Sallingsberg, everything revolves around grey poppy seeds.
Gasthof Zum Goldenen Löwen, Waldviertel
The Golden Lion in Maria Taferl has been combining tradition and modernity for four generations: boutique hotel, inn, refuge and recreational space.
Gasthaus Zum Grünen Baum, Weinviertel
At the Gasthaus zum Grünen Baum in Zistersdorf, Angelika and Georg Kruder serve game from their own hunt.
Gasthaus Weiler, Weinviertel
At Gasthaus Weiler, Martin Weiler serves down-to-earth classics made with regional ingredients – from straw-fed pork to nougat doughnuts.
Gasthof Zur Donaubrücke, Mostviertel
Where the Danube flows, Hermann Froschauer combines tradition and trends to create exquisite moments full of flavour in Ardagger Markt.
Gasthof Zur Post, Mostviertel
Regional, lovingly prepared, authentic: In Texingtal, Petra Haselsteiner serves up delicious dishes made with produce from her garden and the surroundings.
Klostergasthof Heiligenkreuz, Vienna Woods
At the Heiligenkreuz monastery inn, living tradition meets culinary diversity: home-cooked, creative cuisine and hospitality with a view of the abbey.
Precious as gold: Products from Lower Austria
Wachau apricots
The exquisite taste of old varieties – so special that they have been awarded their own protected designation of origin.
Waldviertel poppy seeds
Ground poppy seeds or poppy seed oil lend dishes a mild, nutty flavour. Whether in strudels, dumplings or on pasta, their versatility is impressive.
Waldviertel carp
Slowly grown in the clear water of the ponds, born, raised and processed according to strict criteria – quality since the Middle Ages.
Weinviertel DAC Grüner Veltiner
It is remarkable that one third of Austrian wine is produced in this region by 14,000 winegrowers.
Mostviertel pears
With creativity, technology and passion, the people of Mostviertel transform their fruit into cider, juices, brandies and liqueurs.
Experience originals from Lower Austria
If I were you: A winemaker and a top chef swap roles for a day.
At the Ebner-Ebenauer winery, Marion Ebner-Ebenauer and her husband Manfred produce excellent wines and sparkling wines in Poysdorf, using vines that are many decades old. Their 38 vineyards are cultivated and vinified parcel by parcel.
As head chef at Restaurant Floh in Langenlebarn, 30 kilometres from Vienna, Josef Floh follows his 'Radius 66' concept – every ingredient comes from within a maximum distance of 66 kilometres.
'Zungenspitzengefühl' reflects the culinary richness of Lower Austria. Five selected specialities represent the five basic tastes, each forming a chapter in a story filled with flavour and sensory appeal.
Microgreens with big flavour, grown regionally, offer fresh greens 365 days a year. Three organic microgreens from the Preitfellner organic farm are showcased by top chef Theresia Palmetzhofer.