Sights in Austria
Urban treasures and stunning natural sites
Introduction
Austria's sights and landmarks reflect the country's history, religion, art and natural heritage. Castles and palaces, abbeys and monasteries, museums and galleries offer insights into both the past and the present. Many of these highlights are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, recognised internationally for their architecture and cultural significance. Carefully maintained palace gardens combine architecture with landscaped nature, while art in nature brings contemporary works into alpine and urban settings.
Austria's natural landmarks are equally defining. National parks, panoramic roads and protected areas lead through striking mountain landscapes. Forests, alpine pastures and lakes form part of these environments, providing habitats for a wide variety of plants and wildlife.
The most beautiful sights in Austria's provinces
Austria's most beautiful cultural sights
The most beautiful sights in Austria's nature
Palace gardens as habitats for plants and animals
Castle gardens are historic destinations where people can find peace and relaxation. These expansive grounds also serve as vital refuges for numerous species of plants and animals. For this reason, more and more castle gardens are allowing green spaces to transform into wildflower meadows, thereby promoting biodiversity and food sources for insects.
In Salzburg’s parks, for example, "wild corners" are encouraged to flourish, while wildflowers bloom on the Gloriette meadow in Vienna's Schönbrunn Palace park, providing sustenance for wild bees. Traffic islands along roads are also being turned into valuable bee pastures. The Austrian Federal Railways are transforming road embankments, green strips, and station meadows into bee havens, complete with beehives and honey.